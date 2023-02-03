ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Give it a shot:' Conway leaders one step closer in allowing E-Scooter business downtown

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Monday, city leaders in Conway held their first of two votes in favor of entering into an agreement that will bring an E-scooter business to downtown. Coastal Carolina University student Antonio Knight is the entrepreneur behind the business. He says he started Peel Scooters last year in his hometown of Kannapolis, North Carolina. Most recently, city staff says the scooters have been used there and in Albemarle, N.C.
CONWAY, SC
Marlboro County town makes progress catching up on audits

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Marlboro County Town of Clio has made progress in catching up on past audits to be submitted to the state's treasurer's office, according to a spokesperson from the treasurer's office. Clio is among a list of municipalities deemed delinquent by the South Carolina...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
SLED assisting deadly Cheraw shooting investigation

CHERAW, S.C. (WPDE) — The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a fatal shooting that happened this past Saturday on State Road in Cheraw, according to SLED Director Of Public Information Renee Wunderlich. Wunderlich said in a statement:. "The SLED Crime Scene Unit was requested by the Cheraw...
CHERAW, SC
1 person injured, 2 homes struck in Florence shooting

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — One person suffered minor injuries and two homes were struck with bullets in a shooting early Tuesday morning off of Gilbert Drive in Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. There’s not a lot of additional information available...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
Crews respond to shed fire in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a structure fire in Horry County Sunday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said the fire was in the 2000 block of Green Sea Road in Loris. A shed was well-involved with fire when firefighters arrived and shortly after was placed under...
LORIS, SC
Little River bank robbery suspect in custody: police

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect involved in the Little River bank robbery is now in custody and their name has not yet been released, according to police. The suspect was described to be a male with red hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt and burgundy shorts, according to police.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
Suspect wanted in Horry County for grand larceny, other charges

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police need help to find a suspect wanted on warrants. Zackery Faircloth is wanted for grand larceny over $10,000, receiving stolen goods and obtaining goods under false pretenses, police said. He is approximately 6'4" and 250 pounds with a collection of tattoos.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Sheriff's office seeking suspects in Florence Co. A1 Storage theft

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a vehicle and identifying suspects in a theft investigation. On January 29 two males reportedly broke into an A1 Storage located near South Cashua Drive and stole a 2019 Coachman Chapparal 5th Wheel camper, according to the sheriff's office.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
Coastal Drops SBC Contest at Arkansas State, 73-57

JONESBORO, Ark. – Josh Uduje scored 13 points and Essam Mostafa added 11, but Coastal Carolina fell to Arkansas State 73-59 in Sun Belt Conference action Saturday afternoon at the First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Ark. The Chanticleers struggled from the field only hitting 38.2 percent (21-of-55) of...
JONESBORO, AR
Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect has been arrested after a deadly shooting in Florence County Saturday. Trey Alexander Stephens, 18, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Reid said the shooting...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
NC man charged with murder after dismembered body of missing person found in barrel

LEE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A murder investigation is underway in North Carolina after the remains of a man previously reported missing were discovered inside of a barrel. The Lee County Sheriff's Office said in a release that the department executed a search warrant at a residence on Farrell Road in Sanford on Jan. 25, 2023, and a connecting parcel of land. On the second day of the search, detectives located a 55-gallon barrel "in a heavily wooded area that contained concrete and suspected human remains," the department said.
SANFORD, NC
Blount and Recarte Lead Coastal to 70-67 Win Over the Mountaineers

CONWAY, S.C. – Aja Blount scored a season-high 26 points and Miriam Recarte added 13 points, including five free throws in the final 30 seconds, as Coastal Carolina earned a 70-67 win over the Appalachian State Mountaineers in a Sun Belt Conference game Saturday afternoon at the HTC Center.
CONWAY, SC
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man died Saturday evening after being shot multiple times on Coleman Avenue in Pamplico, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Reid said the man was shot in the chest and died on the scene. The man’s name isn’t being released at this...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

