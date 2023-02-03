PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — New power sources that resemble flowers have sprouted up around the Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia plant in Buffalo in Putnam County. Five SmartFlower solar arrays were recently installed to help power the facility’s services buildings that house the uniform and footwear stores, credit union, clinic and pharmacy, according to a news release from Toyota.

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV ・ 18 HOURS AGO