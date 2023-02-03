Penn State men’s hockey moved up one spot to No. 8 in this week’s USCHO Poll. The move to No. 8 comes after the Nittany Lions split their series with Ohio State in Columbus over the weekend. Guy Gadowsky’s team picked up a vital 4-3 game-one win thanks to a late goal from Kevin Wall. However, Penn State once again couldn’t complete the sweep, falling 4-2 the following night.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO