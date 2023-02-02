Layered player - I was five sheets to the cold wind Saturday morning, layered up and parked nose-in on the ocean block an hour early for the Run to the Plunge 5K to benefit Special Olympics Delaware. It was 20 degrees outside my 4Runner. I had stepped off an assignment in Lewisburg, Pa., to photograph a lacrosse game featuring visiting Mercer versus Bucknell. The game time temperature up there was 13 degrees, and I calculated that three hours in that weather taking photos might kill me, and if anyone ever says, “That is the way Fredman would have wanted to go out,” they are always wrong. I want to stay like a lazy dog off the leash. I saw John Lingo walk by my car. I know Lingo Realty sponsors the Run to the Plunge because they are all about getting behind good causes, so it was time for me and my blue chair to get out into the wild to snag photos of the ceremonial passing of polar plaques. The weather at Sesame Street by the Sea was weird. There was no wind, so little discomfort, but Iceberg Lettuce Heads were talking to me like poltergeists from the produce aisle. Got my photos, then hung around for the 5K race – just an amazing array of 321 outfits, including two fast guys who ran shirtless.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO