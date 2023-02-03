Read full article on original website
Steven Bailey of Perry
Steven Bailey, 58, of Perry passed away Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at his home in Perry, Iowa. Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 11 from 1-4 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. Steven James Bailey was born Jan. 28, 1965, in Perry, Iowa, to Fred...
Perry Police Report February 6
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. A 2014 Nissan Sentra, registered to and driven by Kayla Kristine Holland of 201 N.E. Hayes Dr., Ankeny, collided with a 2013 Toyota Corolla, registered to and driven by Mario Rene Morales of 311 10th St., Perry. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $2,000. Morales was issued a citation for failure to yield left turn.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report February 6
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Nathan Phillips of Urbandale was traveling in the 15000 block of 240th Street when he lost control of the truck and trailer he was driving in high winds, and the vehicle entered the ditch. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $5,000.
Panthers drop pair to Des Moines Christian Friday
The Panther girls played Des Moines Christian on Friday night and were unable to come out with the win. Jaidyn Sellers and Tyme Boettcher led with 7 points each. Zoey Hambleton and Morgan Crees each had 5 points, and Mia Waddle scored 1 point. “The girls played hard,” said Coach...
Fair weather favors riders on 46th annual BRR Ride Saturday
Sunny skies, light winds, and temperatures in the low 30s greeted bicyclists in downtown Perry Saturday morning at the start of the Perry Area Chamber of Commerce’s 46th annual Bike Ride to Rippey, better known as the BRR Ride. Breakfast was served by the Hotel Pattee, and the St....
Perry man faces raft of charges after allegedly assaulting woman
A Perry man was arrested Saturday after allegedly seriously injuring a Perry woman and scaring her four children. Jeffrey Wayne Hobbs, 35, of 2801 First Ave., Perry, was charged with willful injury causing serious injury, domestic abuse assault-impeding blood/air flow, first-degree harassment, four counts of child endangerment, false imprisonment and obstruction of emergency communications.
