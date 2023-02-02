Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
NYC is Giving Migrants Free Tickets to Canada as They Say the City is Too Dangerous - Even Compared to CartelsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Migrants Come to New York But Will Sit For Six Months Doing NothingTom HandyNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
10 North Jersey Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyJersey City, NJ
Related
National Audubon Society
Great Lakes Piping Plovers Have a Record-breaking Breeding Season
Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. The Great Lakes population of piping plovers, an endangered shorebird that nests along the coastline of all five Great Lakes, had a 2022 breeding season for the record books. Piping plover recovery partners are celebrating many successes as the summer comes to a close, and are seeing their passion, dedication, and commitment over the last five months make a big difference for these little birds.
wdiy.org
Delaware’s Nesting Piping Plovers Show Resilience in the Face of Overall Declines Along the East Coast
The endangered shorebirds, Piping Plovers, suffer from habitat loss, an increase in predators and the rise in public use of beaches. But as WHYY's Zoe Read reports, the bird population in 2022 grew along the Delaware shoreline. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 2/3/23)
Maryland approves expansion of Eastern Shore poultry rendering plant, despite pollution history
MDE says Valley Proteins must meet ’substantially stricter’ discharge limits The post Maryland approves expansion of Eastern Shore poultry rendering plant, despite pollution history appeared first on Maryland Matters.
delawarepublic.org
Lawmaker proposes narrower approach to scaling back realty transfer tax
A state lawmaker is revisiting a push to scale back Delaware’s realty transfer tax, albeit using a more limited approach. Delaware’s four percent realty transfer has been scrutinized by lawmakers and Delaware’s Board of Realtor. for the past half-decade. It is significantly higher than neighboring states after...
Cape Gazette
Support Black-owned small businesses
Black History Month celebrates Black accomplishment in every arena. When President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976, he reflected upon it as a time to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor. And so, this Black History Month, Small Business Adminstration...
metro-magazine.com
TRC Expands into Maryland
The Routing Company (TRC) announced it has signed a contract with the Anne Arundel County Office of Transportation (AA OOT) to provide on-demand transportation. The six-month, three-vehicle pilot is anticipated to launch in early spring 2023, according to TRC's news release. With this service partnership, AA OOT becomes the first...
Cape Gazette
Iceberg lettuce heads are the poltergeists of produce aisle
Layered player - I was five sheets to the cold wind Saturday morning, layered up and parked nose-in on the ocean block an hour early for the Run to the Plunge 5K to benefit Special Olympics Delaware. It was 20 degrees outside my 4Runner. I had stepped off an assignment in Lewisburg, Pa., to photograph a lacrosse game featuring visiting Mercer versus Bucknell. The game time temperature up there was 13 degrees, and I calculated that three hours in that weather taking photos might kill me, and if anyone ever says, “That is the way Fredman would have wanted to go out,” they are always wrong. I want to stay like a lazy dog off the leash. I saw John Lingo walk by my car. I know Lingo Realty sponsors the Run to the Plunge because they are all about getting behind good causes, so it was time for me and my blue chair to get out into the wild to snag photos of the ceremonial passing of polar plaques. The weather at Sesame Street by the Sea was weird. There was no wind, so little discomfort, but Iceberg Lettuce Heads were talking to me like poltergeists from the produce aisle. Got my photos, then hung around for the 5K race – just an amazing array of 321 outfits, including two fast guys who ran shirtless.
Cape Gazette
Smithsonian traveling exhibit on-site in Dover thru April 15
The Delaware Agricultural Museum and Village announced Crossroads: Change in Rural America, a Smithsonian Institution Museum on Main Street traveling exhibit, will be on display through Saturday, April 15, on site at the museum, 866 N. Dupont Highway, Dover. The exhibit offers both rural and urban dwellers the opportunity to...
WDEL 1150AM
One big consolation, but Powerball jackpot eludes Delaware
One Delaware ticket is worth a healthy consolation, but the $747 million jackpot winner did not come from the First State. Powerball officials announced the combination of 5-11-22-23-69, with the Powerball of 7 was solid in Washington State. A $50,000 ticket was sold in Delaware, when someone matched four of...
