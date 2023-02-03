Read full article on original website
KHQ Right Now
Evacuations issued near Ohio train derailment, authorities fear tanker explosion
Authorities believe most, if not all, residents in the danger zone have left but they were knocking on doors one more time before releasing the vinyl chloride inside the cars. Crews release toxic chemicals from derailed tankers in Ohio. Crews in Ohio have released toxic chemicals from five cars of...
My Clallam County
WSDOT warns it’s going to be a busy year for road work on the peninsula
PORT ANGELES – The Washington State Dept. of Transportation is warning Olympic Peninsula residents that it’s going to be a busy season for road crews beginning as early as next month. And once things get under way, we’ll be feeling the impacts to our commutes for at least a few years.
What WA plans for the largest remaining source of lead pollution threatening kids
The EPA says the toxic fuel endangers young children’s health.
KING-5
Debris indicates crabbing boat broke apart after sinking off Washington coast
LONG BEACH, Wash. — One man is missing after a crabbing boat sank near the entrance to Willapa Bay on Sunday night. A U.S. Coast Guard crew from Air Station Astoria in Oregon rescued two other men who were aboard the 46-foot vessel Ethel May. Willapa Bay is located...
Tracking the next storm system arriving Tuesday
SEATTLE — The next weather maker arrived Monday night with impacts continuing throughout the day Tuesday and some lingering effects Wednesday morning. Expect widespread lowland rain, gusty winds, and heavy mountain snow for the passes with this system. A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 4 a.m....
nationalfisherman.com
Search for missing fisherman off Washington
The Coast Guard and other agencies continued searching Monday for a fisherman who was missing after his two crewmates were rescued from a crab boat in distress Sunday off the coast of Washington near the Willapa Bay entrance. Watchstanders at the Thirteenth Coast Guard District in Seattle received an Emergency...
KXLY
WA legislators considering bill that could limit right turns on a red light
OLYMPIA, Wash. — There's a new controversial bill under consideration right now in Olympia that could limit turning right on a red light in certain areas while you're driving. Aerius Franklin, who has a disability, says he's often in a blind spot when he crosses the street. He needs...
FOX 11 and 41
Deadly hit-and-run closes SR 240
Tri-Cities – All lanes on SR 240 going eastbound near milepost 37 is closed after a deadly car vs. pedestrian hit-and-run early Sunday morning. According to Washington State Patrol, they received a call around 2:20 a.m. about a crash, when they arrived they found a man dead on scene. WSP says at the moment they don’t have an estimated time for reopening the roadway as they are still investigating and waiting for the county coroner to arrive. Avoid the area if you can.
KHQ Right Now
Crews release toxic chemicals from derailed tankers in Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Crews released toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in danger of exploding Monday and began burning it after warning residents near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line to leave immediately or face the possibility of death. Flames and black smoke...
FOX 11 and 41
The annual Tri-Cities pride festival canceled for 2023 and planning to be back strong in 2024
PASCO, Wash. – There are some big changes in store for the Tri-Cities Pride organization. In 2022 the Tri-Cities Pride Festival had its biggest turnout to date. The pride festival started in the Tri-Cities in 2016 and is the only pride festival locally. The 2023 pride celebration is on...
KOMO News
Pacific storm to bring significant snowfall to Cascade passes Tuesday
WASHINGTON — Western Washington's mountain passes are expected to get a significant amount of fresh snow early Tuesday through Wednesday morning likely causing travel delays for drivers heading through the Cascades. The Cascade snowpack has fallen a bit behind, currently trending slightly below the seasonal norm. But this next...
Is the Pacific Northwest prepared for an earthquake?
As the world watches the damaging effects of the 7.8 earthquake in Turkey and Syria on Monday, many are wondering if Oregon and Washington are prepared for an earthquake.
Declining enrollment, funding formulas causing budget woes for several Washington school districts
BELLEVUE, Wash. — As Bellevue weighs decisions about school consolidation, several other Western Washington districts say they're also facing budget challenges. Everett School District, for example, says it is seeing just a slight decrease in funding as compared to last year and does not have any near-term plans for school consolidation, but is still facing budget challenges.
2 Very Shocking Recent Road Rage Incidents in WA
Road rage. You've heard of it. Maybe you've been involved in an incident on the road. Authorities say they've seen an uptick over the last 3 years because of an increase in traffic and higher prices. One of the most memorable incidents happened in Yakima. It's happened in Yakima, in...
Chronicle
State Lawmakers Consider Lower DUI Limit While Lab Backlogs Delay Drivers' Court Cases
Between 2017 and 2021, nearly one-third of all deadly traffic crashes in Washington involved a driver who had been drinking. More than a third involved a driver who tested positive for drug use. As the number of fatalities has climbed at an alarming rate each year since 2019, the proportion...
Man Dies After van Careens Down Steep Embankment in Southern Idaho
TWIN FALLS - Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash in southern Idaho involving a van that drove over steep embankment. Police say at around 1:21 p.m. on Sunday in Twin Falls County, on Thousand Springs Grade Road, a 73-year-old man from Jerome was traveling westbound in a 1996 Ford Econoline Van. He lost control and drove off the south side of the roadway over a steep embankment.
OnlyInYourState
Here Are 10 Crazy Street Names In Washington That Will Leave You Baffled
Have you ever wondered what it might be like to name a street or road? Every state seems to have its fair share of unique, unusual, and downright crazy street names and the Evergreen State is no exception. We’ve found some roads that will make you scratch your head and laugh out loud. See if you recognize any of these 10 crazy street names in Washington.
Are Ear-Splitting Booming Space Rockets in the Tri-Cities Future?
You may not realize it but loud ear-splitting space rockets may be in Tri-Cities Washington residents' near future. The Port of Pasco has been awarded a large grant from the Washington Department of Commerce to be used for hydrogen-powered aircraft, private space exploration, and vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. The Port of Pasco, also known as the Tri-Cities Airport, located in Pasco is run by Airport Director Buck Taft. He recently said in an interview that they are still in the early planning stages saying "this is step one, this is a master plan. We’re on the paper stages."
q13fox.com
'The data shows it is saving lives': WA Coalition for Police Accountability stands firm on police pursuit data
SEATTLE - Data examining Washington's police pursuit law that went into effect in 2021 has come under scrutiny but the person who helped craft it says it shows HB 1054 is working as it intended. "The initial picture we're getting from the data is that in the year and a...
