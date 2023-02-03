Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Bill introduced to protect "cruiser culture" in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Assemblymember David Alvarez, representing California's 80th District, recently introduced Assembly Bill 436, aimed at removing the authorization for local authorities to adopt rules and regulations regarding cruising. According to a press release from his office, Alvarez emphasized the importance of classic cars and cruising as an...
Local business owner of 'Pizza My Heart' set to attend State of the Union address
CAPITOLA, Calif. — Come Tuesday, President Joe Biden will give his State of the Union address, giving him a chance to highlight key priorities and agenda items. Many notable guests will be in attendance, including some from the Central Coast. Chuck Hammers, owner of “Pizza My Heart,” was invited by local leader Congressman Jimmy Panetta. Hammers' business was one of many that suffered extensive damage in the recent storms.
2 lost hikers found by rescue team in the Big Sur back country
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Monterey County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team members and a California State Park ranger located two lost hikers in the backcountry of Big Sur. The sheriff's department says the two-day hikers became lost when they crossed multiple creeks and rivers as darkness set in.
Body found at Fanshell beach identified as missing diver by Sheriff's office
DEL MONTE FOREST, Calif. — The Monterey County sheriff's department has identified a body found at Fanshell Beach. The body has been identified as Zachary Nelson, a 27‐year‐old resident of Newark, CA. Nelson went missing on January 28th while diving in the Pebble Beach area. His body...
Weather stops play but not the party at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM
DEL MONTE FOREST, Calif. — Weather stopped play at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as rain and wind blew through the three golf courses. Tee times were moved up an hour in anticipation of the weather but players were not able to complete play. The tournament resumed at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday and will be completed on Monday.
