WDW News Today
Universal’s Great Movie Escape Adds Stages Cards For Tracking Points
New “stages cards” are on display in the lobby of Universal’s Great Movie Escape at Universal Orlando Resort. The cards list four different titles for the different “stages” guests can reach in each escape room, i.e. their points total. Guests who come back and play again can get more points.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: 2023 Mythical Realms of Mardi Gras Parade at Universal Studios Florida Features Dragons, Unicorns, King Gator, and Beads Galore
Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval is running now through April 16. Each night, guests can let the good times roll with a boisterous Mardi Gras parade. About half of the floats return every year, such as the classic Riverboat and King Gator. The others get new designs...
WDW News Today
NEW Fantasyland Baseball Cap, Skirt, and Pants at Walt Disney World
A new Fantasyland ball cap, skirt, and pants are available at Walt Disney World, matching the Fantasyland varsity cardigan we found a few days ago. The ball cap is dark distressed blue. A symbol on the front has two pink branches curving around the façade of “it’s a small world.”...
WDW News Today
Owl Post Stand Installed in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
The Owl Post stand next to Dervish and Banges has gotten a bit of an upgrade at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade in Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Owl Post is within the covered owlery of Hogsmeade. In addition to the new stand, the entire space...
WDW News Today
First Look at the 2023 Mardi Gras Coke Freestyle Cup at Universal Orlando Resort
Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023 has begun, and there’s a new Coke Freestyle Cup to celebrate. The cup gives the buyer free refills all day at Coke Freestyle machines across the resort, as well as ICEEs. The cup is white with a purple lid. It...
WDW News Today
New Mickey & Minnie Disney’s Blizzard Beach Pin Available
A new pin featuring Mickey and Minnie is available at Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park. The rectangular pin is split into blocks. Mickey is on the right, in swim trunks, sandals, and a scarf. Minnie is in the bottom left, wearing a teal bow and shirt. Summit Plummet is...
WDW News Today
New Indiana Jones Adventure Signage Continues Month of Misspelling Mishaps at Disneyland
From the misspelling of “Lightning Lane” on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway preview signage to a number of incorrectly dated Disney100 banners in the Esplanade, the Disneyland Resort has been on quite the roll recently with signage mishaps within the parks. Now, new signage informing guests about the continued closure of Indiana Jones Adventure has joined that streak.
WDW News Today
New Disney100 Phone Cases, Magnets, Ornaments, and More at Walt Disney World
New Disney100 phone cases, magnets, ornaments, and AirPods cases are available at Walt Disney World both pre-made and personalizable in MaDe kiosks. We found these items in Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom. The Mickey and Minnie iPhone cases are available in most sizes from X to 14 Pro Max.
WDW News Today
NEW Limited Edition Peter Pan, Star Wars, and Disney100 Pins Arrive at Disneyland
We stopped by Disneyland Park today and spotted several new limited edition and limited release pins for sale! Let’s take a look. Limited Release Peter Pan Mystery Pin Set — $24.99. Off to Neverland! You can fly to 20th Century Music Company at Disneyland to snag this mystery...
WDW News Today
New Year of the Rabbit Minnie Ear Headband by Loungefly at Walt Disney World
Celebrate the Lunar New Year with a new year of the rabbit Minnie ear headband by Loungefly available at Walt Disney World. We found the headband at Fantasy Faire in Magic Kingdom. Year of the Rabbit Minnie Ear Headband – $44.99. The headband is black, and the bow is...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 1/31/23 (Pink Floral Minnie Ear Headband, TRON Lightcycle Run Cast Members in Costume, New Disney Pins, & More)
Good morning! We’re back at Magic Kingdom today. The park closes at 4:30p.m. for a Cast Member event tonight, so we’re going to make the best of the time we have here today. We plan on checking on construction updates around the park and doing some shopping. As always we will share all the new things we find. We also plan on stopping by Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa today. Let’s get started!
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Another New Rug Added to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Lobby
A third new floral rug has been added to the lobby of the Great Ceremonial House at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. There was no active construction in the lobby, but crews weren’t done positioning furniture on the rug, so a sign warned guests of refurbishment in the area.
WDW News Today
Zootopia Land Skyline Rises, Perhaps a Preview of Disney World’s Future
A Xiaohongshu user has shared a new photo of the skyline of Shanghai Disneyland’s upcoming “Zootopia” land. Shanghai Disney Resort shared photos of the skyline coming together last summer but it now looks more like an actual city. Several tall colorful buildings tower over the rest of...
WDW News Today
New Light-Up Walt Disney World Ornament Available
Visit Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe at Magic Kingdom for all your holiday decoration needs, including this new light-up Walt Disney World ornament. This Sketchbook ornament is a blue orb with a gold cap and ribbon. It’s open on one side, showing the four Walt Disney World theme park icons (Cinderella...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: More Rockwork Demolished at Splash Mountain During Transformation to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom
Crews are wasting no time in transforming Splash Mountain into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom. More rockwork has been demolished. The attraction’s signage remains in place at this time. The construction walls have posters for Tiana’s Foods and the Southern Dome Salt Company, which are two fictional...
WDW News Today
Disney Critter Dooney & Bourke Bags Available at Walt Disney World
We spotted these adorable Disney Critter Dooney & Bourke Bags in the wild at Walt Disney World. We found this menagerie of cuteness at Uptown Jewelers on Main Street, U.S.A., in the Magic Kingdom. This collection can also be found on shopDisney.com. The tote bag, the satchel, and the crossbody...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: We Tried the New Boozy Berry Beignet at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort
Mardi Gras is later this month, and to celebrate, there is a new Berry Beignet available at Disney’s Port Orleans French Quarter Resort! Come see what we thought. Beignets are a traditional donut made famous in New Orleans. They are very basic; fried dough covered in powdered sugar. We stopped by the New Orleans-themed moderate resort at Walt Disney World, Port Orleans French Quarter, to give this Disney version a try.
