wchstv.com
Man accused of hitting student in face during high school basketball game turns himself in
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man accused of punching a student at a high school basketball game between St. Albans and Ripley has turned himself in. Investigators said Carl Johnston turned himself into authorities in Jackson County Monday. Police said Johnston is accused of hitting a female student in...
wchstv.com
Man accused of attacking Eyewitness News reporter pleads no contest to charge in plea deal
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County prosecutors reached a plea agreement Monday with a man accused of attacking an Eyewitness News reporter. Clayton Kelley pleaded no content to a destruction of property charge in the August 22 incident in which he was accused of attacking Eyewitness News Reporter Bob Aaron, 75. Prosecutors dropped the battery count and then informed Aaron of the deal’s outcome.
wchstv.com
Man convicted in 2022 Mason County shooting death sentenced to more than 20 years in jail
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man convicted in a 2022 death investigation in Mason County was sentenced to more than 20 years in jail, prosecutors said. Anthony Yester, 49, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in connection with the October 2022 shooting death of Paul Matheny, according to the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office.
wchstv.com
One COVID-19-related death added in West Virginia; hospitalizations increase Tuesday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported one more COVID-19-related death Tuesday as hospitalizations due to the virus ticked up in West Virginia. The death – a 70-year-old man from Jackson County – raised the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,877, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
wchstv.com
Hundreds gather at Mountwood Park to search for Gretchen Fleming
WAVERLY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hundreds of volunteers gathered at Mountwood Park Saturday to join a search for 28-year-old Gretchen Fleming. The Wood County woman has been missing for more than two months. "We were hoping for a hundred people," Louise Fleming, Gretchen's grandmother, told Eyewitness News. "I have three...
wchstv.com
Recovery efforts to continue after man falls into pond in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Mason County’s sheriff said a man who fell into a pond has not been found. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said the man fell into a pond Friday at the ICL plant. Recovery efforts will continue until the man is found, the sheriff...
wchstv.com
Flower power: Solar arrays resembling flowers provide energy at Toyota Putnam plant
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — New power sources that resemble flowers have sprouted up around the Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia plant in Buffalo in Putnam County. Five SmartFlower solar arrays were recently installed to help power the facility’s services buildings that house the uniform and footwear stores, credit union, clinic and pharmacy, according to a news release from Toyota.
