Fort Dodge Man Arrested for Alleged December Incident at Casino in Jefferson
A Fort Dodge man faces felony charges for an alleged December incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, a woman was playing a slot machine on December 30, 2022 and the machine hit a jackpot of $3,898. The woman asked 51-year-old John Cook of Fort Dodge to switch places with her. Cook claimed the jackpot winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form. Court documents show surveillance video was reviewed by the assigned Division of Criminal Investigation agent to the casino and saw that the woman won the jackpot.
DCI Assisting with Possible Shooting in Greene County
(Grand Junction) The Iowa Department of Public Safety released a press release on behalf of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office of a possible shooting in Grand Junction. According to the press release, on Saturday, at around 9:52 p.m., the Greene County Communications Center received a call from someone stating they fell and hit their head against a door in the 1000 block of Main Street in Grand Junction. When rescue units arrived and assessed the scene, the individual suffered from a gunshot wound.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) The Creston Police Department reports two arrests and a theft incident. Police arrested 39-year-old Justin Ray Faris of Mount Ayr Friday following a traffic stop at Highway 34 and Industrial Parkway. Officers charged Faris with driving while suspended, cited, and released. Officers arrested 50-year-old Chad Leroy Benge of Orient...
Grand Junction Man Charged with Attempted Murder for Alleged Weekend Incident
A Grand Junction man faces an attempted murder charge following an alleged weekend incident. According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the incident happened at 9:52pm Saturday when a 911 call came from 1002 Main Street East in Grand Junction. The caller said they fell and hit their head against a door. When Grand Junction Rescue arrived on scene and assessed the victim, they advised the sheriff’s office of a possible gunshot wound. Greene County Ambulance also assisted at the scene.
Altoona Man Killed in Bremer County Crash
(Sumner, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says an Altoona man is dead after a crash in Bremer County. The ISP says just after 3pm Sunday, 22 year-old Carter Harris of Florida failed to stop at a stop sign near Sumner, Iowa and crashed into a vehicle driven by 22 year-old Derrius Taylor-Ly. The Iowa State Patrol says Harries was taken to an area hospital in non life-threatening condition, while Taylor-Ly eventually died of his injuries.
Boone County Crash Claims 2 Lives
(Boone) Two people died in a two-vehicle crash in Boone County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 5:11 p.m. on Friday at Highway 30 and SE Marshall Street in Boone. Authorities say 55-year-old Pamela Mary Borkowski and 32-year-old Stephanie Jeanne Borkowski were killed in the crash. According...
Suspects Arrested in Alleged Casino Incident in Jefferson
Two suspects have been arrested and charged for an alleged January incident that happened at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, 42-year-old Brandon Svaleson of Boone won a jackpot of $1,231 from a slot machine on January 15th at 4:46pm. However, 31-year-old Katie Wisecup of Ames was playing on a machine next to Svaleson and slid to his machine and tried to claim the winnings.
Creston teen injured in a rollover accident
(Union Co) A Creston teen was injured in a rollover accident this (Monday) morning. The Union County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old female was driving a 1997 Saturn west on Highway 34 just before 11:00 a.m. when the vehicle went off into the north ditch, hitting Lark Avenue, causing the vehicle to go airborne and land upside down hitting the middle rear of the vehicle. The car then proceeded to roll and land upright in the west ditch of Lark Avenue.
Carroll Woman Arrested for Alleged Incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson
A Carroll woman was arrested for an alleged incident that happened at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, a woman was playing a slot machine when she won a jackpot of $1,223 at 10:49pm on January 26th. Thirty-six-year-old Jessica Baxter of Carroll was asked to sit in her seat. Baxter then claimed the winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form for the winnings, which certifies under the penalty of perjury, to claim the winning jackpot.
One killed, one hurt in Bremer County crash
SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash involving two vehicles on Sunday afternoon resulted in the death of one of the drivers, according to law enforcement officials. At around 3:08 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash near the intersection of County Road V56 and County Road C33, near Sumner. Troopers believe that a 2007 Lexus ES350 was traveling eastbound on County Road C33, while a 2023 Hyundai Elantra was northbound on County Road V56. Officials said that the Lexus failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection between the roads, striking the driver’s side of the Hyundai. Both vehicles ended up in a ditch on the northeast side of the intersection.
Have you seen this missing Des Moines man?
