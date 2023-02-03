Read full article on original website
Notes on LeBron’s Big Night, Plus Peter Schrager on the Best Chiefs-Eagles Storylines
Bill Simmons discusses being in Crypto.com Arena to see LeBron James break the scoring title and takes a look back at LeBron’s career, legacy, and more (1:45). Then Bill is joined by Peter Schrager of NFL Network and Fox Sports to talk about the three biggest story lines of Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles’ path to the Super Bowl, Sean Payton heading to the Broncos, Lamar Jackson’s future, and more (33:18).
Getting to Know Indiana’s Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis
After no. 18 Indiana took down no. 1 Purdue over the weekend, KOC and J. Kyle Mann take a look at two promising prospects from the Hoosiers: Jalen Hood-Schifino (3:25) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (15:27). Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann. Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez. Production Supervision: Ben Cruz.
How LeBron James Broke the All-Time Scoring Record
LeBron James has officially passed Kareem Adbul-Jabbar to become the all-time leading scorer in NBA history. The Ringer’s Zach Kram breaks down the key factors that propelled LeBron to become the best scorer of all time and why he isn’t done yet.
The Market for Kyrie, Steph’s Injury, and the Trade Deadline With Anthony Slater. Plus, Mahomes Stories and Super Bowl Picks With Mitchell Schwartz.
Russillo shares his thoughts on the rapid development of Kyrie Irving’s trade to the Mavericks, what the trade market was, and what the future may hold (0:37). Then Ryen is joined by The Athletic’s Anthony Slater to discuss Steph Curry’s injury and its impact on the Warriors, the prospects for the Warriors’ young players, possible trade deadline moves, the future of Warriors GM Bob Myers, and more (16:07). Then Ryen talks with Super Bowl champion Mitchell Schwartz about the Super Bowl matchup between the Chiefs and Eagles, some clear advantages and disadvantages, the leadership of Patrick Mahomes, and more (44:09). Finally, Ceruti is back! Ryen, Kyle, and Ceruti answer some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:09:38).
Ranking the Best Moments of LeBron James’s Career
Whittling down the most indelible, audacious, singular moments from an unparalleled 20-year career is not easy. LeBron James might be the greatest basketball player ever, a totemic image of athleticism, poise, discipline, and durability all wrapped into one unfading 6-foot-9 body. He’s played more than 53,000 minutes and dunked it 2,438 times (including this one over another human being, this one through another, and this one for the art exhibits).
The Winners and Losers of WNBA Free Agency
You’d be forgiven for feeling whiplash during the opening of WNBA free agency last week. It seemed like every time you picked up your phone, another major player was on the move or sending out cryptic messages for us to decode. But now that the dust has mostly settled,...
What the Kyrie Irving Trade Could Mean for Kevin Durant
Logan and Justin fire up the mics to immediately react to the Brooklyn Nets’ blockbuster trade of Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks (0:56). Then, they discuss what this means for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, who were seemingly favorites to land Irving (12:55). Later, they discuss Kyrie’s potential long-term future with the Mavs (19:13), what happens with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn (28:50), and much more.
Everything You Need to Know About LeBron’s NBA Scoring Record
LeBron James is on the cusp of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. The King continues to get buckets; at 38, LeBron is having one of the highest-scoring seasons of his career, averaging 30 points per game and carrying the Lakers into play-in contention. The Ringer is covering everything you need to know about LeBron’s historic pursuit, from what he shares with Kareem to how his scoring has evolved during his career. Keep up with all of our coverage right here:
Kyrie’s Fallout With Kristian Winfield and How Soon Is Too Soon?
The Full Go returns as Jason is joined by Kristian Winfield from the New York Daily News after the Nets traded Kyrie Irving to the Mavs (03:10). They discuss Kyrie’s entire timeline, from arriving in Brooklyn to being traded to Dallas; how the Nets fans feel after the trade; and what Kevin Durant is thinking. They also debate how fun it will be watching Kyrie and Luka Doncic share the court. Jason shares his thoughts on the Showtime documentary Stand that focuses on the life of Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (40:55).
Celtics Trade Deadline Intel With Keith Smith
Brian starts with Tom Brady’s interview with Bill Belichick and looks back at their relationship in recent years (0:30). Then, he chats with Spotrac’s Keith Smith about the upcoming NBA trade deadline, the Kevin Durant trade rumors, and other moves the Celtics may make (19:00). Finally, Brian takes a listener call, and gives out his top five best trade deadline moves from the Boston teams (48:45).
