ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swampscott, MA

Getting a read on Swampscott poet

By Emily Pauls
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qSHyA_0kasi7Fn00

Swampscott resident and poet Enzo Silon Surin said he finds inspiration for his writing everywhere.

“The right music, the right light, the right conversation, everything inspires me and I think it’s because I’m always looking for what things mean and why things happen, the way that they happen and so because of that I feel like the entire world is open, for me as a point of inspiration,” Silon Surin said.

Silon Surin has always been a writer. He initially started out with script writing but one rainy day in junior high school while looking out of the window, something changed. That was the day he became a poet.

He was feeling sad that day. Teenagers, he said, have “this mood thing” that consumes them and he was “predestined for the dramatic.”

“So I was wallowing and I look outside and there was this tree right outside the window and the rainwater was cascading on the side of the tree in a subtle, unusual way,” Silon Surin said.

It was almost as if the tree was crying, he said.

“So I was like, ‘can trees get sad? Is a tree crying because it’s sad?’ and at that point, I knew I had switched from something, I didn’t know what it was, but then I knew something was different when the next question came, I was like, ‘I wonder if the tree is crying because it’s sad or it knows that I’m sad, but I can’t cry my own tears,’” Silon Surin said.

There were a lot of things he felt inside but couldn’t say, he said.

“That day, that tree was expressing what I was feeling and I kind of tucked that away but I wrote it down,” Silon Surin said.

He showed his teacher what he wrote and she asked him if he knew anything about poetry. He’s been a poet ever since.

Now, all these years later, Silon Surin has been awarded for his poetry. He won the 2021 Massachusetts Book Award from the Massachusetts Center for the Book, which held its official ceremony for the 2020, 2021 and 2022 winners on Jan. 18, for his poetry book “When My Body Was a Clinched Fist.”

The book is about his experience growing up in Queens, New York in the late 80s.

“It’s … really coming of age at a time where the social scene was drugs, some violence, police brutality, that so forth, and there was a tough time, late 80s, early 90s, and trying to come of age in that environment,” Silon Surin said.

Having been born in Haiti, it “added some weight to it,” he said.

“I think it allowed me to have some sort of perspective as well, that I was able to see things from, from the outside in,” Silon Surin said. “At some point, I was just like, ‘how do I tell this story?’”

Receiving the award is not something he was expecting but was still holding out hope for.

“I got the email and I kind of screamed … because in a lot of ways, it means a lot. Having gone to the ceremonies before and being in Massachusetts, I know how much this award means. So I was just like, wow, and I screamed, and then my two boys came running into the room, and they screamed with me and started to jump up and down,” Silon Surin said.

While he actually received the award a few years ago, having the in person ceremony with his fellow authors and winners was “wonderful,” he said.

Silon Surin’s next poetry book will be coming out in May and is titled “American Scapegoat” which “picks up where ‘When My Body Was a Clinched Fist’ left off.”

“You have this kid that survives this environment. He grows up to be a father and it’s like ‘okay, I made it out,’ but then he quickly realizes that being black and male, puts him in a specific category. And so now he has to grapple with the world as an adult, and to feel like, ‘but I made it through, no, but my life is still at risk.’” Silon Surin said.

He wrote about people like Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

“It’s really about America, not really coming to terms with its own history and I said as a result, the democracy of this country is not in touch with its humanity … I said we need to take a look at what’s really happening,” Silon Surin said.

A lot of research went into writing this book, he said. The research into those injustices was more “heartbreaking” than he thought it would be and questioned how he could write this story while “my own heart is breaking.”

He realized he had to get past that in order to get the truth out.

“American scapegoat is really the American story, and you never really know what the scapegoat is. One time, it’s a black man and other times it’s the white farmer from Iowa, or somebody growing up in rural Alabama dealing with the opioid epidemic. So in a lot of ways, it’s about shifting our lenses to say, we’re pinned against each other but we should really be united together,” Silon Surin said.