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Des Moines man who may be experiencing medical issues. Alan Conley, 76, left his north Des Moines home around 2:00 a.m. Monday, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. He was driving a silver 2002 Chevrolet […]
Iowa State Patrol Pulls Semi Off The Road, Trailer Was “Nearly In Pieces”
(Altoona, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol stops a semi truck driver in central Iowa and removes their truck from service. The State Patrol says troopers pulled the driver over near Altoona early Sunday morning, saying the trailer was nearly in pieces. The State Patrol says the driver was traveling from Omaha to Chicago and isn’t sure why the trailer was so damaged. Pictures of the truck are posted on the Iowa State Patrol Twitter page.
Gov. Reynolds Appoints Sergeant Brady Carney as Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Director
(Des Moines) Governor Reynolds has appointed Sergeant Brady Carney of the Des Moines Police Department’s Investigations Division to lead the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. Carney is a graduate of Adair-Casey High School and Iowa State University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminology in 2006. He was named Outstanding Recruit of the Des Moines Regional Police Academy’s 68th Recruit Class in 2007.
Two men arrested for allegedly setting a Des Moines home on fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two men were arrested Friday for allegedly pouring gas in multiple places in a home and setting it on fire Thursday night. Aaron Michael Rodriguez, 42, and Jesus Antonio Avila Fuentes, 30, were both charged with first degree arson. Rodriguez also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, assault on […]
Two people die in Boone County car accident
BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died in a car accident in Boone Friday evening. At around 5:11 p.m. emergency crews responded to a report of an accident at the intersection of Highway 30 and SE Marshall Street, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. Pamela Mary Borkowski, 55, was stopped at a stop […]
Newton police sued over traffic stop that generated 1.6 million YouTube views
An Iowa college student whose YouTube video of a police traffic stop generated 1.6 million views is now suing the city of Newton for false arrest. In a lawsuit filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, Tayvin Galanakis, 19, of Newton alleges the city and its police department are […] The post Newton police sued over traffic stop that generated 1.6 million YouTube views appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Webster City man arrested after Wednesday night burglary and accident.
Webster City Police late Wednesday night apprehended a Webster City man after an incident in the community shortly before 10 p.m. 19 year old Jose Rayon Salgado was charged by local officers with Driving While License Under Suspension,First Degree Burglary and Going Armed With Intent. Reportedly a 2008 Honda CR-V operated by Salgado was attempting to flee the scene of a reported burglary. The Salgado car sped away from Webster City Police officers in reverse traveling eastbound in the alley between First and Second Streets in the 1000 block. The car backed into a phone box, a fence and utility pole before turning around and driving forward eastbound through the alley. As the Salgado car exited the alley onto Grove Street it attempted to turn South onto Grove Street when it lost control and struck a parked 2007 model GMC Sierra pickup truck with the owner not immediately known. The Salgado car then became stuck in a snow bank. Salgado was then taken into police custody without injury. Investigating officer Clint Houge reported $10,000 in damage to the car Salgado was driving with $1000 in damage to the parked pickup.There was also $500 in damage to a phone box, damage to a city owned utility pole and an estimated $500 in damage to a fence at the Patrick Croy residence. Salgado made an appearance in Hamilton County Magistrate Court Thursday morning. Iowa Courtts Online stated the Salgado was being held on a $25,000 bond for the charges of First Degree Burglary and Going Armed With Intent.
Iowa Lottery Ticket Worth Over $440,000 Sold on Des Moines' South Side
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Lottery says a ticket worth more than $440,000 was purchased on Des Moines' south side. The ticket, worth $443,507 was bought at the Quik Trip on 849 Army Post Road on Sunday as part of the Iowa Lottery's Super 7s Progressive InstaPlay game. The winning ticket breaks the previous record for an InstaPlay prize, set by a Maquoketa man who won $303, 674 in January of last year.
Scoop: Iowa forfeits millions in federal emergency housing funds
Polk County is getting nearly $28 million more in federal pandemic emergency rent assistance forfeited by the state, federal documents show. Another almost $17 million of Iowa's money was redistributed in late January to other states. Why it matters: More than 20,000 Iowans are not caught up on rent, according...
Council considers rezoning to allow Git N Go to expand parking lot
DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines City Council will make its second vote Monday night on a request from Git N Go to expand one of its parking lots. The convenience store is located at 810 East Euclid. The company wants to tear down a home next door and expand the store’s lot. But […]