LeBron Is the New Points King. Plus, the KD and CP3 Trade Markets.
Justin, Rob, and Wos discuss LeBron James passing Kareem Adbul-Jabbar as the all-time scoring leader in regular season history (02:33). They discuss James’s performance, his impact, and how he’s exceeded expectations since his days as a high school phenom. After, they give some love to OKC’s young core of players and dissect the troubles for the Lakers (22:34). Then they talk about the trade markets for Kevin Durant (36:47) and Chris Paul (54:52), and predict who will be dealt by Thursday’s deadline (59:36).
Fantasy Wrestling Trades Before the NBA Trade Deadline
This week, Dave and Kaz welcome Ben, Phil, and Brian, and they start off the show by discussing the fallout between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn (04:07) and NXT Vengeance Day (10:33). Then, as the NBA trade deadline nears, they fantasy book a few trades between WWE, AEW, New Japan, and other various pro wrestling promotions (21:26).
Draft a Quarterback Every Year
Each week, a guest tries to persuade Nora Princiotti to agree with an argument they feel strongly about. This week’s guest is The Ringer’s Kevin Clark, who explains why teams should draft a quarterback every year. Host: Nora Princiotti. Guest: Kevin Clark. Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely.
LeBron Passes Kareem, and the Future of Big Career Records. Plus, Kirk Goldsberry on Kyrie in Dallas, Memphis’s Slip, and More.
Russillo shares his thoughts on LeBron James becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, why these moments seem fewer and farther in between, and how difficult it will be for future generations to come close to LeBron’s final number (0:34). Then Ryen talks with ESPN’s Kirk Goldsberry about LeBron James the scorer, the wide gap between regular-season and playoff basketball, Kyrie Irving joining Luka Doncic on the Dallas Mavericks, the Grizzlies’ recent slump, and more (11:38). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (50:05).
The Kyrie Irving Trade’s Ripple Effects and Previewing a Wild NBA Trade Deadline
Verno and KOC react to Kyrie Irving being dealt to the Mavs for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and a handful of picks (01:17). They debate Kyrie’s fit with Luka Doncic and if defense will matter when playing them before focusing on Dorian Finney-Smith’s and Spencer Dinwiddie’s fits with the Nets. Also, why aren’t the Nets done dealing, and what do the Mavs do with Christian Wood? The guys discuss the other reported Kyrie deals involving the Suns and Lakers (31:56). Lastly, they discuss why the buzz on Bojan Bogdanovic has died down before Verno addresses the incident involving a member of Ja Morant’s crew, and they debate what Kevin Durant’s next move could be (49:31).
‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s’: Surviving the “Macarena”
Grunge. Wu-Tang Clan. Radiohead. “Wonderwall.” The music of the ’90s was as exciting as it was diverse. But what does it say about the era—and why does it still matter? 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s is back for 30 more episodes to try to answer those questions. Join Ringer music writer and ’90s survivor Rob Harvilla as he treks through the soundtrack of his youth, one song (and embarrassing anecdote) at a time. Follow and listen for free on Spotify. In Episode 88 of 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s—yep, you read that right—we’re doing the “Macarena.” Below is an excerpt of this episode’s transcript.
Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar on Deck? Plus, Toxic Attraction’s Rockers-Like Breakup.
Ben, Khal, and Brian H. are here to break down a few midweek headlines, including:. Gunther saying he wants to retire Brock Lesnar (04:00) Carmelo critiquing his NXT Vengeance match (08:02) Dark Side of the Ring topics being revealed (10:16) The Masked Man Show trading Goldberg for Swerve Strickland (15:27)
Super Bowl LVII Favorite Props and Final Predictions
This week, the East Coast Bias boys share their favorite prop bets, including Isiah Pacheco receptions (9:00), tight-end touchdowns (21:00), and MVP (28:00). Finally, they lock in their final Super Bowl predictions (34:00). Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer. Associate Producer: Mike Wargon. Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti.
A Cody Rhodes Debate, Lita Helps Becky, and Dip Says There’s a Chance ...
The maj-est podcast in all the land is back in full force with the incomparable trio of Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip here to take you through the wacky world of professional wrestling. On today’s episode, the guys discuss:. The fans’ reception of Cody Rhodes and his Raw appearance last...
