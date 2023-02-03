ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Allentown mayor looks to 'end the disease of violence in the city' as residents call for action

By LehighValleyNews.com
lehighvalleynews.com
 4 days ago
lehighvalleynews.com

South Side Easton residents to have their say on what's next for neighborhood

EASTON, Pa. - Residents of South Side Easton are looking for input on revitalizing the neighborhood. “We’ve lost Dunkin’ Donuts and a lot of business are not coming over here and it’s getting to be like a ghost town over here,” said Melody Rogers, president of the South Side Civic Association.
EASTON, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Allentown takes action against menstrual poverty

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The city of Allentown is assessing the need for menstrual care products by those who live there. The Period Poverty project is underway through the Allentown Health Bureau. Period poverty is a phrase used to address inadequate access to products people need during their menstrual cycles...
ALLENTOWN, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Crossing guard shortages plague some Lehigh Valley school districts

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — There should be a school crossing guard at Broadway and Delaware Avenue, in front of the St. Ursula Catholic Church in Fountain Hill. But the position has been vacant since August. Some Lehigh Valley school districts are short more than a dozen school crossing guards. Pay...
FOUNTAIN HILL, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Advocates brave cold to support LGBT center after 'bigoted' attack

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — More than 70 people defied below-freezing temperatures Saturday to show support for Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center in the wake of what it called "propaganda" and "bigotry" directed at it by a Republican politician and a Fox News report. No counter-protesters were there. Supporters gathered at the...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Trio convicted of ‘brazen’ attack on Pike County community

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three men allegedly involved in a bizarre attack in 2019 on the Pine Ridge Community have been found guilty on multiple charges. 34-year-old Adam Abdur-Rahim and 31-year-old Musa Abdur-Rahim, both of Binghamton NY, and 53-year-old Troy Sutton, of Brooklyn, NY were convicted by a jury for kidnapping, robbery, burglary, terroristic […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Student, 14, charged in shooting threats at Monroe high school

CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County high school student is facing charges for threatening to shoot his teachers, state police say. Several other students reported the threats to an administrator on Friday at the school on Route 209 in Chestnuthill Township, police say. Police did not name the school,...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Official hopes grassroots survey of ideas for Dixie Cup factory is ‘bat signal’ for developers

Northampton County officials said they need to see more details before taking seriously the results of a private survey about the Dixie Cup building. The county council’s Economic Development Committee asked the Wilson Borough resident who conducted the survey of residents’ thoughts on the South 24th Street site’s development to involve Lehigh University students and include information about the respondents’ demographics in the future.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Hotel, entertainment venue proposed for Hamilton Street in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown Historic Architectural Review Board reviewed plans Monday night for two new developments. Both proposals were offered by City Center Investment Corp. One calls to demolish the properties at 949-959 Hamilton St. to make way for a 55,000-square-foot, five-story, 140-room hotel with a ground-story bar...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Was a shotgun blast prompted by an ax attack? Jury deliberates in Bethlehem Twp. murder case.

Jury deliberations are underway in the trial of a 36-year-old Bethlehem Township man accused of killing his neighbor with a shotgun. According to Northampton County Deputy District Attorney James Augustine, Joshua Leone shot his neighbor, Kenneth Pickell, in the back at close range. Pickell was walking away from Leone, according to Pickell’s girlfriend.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man caught for illegally hunting in Pa. town: report

Busted on camera and caught red-handed. A man has been arrested for illegally hunting in Conshohocken, Montgomery County, according to a report from 6ABC. According to the owners of the Ashford Horse Farm, the suspect was captured last weekend on camera killing a deer on the property. The suspect was then said to have stolen a $1,000 camera.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Popular Easton restaurant damaged by fire getting ready to reopen

EASTON, Pa. — A popular Easton restaurant damaged by fire is getting ready to reopen. The State Café and Grill – located at 14-16 S. 5th Street, just around the block from the State Theatre – will reopen on Thursday, Feb. 9. The State Café and...
EASTON, PA
trentondaily.com

Trenton’s Jennings Village Now Accepting Applications for Residency

If you’re searching for affordable housing, the all-new Jennings Village is a fantastic opportunity to make your home right here in Trenton. Trenton’s Jennings Village is a brand-new affordable housing complex in the heart of Trenton. The stylish new build is a 4-story structure with 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes available, making the complex perfect for families. These apartments are reserved for low- and moderate-income households who meet the income guidelines for residency. Jennings Village is centrally located in Mercer County, offering residents easy access to employment opportunities, shopping, transit, entertainment, and more.
TRENTON, NJ

