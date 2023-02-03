ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Onward State

Penn State Men’s Hockey Moves Up One Spot In Latest USCHO Rankings

Penn State men’s hockey moved up one spot to No. 8 in this week’s USCHO Poll. The move to No. 8 comes after the Nittany Lions split their series with Ohio State in Columbus over the weekend. Guy Gadowsky’s team picked up a vital 4-3 game-one win thanks to a late goal from Kevin Wall. However, Penn State once again couldn’t complete the sweep, falling 4-2 the following night.
Onward State

Penn State Hoops Falls At Nebraska 72-63

Penn State men’s basketball (14-9, 5-7 Big Ten) lost another contest on the road Sunday afternoon, falling to Nebraska (11-13, 4-9 Big Ten) 72-63. Seth Lundy’s 24 points and seven rebounds were not enough to complete the comeback effort. Jalen Pickett contributed 15 points, seven assists, and seven...
Onward State

No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Dominates No. 22 Indiana 35-8

No. 1 Penn State wrestling (13-0, 6-0 Big Ten) knocked off Indiana (7-3, 3-3 Big Ten) 35-8 on the road at Wilkinson Hall Sunday afternoon. After falling victim to a slow start highlighted by an 8-0 deficit, the Nittany Lions tacked on 35 unanswered points en route to earning a commanding win. With the triumph, Penn State has now won 10-straight matchups over the Hoosiers.
Onward State

Penn State Men’s Lacrosse Dispatches Lafayette 21-11

Penn State men’s lacrosse (1-0) defeated Lafayette (0-1) 21-11 in the team’s season opener Saturday at Holuba Hall. Matt Traynor led the charge with five goals as Penn State opened its season with a dominant victory. After ending last season with a 3-11 record, it was a much needed display to right the ship.
Onward State

No. 9 Penn State Men’s Hockey Falls 4-2 At No. 7 Ohio State

No. 9 Penn State men’s hockey (19-10-1 overall, 9-10-1 Big Ten) couldn’t outlast No. 7 Ohio State (17-10-1 overall, 10-8 Big Ten), falling 4-2 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus Saturday night. There wasn’t much offense until the third period, with the score being tied 1-1 entering the...
Onward State

Staff Picks: What Should Replace Gumby’s Pizza?

Last month, State College’s Gumby’s Pizza officially closed its doors after over 30 years of service. Located at 300 S. Pugh St., the restaurant’s window posted a sign saying it was permanently closing down and thanked everyone for the support over the years. Now that the space...
Onward State

Penn State Thespian Society Presents ‘MasquerAIDS’

The Penn State Thespian Society held its annual benefit concert on Sunday to raise money for the Centre County AIDS Resource, which raises funds and awareness for HIV and AIDS. Since the spring of 2002, the Thespian Society has performed an annual cabaret. The event brings light to an issue...
Onward State

Bike Den To Host Winter Biking 101 Workshop February 8

The Bike Den will host a free Winter Biking 101 workshop from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8. The workshop will cover how to safely bike in winter weather and general rules of the road. All participants will receive a free set of Penn State bike lights. The...
