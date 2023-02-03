Read full article on original website
KFC brings back fan-favorite missing from menu for a decade. Here’s when can you get it
The offering is expanding after a successful test run.
McDonald's, Burger King, KFC, Popeye's Have Good News for Fans
Fast-food giants have struggled to maintain a balance between value and profitability. They want to keep prices low but can't do that at the expense of the bottom line. That's a really challenging position to be in as prices have risen for core menu items including beef and chicken. In...
Popeye's Is Bringing Back Popular Menu Items Nationwide - Available Until February 12 Only!
Popeyes is starting the new year by bringing back some popular menu items for a limited time. The Ghost Pepper Wings, Strawberry Cheesecake Cup, and Blueberry Lemon Pie are all available at participating locations until February 12. These items were previously offered on the menu and have been brought back by popular demand.
McDonald’s May Get Rid Of An Item It Has Carried Since 1955
There is no doubt that McDonald's changed the fast food industry forever. Few, if any, restaurants have more locations, and let's not even get into the number of burgers they've sold since 1955. But they also ushered in an era of consumers producing more waste than ever. In an effort to combat this fact, McDonald's is considering getting rid of an item they've had since the days of Ray Kroc.
Sleep Well, Dear Soda: Pepsi Kills Off One Of Its Longstanding Soft Drinks
Two weeks into the new year and 2023 has already claimed the life of a cool, refreshing beverage.
Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now Closed
Few things can replace perfectly prepared seafood. Whether you’re a fan of smoked fish, grilled octopus, heaps of shrimp, or battered and fried goodies from under the sea, there really is no replicating that of quality seafood. And yet, metro Phoenix isn’t exactly known for its seafood selection. There are a handful of options, but it doesn’t have the same kind of market share as other segments. While Arizona is still close to the Pacific, as well as the Gulf of California (which puts it about as close to the ocean as a state can get without actually touching water), there are only a handful of excellent seafood restaurants to choose from. And now, there is one fewer.
“This is the lettuce you eat at Burger King“ Man Posts Photo of His Feet in Lettuce Sparking Outrage Online
In 2012, a Burger King employee posted a shocking photo online. An anonymous employee posted a photo of a leg in a salad jar on his 4chan website with the caption:. “This is the lettuce you eat at Burger King." The image quickly spread around the Internet, causing anger and disgust among Burger King's customers.
McCormick Warns Customers To Check Their Spices
Regardless of if you are a gourmet chef or if you just microwave frozen meals, chances are you have spices in your house. In fact, based on Census data and a Simmons National Consumer Survey, 300.62 million Americans used seasonings and spices in 2020, and McCormick, the largest spice manufacturer in the world, has a warning for all of them.
Longstanding Olive Garden Restaurant is Relocating
The restaurant has been at the same site since 1991. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, TulsaWorld.com, Facebook.com, and Twitter.com.
Instead Of A Sausage McMuffin, This McDonald's Customer Received A Bag Of Cash
McDonald's has developed quite the reputation in its almost 70-year history. It's known all over the world for its golden arches, Big Mac and other burgers, Chicken McNuggets, Happy Meal, World Famous Fries, and low prices. Sometimes McDonald's is known for its whoopsies, too. Some of them are minor, like when they give a customer somebody else's order, or they completely screw up the order, or they don't give the correct condiments at the drive-thru. And what's the deal with the frequently broken milkshake machines?
Food Network Chef Closes Restaurant After 4 Months
Restaurants typically experience some kind of boost, either temporary or long-term, when the business or head chef makes an appearance on television programs. Establishments all around the world have made names for themselves through television features. And yet, this isn’t necessarily a guarantee. Some businesses are already struggling, and thus there is not enough time to capitalize on the 15 minutes of fame. Other times marketing fails, or there are other issues behind the scenes at play. Whatever the reason might be, the restaurant finds itself on the wrong side of the “Closing” sign. That is exactly what has now happened to one local business, despite some recent television success.
KFC Fans Rejoice As 1990s Favorite Back on the Menu Across Country After Petitioning Success
KFC’s decision to make its fried chicken wrap a national menu item is a victory for its fans, who have been clamoring for the menu item since it was removed in 2014. KFC's Chicken Wrap has gained traction after a Change.org petition was created to bring back the beloved menu item that was removed from the KFC menu in 2014.
Taco Bell Is Giving Away Mexican Pizzas For A Limited Time But Only Through The App
Even if you don't often eat at Taco Bell, chances are you've heard about its Mexican Pizza. Fans of the iconic dish were elated in 2022 when rumors of the Mexican Pizza's permanent return were confirmed. This came after a brief reappearance in stores in 2020. What makes this item so different than others on the menu? While not everyone is impressed with the Mexican Pizza, for some, it's a revelation. "The best part was the flaky, crispy shells," said one happy diner on Reddit. "So different from the regular crunchy shells that they use for tacos."
This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now
If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
JIF Peanut Butter National Recall - How to Claim up to Five $10.50 Vouchers
JIF Peanut Butter is issuing coupons for free JIF® peanut butter to consumers who claim to have purchased certain JIF peanut butter products. Read more here to find out whether you can get coupons for JIF® peanut butter. You can get up to 5 vouchers worth $10.50 each from JIF with no proof of purchase required.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Texas
The Lone Star State is filled with amazing restaurants but we always like to highlight the ones that are a little more hidden and unassuming. Underwood's Cafeteria is one of those places. While it may not look like much from the outside, we promise you're in for a real culinary treat once you step inside.
Restaurant server charges customer $25 fee after offering to cut birthday cake they bought themselves
A customer was charged an unexpected $25 fee after they asked a restaurant server to cut a birthday cake they had bought themselves.TikTok user Gigi, who goes by @vivala_blondiiie on the app, went viral earlier this week when she posted a video of the receipt from the restaurant, which cost a subtotal of $113.She then zoomed in on the $25 charge, which read: “1 Cake Cut”“When the server asks if we want the cake WE brought cut, thinking she’s doing something nice for us…but it was 25 dollars,” Gigi wrote over the video. She captioned the clip: “I didn’t...
Apparently The 'World's Worst McDonald's' Is Set To Close For Good
What would make the worst fast food restaurant in the world? Bad service? Poor food quality? Dirty tables and bathrooms? Unsanitary working conditions behind the counter? The biggest fast food secrets restaurants try to hide can be pretty gross, but they're generally pretty gross at every location, like how Taco Bell's ground beef isn't 100% ground beef, according to TikTok. It's a fair portion cellulose, otherwise known as wood pulp (per Taco Bell and NPR). Yummy. If Taco Bell, McDonald's, and doubtless other fast food eateries are proudly willing to serve wood pulp in all of its locations, what would it take to make the worst fast food restaurant?
The Aldi Peaches That Have Customers Returning In Droves
In America, Georgia is well known for its sweet, juicy peaches. Nicknamed the "peach state," it has long enjoyed being the top association with the fleshy fruit (via State Symbol USA). However, Georgia may soon have competition from grocery giant Aldi after its latest release of peaches has fans buying them in droves.
An absolutely genius trick for mess-free bacon
Though you may have your own opinion about the most delicious way to make it, bacon's versatility and popularity are both undeniable. Bacon can be enjoyed on its own at breakfast or as a topping at lunch, sending classics like burgers and sandwiches soaring to new heights. During the "bacon mania" of the 2010s, bacon wasn't limited to the plate. Apparently, bacon can also elevate candles, desserts, perfumes, T-shirts and more.
