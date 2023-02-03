Allentown mayor looks to 'end the disease of violence in the city' as residents call for action

Read full article on original website
lehighvalleynews.com
South Side Easton residents to have their say on what's next for neighborhood
EASTON, Pa. - Residents of South Side Easton are looking for input on revitalizing the neighborhood. “We’ve lost Dunkin’ Donuts and a lot of business are not coming over here and it’s getting to be like a ghost town over here,” said Melody Rogers, president of the South Side Civic Association.
lehighvalleynews.com
Allentown takes action against menstrual poverty
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The city of Allentown is assessing the need for menstrual care products by those who live there. The Period Poverty project is underway through the Allentown Health Bureau. Period poverty is a phrase used to address inadequate access to products people need during their menstrual cycles...
Pa. residents report early morning boom that shook houses. But what caused it?
Folks in Bucks County were awakened over the weekend by a boom so loud that many of them said it rattled windows in their homes. But nobody seems to know for sure exactly what caused it. “Anybody else in Bucks County, PA heard that massive explosion,” one person posted on...
lehighvalleynews.com
Family of fallen New Tripoli firefighter will attend State of the Union address
LYNN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two months after New Tripoli Firefighter Marvin Gruber died in the line of duty, his family will attend President Biden's State of the Union Address on Tuesday night. Nick and Natalie Gruber, Marvin's son and daughter-in-law, will be in the U.S. House Chamber as guests...
lehighvalleynews.com
Crossing guard shortages plague some Lehigh Valley school districts
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — There should be a school crossing guard at Broadway and Delaware Avenue, in front of the St. Ursula Catholic Church in Fountain Hill. But the position has been vacant since August. Some Lehigh Valley school districts are short more than a dozen school crossing guards. Pay...
lehighvalleynews.com
Advocates brave cold to support LGBT center after 'bigoted' attack
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — More than 70 people defied below-freezing temperatures Saturday to show support for Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center in the wake of what it called "propaganda" and "bigotry" directed at it by a Republican politician and a Fox News report. No counter-protesters were there. Supporters gathered at the...
N.J. cops raided home in mistaken ID arrest that led to broken arm, suit says
A Mercer County man and his mother have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit accusing a task force led by Trenton police of mistakenly raiding their home, arresting the son and fracturing his forearm by forcing him to wear tight handcuffs for hours before letting him go. Quasean Goldstein, 34,...
Trio convicted of ‘brazen’ attack on Pike County community
MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three men allegedly involved in a bizarre attack in 2019 on the Pine Ridge Community have been found guilty on multiple charges. 34-year-old Adam Abdur-Rahim and 31-year-old Musa Abdur-Rahim, both of Binghamton NY, and 53-year-old Troy Sutton, of Brooklyn, NY were convicted by a jury for kidnapping, robbery, burglary, terroristic […]
N.J. university president and provost discriminated against Black dean, lawsuit alleges
A former dean at Thomas Edison State University in Trenton has filed a lawsuit against the college, claiming the university president and a top administrator discriminated against him and eventually forcing him out of his job because he is Black and has diabetes. Joseph Youngblood II, of Hopewell, said in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Student, 14, charged in shooting threats at Monroe high school
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County high school student is facing charges for threatening to shoot his teachers, state police say. Several other students reported the threats to an administrator on Friday at the school on Route 209 in Chestnuthill Township, police say. Police did not name the school,...
Official hopes grassroots survey of ideas for Dixie Cup factory is ‘bat signal’ for developers
Northampton County officials said they need to see more details before taking seriously the results of a private survey about the Dixie Cup building. The county council’s Economic Development Committee asked the Wilson Borough resident who conducted the survey of residents’ thoughts on the South 24th Street site’s development to involve Lehigh University students and include information about the respondents’ demographics in the future.
WFMZ-TV Online
Hotel, entertainment venue proposed for Hamilton Street in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown Historic Architectural Review Board reviewed plans Monday night for two new developments. Both proposals were offered by City Center Investment Corp. One calls to demolish the properties at 949-959 Hamilton St. to make way for a 55,000-square-foot, five-story, 140-room hotel with a ground-story bar...
Was a shotgun blast prompted by an ax attack? Jury deliberates in Bethlehem Twp. murder case.
Jury deliberations are underway in the trial of a 36-year-old Bethlehem Township man accused of killing his neighbor with a shotgun. According to Northampton County Deputy District Attorney James Augustine, Joshua Leone shot his neighbor, Kenneth Pickell, in the back at close range. Pickell was walking away from Leone, according to Pickell’s girlfriend.
Fire that damaged family home of Senator Bob Casey ruled accidental
SCRANTON, Pa. — Update:. The fire that damaged Senator Bob Casey's family home in Wayne County was an accident, according to state police. Investigators say the fire was discovered by an electrical crew working in the area on a power issue. The fire started near the electrical breaker and...
lehighvalleynews.com
ArtsQuest to offer concerts, other events at Grange Park in Upper Macungie
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. — ArtsQuest, the organization that annually presents Musikfest in Bethlehem, has announced it will offer a music festival and other events in Upper Macungie Township this summer. ArtsQuest will hold Concerts on the Grange on May 12-13, it was revealed at a township supervisor meeting...
Man caught for illegally hunting in Pa. town: report
Busted on camera and caught red-handed. A man has been arrested for illegally hunting in Conshohocken, Montgomery County, according to a report from 6ABC. According to the owners of the Ashford Horse Farm, the suspect was captured last weekend on camera killing a deer on the property. The suspect was then said to have stolen a $1,000 camera.
Mistrial declared in Easton murder case. Re-trial scheduled for April.
After a day and a half or deliberations, jurors could not reach a verdict in the homicide trial of Jahrod Kearney. Northampton County Judge Jennifer Sletvold declared a mistrial around 4 p.m. Monday. “We’re going to go again,” Assistant District Attorney Julianne Danchak said Monday. The trial is scheduled for...
lehighvalleynews.com
Popular Easton restaurant damaged by fire getting ready to reopen
EASTON, Pa. — A popular Easton restaurant damaged by fire is getting ready to reopen. The State Café and Grill – located at 14-16 S. 5th Street, just around the block from the State Theatre – will reopen on Thursday, Feb. 9. The State Café and...
trentondaily.com
Trenton’s Jennings Village Now Accepting Applications for Residency
If you’re searching for affordable housing, the all-new Jennings Village is a fantastic opportunity to make your home right here in Trenton. Trenton’s Jennings Village is a brand-new affordable housing complex in the heart of Trenton. The stylish new build is a 4-story structure with 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes available, making the complex perfect for families. These apartments are reserved for low- and moderate-income households who meet the income guidelines for residency. Jennings Village is centrally located in Mercer County, offering residents easy access to employment opportunities, shopping, transit, entertainment, and more.
pennrecord.com
Family of inmate about to be released after 45 years only to die of COVID-19 sues state officials
PHILADELPHIA – The family of a man who died from COVID-19 shortly before he was to be released from prison after more than four decades is charging state officials with not approving the decedent’s pardon in a timely manner, allegedly leaving him at greater risk for contracting the virus and causing his death.
