KTEN.com
Winter weather delays Durant boulevard project... again
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — That $3.1 million project to widen a stretch of University Boulevard in Durant is now even further behind schedule. Last week's freeze halted construction along the nine-block zone stretching from Westside Drive west to University Place. Work had only just resumed two weeks ago. In...
KTEN.com
Smoky fire at Denison mobile home park
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Firefighters from multiple agencies tackled a blaze at the Oak Creek RV and Mobile Home Park in Denison on Sunday afternoon. Residents told KTEN they smelled natural gas before hearing an explosion when the fire broke out in the 100 block of Webster Lane, off FM 1417 west of Grayson College.
KXII.com
Latest on road conditions in southern Oklahoma
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - In the Ardmore area, roads were mostly clear Wednesday morning, though the National Weather Service expects a new wave of snow to change that. Windmills were frozen and News 12 spotted many drivers traveling at a regular speed north of Springer. But in Love County, the roads were more hazardous.
KTEN.com
Durant residence destroyed in explosion, fire
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — A small frame house in Durant exploded in flames on Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the alarm at a residence on East Mississippi Street around 4 a.m. The flames were quickly extinguished, and Durant police said no one was hurt, but the structure and a...
KTEN.com
Eagle Watch returns to Sulphur park after three-year hiatus
SULPHUR, Okla. (KTEN) — The Chickasaw National Recreation Area on Saturday hosted its first Eagle Watch since January 2020. At the previous event, park rangers said up to 25 guests made the trip to Sulphur to observe the country's national bird. Saturday's crowd reached nearly 100 guests, with some...
KTEN.com
Hotel room catches fire Saturday morning
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- Saturday morning, Sherman police and fire responded to a structure fire call at the Quality Suites. Room 112 on the first floor of the Quality Suites was engulfed in flames after a couch caught fire and quickly spread throughout the room. According to police, two people...
KTEN.com
Grayson softball opens home schedule with doubleheader sweep
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) - The Grayson Vikings opened up their home schedule with a pair of come-from-behind wins on Monday against Seminole State. The second game ended up going 10 innings, with Grayson coming out on top 3-2. The Vikings are now 5-0 on the young season. For their full...
KTEN.com
Lady 'Roos fall to Centenary 62-58
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) - The Austin College Lady Kangaroos played in an intense game at home versus Centenary, but couldn't get it done. They fall to the Ladies from Louisiana, 62-58.
Police: Mobile meth lab discovered during Oklahoma traffic stop
Authorities in one Oklahoma community say a traffic stop turned into a drug bust.
KTEN.com
Child found in Ardmore dumpster
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Ardmore police say they are investigating after a child was recovered from a trash dumpster on Saturday. Officials said the child was in stable condition after being recovered from the trash bin on Harris Street. Several agencies responded to the incident, including the Carter County...
KTEN.com
Two Gunter spring-sport athletes sign NLI
GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) - Two Gunter spring sport athletes signed their national letters of intent on Monday to play in college. Congratulations to Lizzie Williams who will continue her softball career at Navarro College and Caroline Marshall who will play tennis at LeTourneau University in Longview, TX. "It was just...
Child found in Oklahoma church dumpster
Police in one Oklahoma community are searching for answers after a child was found in dumpster.
KTEN.com
Durant police say farewell to retired K-9 officer
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The Durant Police Department is mourning the loss of Bors, a retired K-9 officer who died over the weekend. There was a memorial sendoff Monday for one of the city's most loyal officers. K-9 Bors is credited with cracking down on those who tried to...
KXII.com
Body found in Sherman identified
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police have identified the body found in Sherman Sunday. Sherman Police identified the person as 49-year-old Michael Reeder. Police said he was found just before 11 a.m. on Frisco Road at E. Highway 82. According to law enforcement no foil play is suspected.
KTEN.com
Two Bells Panthers sign with Ouachita Baptist football
BELLS, Texas (KTEN) - From a Panther to a Tiger, three Bells Panthers are all going to be playing in Arkansas at Ouachita Baptist. Cooper Smith and Brock Baker each signed Monday afternoon. Brock will be joining his older brother Bo Baker on the field. All three players were essential...
KTEN.com
Three Gunter football players head to next level
GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) - A successful stretch for Gunter Tiger football continued on Monday. Linebacker Ashton Bennett and offensive lineman Ryan Cassidy signed to play for coach Bo Atterberry at Southeastern Oklahoma State University. "Coach Atterberry was awesome, he really made it feel like home," said Bennett. Phoenix Grant also...
