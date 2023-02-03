Read full article on original website
Louisiana sorority student Madison Brooks fatally struck by car after alleged rape
Four male suspects have been arrested in the rape of a Louisiana State University sorority member after she was later dumped on the side of the road and fatally struck by a car following a night of drinking, police said. Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, Everett Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, turned themselves in Monday, more than a week after 19-year-old Madison Brooks was fatally struck in Baton Rouge, the Advocate reported. A fourth suspect, a 17-year-old boy who had not been identified because he is a minor, turned himself in on Sunday, the outlet reported. Brooks had been drinking at Reggie’s, a...
12 people injured in shooting at Louisiana club
A dozen people were injured in a Baton Rouge nightclub shooting, authorities in Louisiana said Sunday. One of the victims is in critical condition, police said. No arrests have been made, but police believe the early morning attack was “targeted.” “This was not a random act of violence, based on the preliminary investigating efforts,” Baton […]
It's Elvis birthday week: Did you know Louisiana State Police arrested him for speeding?
As fans celebrate Elvis Presley's birthday week and cinemas screen the latest film about his life, Louisiana can be reminded of when State Police arrested the future King of Rock 'n' Roll for speeding near Shreveport. Elvis, who died in 1977, would have been 88 on Sunday. Louisiana was a...
Madison Brooks news - live: LSU student’s family is ‘blown away’ by victim blaming as they say ‘rape is rape’
The grieving family members of Madison Brooks have said they were “blown away” by the suspects’ attempts to victim blame as they said “rape is rape”.Kerry Miller, an attorney representing Brooks’ family, spoke out to “set the record straight” so that the Louisiana State University (LSU) student “is not blamed as a victim” for her alleged rape and death.On Friday, attorneys for Casen Carver, 18, Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, Everett Lee, 28, and the unnamed fourth suspect, 17, held a press conference saying Brooks “wouldn’t have complained” about the alleged rape “if she was alive”.Mr Miller slammed the comment...