National Audubon Society
Governor’s Proposed Budget Cuts Amplify Need for Climate Action Now
Proposed cuts to conservation programs threaten governor's legacy as climate leader. Article authored by Samantha Samuelsen and Mike Lynes of Audubon California. California Governor Gavin Newsom has set ambitious goals to address climate change, including making California climate neutral by 2045 and setting aside 30% of the state as habitat and open space by 2030. However, earlier this month, Newsom proposed a state budget that cuts climate change investments to 89% of what was allocated in the 2021 and 2022 Budget Acts, threatening to slow the pace needed to reach those mileposts. Facing an estimated $22.5 billion state budget deficit, Governor Newsom’s proposed 2023 budget reduces overall climate investments from $54 billion to $48 billion, with significant cuts to many natural resource programs needed to conserve the state’s biodiversity and protect against the impacts of climate change.
delawarepublic.org
DNREC signs agreement with Department of Agriculture to cooperate on wetland preservation
DNREC and Delaware’s Department of Agriculture formalize a partnership this week to map, collect data on and collaborate to preserve wetlands across the state. The two agencies have worked together on wetland conservation and restoration efforts for well over a decade, but DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin says he and his counterparts at the Department of Agriculture are putting this partnership in writing to ensure it continues through future administrations.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Brunch Spots in Delaware
- If you're looking for a great way to kick off your weekend, consider eating brunch. Brunch is the time between breakfast and lunch. You can eat your breakfast until lunchtime, and you can even pair it with a cocktail. Brunch is a great way to start your weekend, and it will give you one last glimpse of the weekend before you head back to work or on vacation.
WMDT.com
DNREC Appoints new environmental justice coordinator
Delaware- DNREC secretary Shawn Garvin announced on Wednesday a new appointment to the department’s leadership. He named Dr. Katera Moore as the agency – and that state’s – first environmental justice coordinator. Dr. Moore will be joining the office of the secretary to help assist the...
WDEL 1150AM
U.S. global leadership and what it means to Del. to be examined during Monday summit
Delaware's role as a global economic player, as well as opportunities and challenges will be examined Monday at the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition Mid-Atlantic Regional Summit in Wilmington, according to Senator Chris Coons, D-Del. Previous studies have found that more than one in five jobs in Delaware is dependent on...
CDC Warns Against New Jersey Based Eyedrops Potentially Linked To Death And Blindness
This news will make you race to your medicine cabinet. There is an eye drop that is causing dozens of potentially deadly infections all over the country and it is made right here in Lakewood, New Jersey. When your eyes feel dry and scratchy and they are red and ready...
OnlyInYourState
It Should Be Illegal To Drive Through Maryland’s Eastern Shore Without Stopping At The Iron Horse Coffee House & Eatery
If you’re ever driving through the eastern shore region, keep the following eatery in mind. This must-stop restaurant in Maryland serves up some of the freshest food items in the state, including unique sandwiches, salads, tacos, and more. This café and eatery is tiny but mighty, with flavor combinations that could beat out most other restaurants. This place is always worth the drive, so read on for the details, and enjoy every last bite.
delawaretoday.com
ChristianaCare Trains Top-Notch Family Doctors in Delaware
The ChristianaCare Family Medicine Residency Program celebrates 50-plus years of training physicians in the Delaware community and beyond. A passion for training top-notch doctors and serving patients in their local communities has been a key to the success of ChristianaCare’s Family Medicine Residency Program, which has been preparing physicians to provide a full spectrum of health care services for more than a half century.
fitsmallbusiness.com
How to Get Your Delaware Real Estate License 2023
The process of becoming a real estate agent in Delaware is easier than completing the kitchen sink ice cream challenge. However, you still need to complete the required 99 hours of Delaware Real Estate Commission-approved (DREC) prelicensing education, pass your real estate exam, find an affiliate broker, and submit your application to start your real estate career in The First State. Slather some vinegar on your Thrasher Fries and learn how to get your Delaware real estate license.
OnlyInYourState
This Rustic Barn Restaurant In Maryland Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking
Dining in a rustic barn AND devouring country classics? Sounds like the perfect pairing. You don’t have to travel down south for barn dining — there’s a barn restaurant in Maryland and it also offers country cooking, including shepherd’s pie, meat loaf, hot roast beef, and more. Read on to learn more, and arrive with a hearty appetite.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Aldi top open new Delaware store, reopen Florida location battered by hurricane
Aldi’s nationwide expansion continues Thursday as it readies for a new store opening in Delaware as well as a reopening of a Florida location hit by last October’s Hurricane Ian. The discount grocer’s new store will be located at 696 N. Dupont Blvd. in Milford, Delaware. “Our...
Comments / 0