The post Getting a read on Swampscott poet appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

The Soul of Boston’s Soul Food

I came to know historic Slade's Bar & Grill in Boston back in the mid-70s, when J.J. Wright of WRKO and myself, Phil Palace from WEZE – radio station rivals and fierce competitors – headed over to Slade's for our soul food fix. Wright was brought up in...
BOSTON, MA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Lawrence, MA

The city of Lawrence sits in Essex County, Massachusetts. Located in the Merrimack Valley, the area is accessible by both significant roadways and secondary routes. In 1853, it became an official city, and its early economic success was due to the textile industry. Lawrence is a utopia for those with...
LAWRENCE, MA
WSBS

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State

As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

45th anniversary of Blizzard of '78 brings back vivid memories in New England

BOSTON - It's been 45 years since the benchmark of winter storms hit New England - the Blizzard of '78.It was the big one, the one not many were prepared for, the one that stranded people at work, at home and in their cars. It brought mountains of snow drifts to neighborhoods and brought some of the worst coastal flooding some communities had ever experienced. It brought the region to a standstill for weeks, but it also brought people together.There was no internet in 1978, there were no cell phones, no quick way to share developing information or changes to...
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts

All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Boston's Most Popular Dog Name Is…

Names traditionally used for humans continue to top the list of most popular dog names in Boston, which the city's Animal Care and Control Division released this week. The top name is a bit of an exception, however. There were more Lunas registered in the city in 2022 — 114 of them, to be exact — than any other name. The most popular male dog name in Boston was Charlie, once again, with 81 of them were registered in Boston last year.
BOSTON, MA
Dianna Carney

Duxbury Community Unites To Honor 6-Year-Old 'Laney'

The playground will honor Laney Ladd.Photo by(DEPP / The Love For Laney Project) (DUXBURY, MASSACHUSETTS) With time running out as their goal date approaches, the Duxbury community has united to help raise funds to build a playground that will honor 6-year-old Lane "Laney" Ladd.
DUXBURY, MA
WBEC AM

What’s the Most Amount of Snow Massachusetts Has Received in 24 Hours?

Massachusetts residents are all too familiar with big snowstorms, frigid temperatures, and power outages. One storm that comes to my mind was the one that happened right around Halloween in 2011. We were slammed with snow over a period of a couple of days (right around 32 inches in some areas of the Bay State) with the storm forming on Oct. 29. Other than the Oct. 29 storm, Massachusetts didn't receive a whole lot of snow that particular winter but we have definitely made up for it in other years.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Emerson College Student Found Dead in Boston Dorm, Officials Say

An Emerson College student was found dead Friday morning inside a residence hall in downtown Boston, officials said. Boston police were called to 80 Boylston Street around 10 a.m. regarding a medical emergency on campus, according to the school and its police department. Emerson's interim president sent a message to...
BOSTON, MA
OnlyInYourState

The New England Aquarium In Massachusetts Is Offering Free Livestreams Of Penguins, Fish, And More

Do you love spending time at the aquarium or find watching fish in a tank a relaxing thing to do? Well, we don’t all have the time or the ability to go to the New England Aquarium in Massachusetts on a daily basis. But what we can do is watch live streams of two different areas of the aquarium. So, sit back, relax, and be an armchair traveler as you watch the New England Aquarium’s fish and penguins live from the comfort of your own home.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Stabbing in Roxbury leaves person injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was injured in a stabbing in Roxbury Monday night, according to the Boston Police Department. Police said the stabbing happened just after 8 p.m. on Roxbury Street. Police said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. An investigation was ongoing as of Monday night. (Copyright...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston woman found dead in North End park during record-breaking cold

BOSTON — A Boston woman apparently froze to death while she was walking from the Financial District to her home in the North End while the city was experiencing brutally cold conditions early Saturday morning. Brian DiVasta said he was in Boston with his sister, Melanie DiVasta, at a...
BOSTON, MA
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy