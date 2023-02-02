Conservation Organizations Emphasize Need to Protect Environmental Priorities in Colorado River Basin

Proposed cuts to conservation programs threaten governor's legacy as climate leader. Article authored by Samantha Samuelsen and Mike Lynes of Audubon California. California Governor Gavin Newsom has set ambitious goals to address climate change, including making California climate neutral by 2045 and setting aside 30% of the state as habitat and open space by 2030. However, earlier this month, Newsom proposed a state budget that cuts climate change investments to 89% of what was allocated in the 2021 and 2022 Budget Acts, threatening to slow the pace needed to reach those mileposts. Facing an estimated $22.5 billion state budget deficit, Governor Newsom’s proposed 2023 budget reduces overall climate investments from $54 billion to $48 billion, with significant cuts to many natural resource programs needed to conserve the state’s biodiversity and protect against the impacts of climate change.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO