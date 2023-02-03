ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wchstv.com

Man accused of attacking Eyewitness News reporter pleads no contest to charge in plea deal

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County prosecutors reached a plea agreement Monday with a man accused of attacking an Eyewitness News reporter. Clayton Kelley pleaded no content to a destruction of property charge in the August 22 incident in which he was accused of attacking Eyewitness News Reporter Bob Aaron, 75. Prosecutors dropped the battery count and then informed Aaron of the deal’s outcome.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Hundreds gather at Mountwood Park to search for Gretchen Fleming

WAVERLY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hundreds of volunteers gathered at Mountwood Park Saturday to join a search for 28-year-old Gretchen Fleming. The Wood County woman has been missing for more than two months. "We were hoping for a hundred people," Louise Fleming, Gretchen's grandmother, told Eyewitness News. "I have three...
PARKERSBURG, WV
wchstv.com

Flower power: Solar arrays resembling flowers provide energy at Toyota Putnam plant

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — New power sources that resemble flowers have sprouted up around the Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia plant in Buffalo in Putnam County. Five SmartFlower solar arrays were recently installed to help power the facility’s services buildings that house the uniform and footwear stores, credit union, clinic and pharmacy, according to a news release from Toyota.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy