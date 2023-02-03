Read full article on original website
woay.com
Southern West Virginia Forecast: Near Record Warmth To Snow
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A couple of rapid weather changes are in the cards this week. High pressure will ensure a beautiful pattern continues through Tuesday. A warm front could trigger a few sprinkles on Wednesday but clouds will be more prominent. A warm front pushing through early Thursday will...
WDTV
Warm temperatures, precipitation chances this week
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will start the workweek on a mild, partly cloudy note. Then later this week, warmer temperatures, and some rain, are on the way. Find out more in the video above!. The first weekend of February was mild and clear, and today will be no exception,...
WDBJ7.com
Spring-like warmth returns Sunday
Clouds will continue to thicken up tonight as moisture increases from the southwest. Expect lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. The second half of the weekend will turn much warmer thanks to winds that shift from the southwest. Above-normal temperatures are expected for most areas Sunday as highs reach the 50s. Expect a good deal of cloud cover throughout the day. While a stray shower can’t be ruled out toward our WV counties and down toward the I-77 corridor, most hometowns stay dry.
wvexplorer.com
West Virginia Trout Stocking Schedules Jan. 30-Feb. 3, 2023
West Virginia Explorer Magazine publishes an updated list of waters stocked by the W.Va. Division of Natural Resources as the division publishes announcements. Trout Stocking in West Virginia, January 30-Feb. 3, 2023. The following West Virginia waters were stocked with trout the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 3, 2023. Brandywine Lake...
West Virginia Parkways Authority Earns StormReady Designation
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Parkways Authority was declared StormReady during the Parkways Authority Board Meeting held on January 26, 2023, at the Tamarack Conference Center. The StormReady program is designed to help protect citizens from the dangers of all types of severe weather by arming America’s...
Wicked Wind Advisories in Effect Thru Monday For PNW
Wind Advisories have been issued for the local areas Through Monday morning. As if we haven't had enough of Mother Nature, our own weather guy Mike McCabe from KEPR Action News lets us in on another event. I'm thankful that it doesn't involve a Chinese spying balloon. High Winds and...
OnlyInYourState
Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In West Virginia
Looking for the best places to stay in West Virginia for your next weekend getaway? With so much to see and do in the Mountain State and plenty of vacation rentals to offer, we’ve made a list that will help you with your search. So, whether you’re trying to find a budget-friendly place or looking for the perfect hideaway for two, we’ve got the perfect accommodation for you.
Is it legal to drive with snow on your car in West Virginia?
Drivers in West Virginia might be wondering if they can face repercussions for not removing snow on their cars before they hit the road.
French Creek Freddie predicts early spring for West Virginia
FRENCH CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. “When it comes to predicting the weather,...
There’s still time to see rare green comet in West Virginia, Green Bank Observatory says
West Virginians still have time to see a rare green comet that hasn't been visible from earth since the Stone Age, despite cloudy night skies the past few days.
Daylight saving time: When will the clocks change this year?
Whether you dread it or welcome it, daylight saving time is fast approaching this year.
Winter storm could bring several inches of snow to much of East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory calling for snow on Sunday and Monday in East Idaho. The incoming storm should arrive by around 11 a.m. Sunday and continue bringing snow to East Idaho until around 8 a.m. Monday, the weather service reported. Up to 7 inches of snow is forecast to fall on the Island Park, Albion, Almo, Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades and Victor...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in West Virginia history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
Who got the biggest hauls in West Virginia’s 2022 black bear season?
The 2022 black bear hunting season in West Virginia is over, but the numbers have just come in.
West Virginia one of the best places to have a wedding
Weddings can be an ordeal, but at least in these West Virginia cities, it's a little bit easier.
wchstv.com
One COVID-19-related death added in West Virginia; hospitalizations increase Tuesday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported one more COVID-19-related death Tuesday as hospitalizations due to the virus ticked up in West Virginia. The death – a 70-year-old man from Jackson County – raised the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,877, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
WVU Agricultural Extension Agent speaks on egg prices vs raising chickens
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– With egg prices still soaring, many are left wondering if buying and raising chickens could be a cheaper alternative. Egg prices first saw an increase towards the end of 2022 due to an outbreak of avian flu, and was the biggest outbreak since 2015. David Richmond, an Agricultural Extension Agent for WVU’s […]
wchstv.com
Rapper Nelly to make return to State Fair of West Virginia
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Long before those simmering August temperatures heat up the State Fair of West Virginia, music fans might be anticipating when it really gets “Hot in Herre.”. Grammy Award-winning rapper Nelly, who took the track by that title to the top of the charts two...
WSAZ
Semi crash affecting traffic on the West Virginia Turnpike
First at 5, 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. WSAZ Investigates | Neighbors concerned about bridge in Wayne County. In our latest WSAZ Investigates, we look into neighbors' concerns about a bridge in rural Wayne County. Homeland Security partnership aims to put Marshall students into state jobs. Updated: 4 hours ago.
wjhl.com
Winter Weather Advisories for tonight, freezing rain and snow for some
The Storm Team 11 Forecast: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia through 10 AM Wednesday. Clouds, fog and rain are forecast for the area tonight with a low of 35 degrees. The chance of rain is 70%. We could see some freezing rain over eastern Kentucky and also across Buchanan, Dickenson, Wise, Russell, Lee, Scott and Tazewell counites in southwest Virginia. Light icing will be possible in those areas along with the chance of some light snow overnight into the early morning hours with a slight chance of a light snowfall accumulation.
