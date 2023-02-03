Read full article on original website
Onward State
‘It’s Do Or Die’: Writing On The Wall For Penn State Hoops Following Two-Game Slump
Coming off two losses to No. 1 Purdue and Nebraska, Penn State men’s basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry was blunt regarding recent talks of Penn State’s chances of playing in the NCAA Tournament at the team’s media availability on Monday afternoon. “There won’t be postseason play if...
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Lacrosse Moving ‘In The Right Direction’ In Pursuit Of Winning Culture
Penn State men’s lacrosse started its season off strong with a 21-11 win over Lafayette on Saturday, February 4. Coincidentally, last year’s season also started off on a strong note with a 20-15 win against Lafayette. Unfortunately for Penn State, though, that win was one of only three the entire season, as the Nittany Lions finished 3-11.
Onward State
Penn State Women’s Volleyball Picks Up Coastal Carolina Transfer Lina Perugini
The grind for Katie Schumacher-Cawley never stops…not even in the offseason. The Nittany Lions have picked up 5’7″ Coastal Carolina defensive specialist Lina Perugini through the transfer portal. The former Chanticleer announced Monday that she’ll use her fifth and final year of eligibility in Happy Valley.
Onward State
Penn State Hoops’ Jalen Pickett Named Top 10 Candidate For Bob Cousy Point Guard Of The Year Award
The awards keep rolling in for Jalen Pickett, folks. Pickett, Penn State men’s basketball captain and senior point guard, was named a top 10 candidate for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, an honor given to the nation’s best point guard in men’s Division I college basketball.
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Hockey Moves Up One Spot In Latest USCHO Rankings
Penn State men’s hockey moved up one spot to No. 8 in this week’s USCHO Poll. The move to No. 8 comes after the Nittany Lions split their series with Ohio State in Columbus over the weekend. Guy Gadowsky’s team picked up a vital 4-3 game-one win thanks to a late goal from Kevin Wall. However, Penn State once again couldn’t complete the sweep, falling 4-2 the following night.
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Falls At Nebraska 72-63
Penn State men’s basketball (14-9, 5-7 Big Ten) lost another contest on the road Sunday afternoon, falling to Nebraska (11-13, 4-9 Big Ten) 72-63. Seth Lundy’s 24 points and seven rebounds were not enough to complete the comeback effort. Jalen Pickett contributed 15 points, seven assists, and seven...
Onward State
Penn State Women’s Hockey’s Tessa Janecke Named To HCA Rookie Of The Year Watch List
No. 10 Penn State women’s hockey has had an electrifying season so far, having just clinched the CHA regular-season title with a 12-1-1 conference record and setting themselves for a high seed in the NCAA Tournament. While hockey is a team sport, an argument can be made that Penn...
Onward State
No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Dominates No. 22 Indiana 35-8
No. 1 Penn State wrestling (13-0, 6-0 Big Ten) knocked off Indiana (7-3, 3-3 Big Ten) 35-8 on the road at Wilkinson Hall Sunday afternoon. After falling victim to a slow start highlighted by an 8-0 deficit, the Nittany Lions tacked on 35 unanswered points en route to earning a commanding win. With the triumph, Penn State has now won 10-straight matchups over the Hoosiers.
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Lacrosse Dispatches Lafayette 21-11
Penn State men’s lacrosse (1-0) defeated Lafayette (0-1) 21-11 in the team’s season opener Saturday at Holuba Hall. Matt Traynor led the charge with five goals as Penn State opened its season with a dominant victory. After ending last season with a 3-11 record, it was a much needed display to right the ship.
Onward State
No. 10 Penn State Women’s Hockey Sweeps Syracuse, Clinches CHA Regular-Season Title
No. 10 Penn State (22-8-2) women’s hockey traveled to Syracuse, New York, to take on its conference rivals and earned the double against the Orange (9-20-2) with two resounding victories. Winning the first game in a 7-0 landslide, the Nittany Lions were forced to sweat out a second matchup...
Onward State
No. 9 Penn State Men’s Hockey Falls 4-2 At No. 7 Ohio State
No. 9 Penn State men’s hockey (19-10-1 overall, 9-10-1 Big Ten) couldn’t outlast No. 7 Ohio State (17-10-1 overall, 10-8 Big Ten), falling 4-2 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus Saturday night. There wasn’t much offense until the third period, with the score being tied 1-1 entering the...
Onward State
Staff Picks: What Should Replace Gumby’s Pizza?
Last month, State College’s Gumby’s Pizza officially closed its doors after over 30 years of service. Located at 300 S. Pugh St., the restaurant’s window posted a sign saying it was permanently closing down and thanked everyone for the support over the years. Now that the space...
Onward State
Penn State Thespian Society Presents ‘MasquerAIDS’
The Penn State Thespian Society held its annual benefit concert on Sunday to raise money for the Centre County AIDS Resource, which raises funds and awareness for HIV and AIDS. Since the spring of 2002, the Thespian Society has performed an annual cabaret. The event brings light to an issue...
Onward State
State College Borough Council OKs Liquor License Transfer For Downtown Sports Bar And Grill
The State College Borough Council voted 5-1 on Monday to approve a liquor license transfer for a new downtown sports bar and restaurant — without any conditions for a food-to-alcohol sales ratio or restrictions on alcoholic beverage sizes and happy hours, as had been originally proposed. Council member Peter...
Onward State
Bike Den To Host Winter Biking 101 Workshop February 8
The Bike Den will host a free Winter Biking 101 workshop from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8. The workshop will cover how to safely bike in winter weather and general rules of the road. All participants will receive a free set of Penn State bike lights. The...
