wpde.com
HCS expecting hundreds of new students; Leasing, buying modular classes to help overflow
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — 660 -- that's how many new students Horry County Schools is expecting to see added across the district next school year. However, the school board is pairing a new method, with a familiar solution, to solve the expected overcrowding. On Monday night, the board...
wpde.com
'Give it a shot:' Conway leaders one step closer in allowing E-Scooter business downtown
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Monday, city leaders in Conway held their first of two votes in favor of entering into an agreement that will bring an E-scooter business to downtown. Coastal Carolina University student Antonio Knight is the entrepreneur behind the business. He says he started Peel Scooters last year in his hometown of Kannapolis, North Carolina. Most recently, city staff says the scooters have been used there and in Albemarle, N.C.
wpde.com
Marlboro County town makes progress catching up on audits
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Marlboro County Town of Clio has made progress in catching up on past audits to be submitted to the state's treasurer's office, according to a spokesperson from the treasurer's office. Clio is among a list of municipalities deemed delinquent by the South Carolina...
wpde.com
SLED assisting deadly Cheraw shooting investigation
CHERAW, S.C. (WPDE) — The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a fatal shooting that happened this past Saturday on State Road in Cheraw, according to SLED Director Of Public Information Renee Wunderlich. Wunderlich said in a statement:. "The SLED Crime Scene Unit was requested by the Cheraw...
wpde.com
4 taken to hospital, lanes blocked after crash in Forestbrook community
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people were taken to the hospital and lanes are blocked after a four-vehicle crash in Horry County Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:03 a.m. to the area of Clay Pond Road and Wesley Street in the Forestbrook Community.
wpde.com
1 person injured, 2 homes struck in Florence shooting
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — One person suffered minor injuries and two homes were struck with bullets in a shooting early Tuesday morning off of Gilbert Drive in Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. There’s not a lot of additional information available...
wpde.com
Crews respond to shed fire in Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a structure fire in Horry County Sunday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said the fire was in the 2000 block of Green Sea Road in Loris. A shed was well-involved with fire when firefighters arrived and shortly after was placed under...
wpde.com
Little River bank robbery suspect in custody: police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect involved in the Little River bank robbery is now in custody and their name has not yet been released, according to police. The suspect was described to be a male with red hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt and burgundy shorts, according to police.
wpde.com
Deputies searching for suspect in Scotland County grocery store robbery
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are searching for a suspect in a robbery around 6:30 a.m. Sunday at County Line grocery on Highway 71 in Scotland County near Robeson County, according to Cpt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Officers released surveillance pictures of the...
wpde.com
Suspect wanted in Horry County for grand larceny, other charges
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police need help to find a suspect wanted on warrants. Zackery Faircloth is wanted for grand larceny over $10,000, receiving stolen goods and obtaining goods under false pretenses, police said. He is approximately 6'4" and 250 pounds with a collection of tattoos.
wpde.com
Mortgage rate buydowns: How Horry Co. builders are keeping prices up & buyers coming
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Not even the cold weather can cool down the housing market in Horry County, as home builders are finding creative ways to keep prices stable while also giving buyers more power. Mortgage rate buydowns are the latest offer for people looking to buy new...
wpde.com
Sheriff's office seeking suspects in Florence Co. A1 Storage theft
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a vehicle and identifying suspects in a theft investigation. On January 29 two males reportedly broke into an A1 Storage located near South Cashua Drive and stole a 2019 Coachman Chapparal 5th Wheel camper, according to the sheriff's office.
wpde.com
Suspect still on the loose following attempted kidnapping in Loris: Police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to an attempted kidnapping in the Loris area of Horry County Sunday night, according to a report. Horry County police said they went to the intersection of Highway 45 and Lawson Road in reference to a possible kidnapping. When officers arrived, they...
wpde.com
Coastal Drops SBC Contest at Arkansas State, 73-57
JONESBORO, Ark. – Josh Uduje scored 13 points and Essam Mostafa added 11, but Coastal Carolina fell to Arkansas State 73-59 in Sun Belt Conference action Saturday afternoon at the First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Ark. The Chanticleers struggled from the field only hitting 38.2 percent (21-of-55) of...
wpde.com
Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect has been arrested after a deadly shooting in Florence County Saturday. Trey Alexander Stephens, 18, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Reid said the shooting...
wpde.com
NC man charged with murder after dismembered body of missing person found in barrel
LEE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A murder investigation is underway in North Carolina after the remains of a man previously reported missing were discovered inside of a barrel. The Lee County Sheriff's Office said in a release that the department executed a search warrant at a residence on Farrell Road in Sanford on Jan. 25, 2023, and a connecting parcel of land. On the second day of the search, detectives located a 55-gallon barrel "in a heavily wooded area that contained concrete and suspected human remains," the department said.
wpde.com
Blount and Recarte Lead Coastal to 70-67 Win Over the Mountaineers
CONWAY, S.C. – Aja Blount scored a season-high 26 points and Miriam Recarte added 13 points, including five free throws in the final 30 seconds, as Coastal Carolina earned a 70-67 win over the Appalachian State Mountaineers in a Sun Belt Conference game Saturday afternoon at the HTC Center.
wpde.com
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man died Saturday evening after being shot multiple times on Coleman Avenue in Pamplico, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Reid said the man was shot in the chest and died on the scene. The man’s name isn’t being released at this...
wpde.com
Dillon native Kevin Steele tapped as Alabama's new defensive coordinator, ESPN reports
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WPDE) — Kevin Steele, a 39-year coaching veteran who hails from Dillon, has been hired as defensive coordinator at the University of Alabama. ESPN, citing sources, reported the hire Sunday evening. Steele was previously the defensive coordinator at Miami. Before that, he was the defensive assistant at...
