NFT transaction sends biggest shock on Bitcoin network in recent history
The largest Bitcoin transaction turns out to be an NFT. Bitcoin bulls cool off but golden cross might heat things up again. While everyone and their cat were focused on whether Bitcoin would kick off February with renewed upside or retracement, something interesting happened. The Bitcoin network registered the largest block in the last four months.
Despite TRON dominating Ethereum, new challenges emerge for TRX
TRON outperformed Ethereum in stablecoin dominance. The network’s growth is shown in TVL, whale interest, and price increase. The cryptocurrency world has seen tremendous growth in recent times, with several networks vying for dominance in different sectors. One area where TRON [TRX] has been making significant headway is in the stablecoin sector.
Ethereum’s future hinges on validators amidst declining interest and market trends
Ethereum network’s validator numbers remained steady despite bear market. Decreased whale interest, network growth, velocity, and trader sentiment raised concerns. Validators on Ethereum [ETH] could play a significant role in the network’s future. New data on 6 February suggested that the number of new validators added to the network remained constant in 2022, even during the bear market.
Polygon’s DeFi space shows increased promise: How will MATIC react?
MATIC flipped SHIB to become the most traded token among whales. MATIC’s weekly chart was green and market indicators suggested a further price hike. Polygon [MATIC] has shown growth in its DeFi space over the past, with several new integrations that help increase the network’s offerings and capabilities. The latest one is the integration with Dopex, a decentralized options exchange.
How SAND has fared since the commencement of its token unlock
The Sandbox commenced a token unlock process of 170 million SAND tokens. The market has since traded in a tight range. In the last 12 hours, The Sandbox executed a massive unlock rollout, releasing a total of 170 million SAND tokens worth $130 million. The unlock was carried out from...
Shiba Inu [SHIB] bull run is here? Thanks to the hype surrounding…
At press time, SHIB’s price increased by more than 25% in the last seven days. Metrics and market indicators supported the possibility of a further uptrend. Shiba Inu [SHIB] recently outperformed all the other cryptos on the top 20 list with its price action. According to CoinMarketCap, SHIB registered...
Dogecoin [DOGE] maintains its uptrend – Is a $0.1 value feasible?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. DOGE chalked a rising channel. The Funding Rate was positive as monthly holders’ saw gains. Dogecoin [DOGE] enjoyed a double boost in the past few days and...
Ripple’s CTO confirms ‘never happening’ proposal as XRP momentum slides
Ripple’s development head held the firm’s ground on the global reserve currency proposal. XRP’s momentum drifted towards the reds. A section of the Ripple [XRP] community has long hoped for approval for the token’s buyback proposal since 2021. But all that desire may now be a pipe dream as the project’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO) put a nail to the coffin.
Ethereum [ETH] bulls, watch for a reaction at these levels to buy
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The 4-hour market structure is bearish. Buyers can await a deeper pullback, while sellers watch the $1680 mark. Ethereum has shown substantial volatility over the past week as...
Ethereumfair embarks on a crusade to save PoW consensus, here’s how
EthereumFair wants to fork Dogecoin to ensure that it forever remains a PoW network. EthereumFair’s fair performance has dwindled since its blockchain went live. EthereumFair, the first fork of the Ethereum blockchain in response to the switch to the Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, has announced plans to establish a DAO and fork the Dogecoin network.
MATIC approaches the lows of a near-term range, what next?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The lower timeframe market structure was bearish. The presence of the range lows and bullish breaker can see recovery toward the range highs. Bitcoin is likely to see...
DCG and Genesis reach initial deal to restructure plan with creditors
The Digital Currency Group and Genesis have reached an initial deal with a group of the firm’s main creditors. The agreement involves selling Genesis’ bankrupt entities and refinancing outstanding loans. Barry Silbert’s crypto conglomerate has started sorting out its financial affairs. The Digital Currency Group (DCG) and its...
Is BNB chain’s dominance about to decline? New data suggests…
BNB chain’s affairs could slow down due to declining dApp activity. The altcoin’s DeFi state remains strong as TVL grows. BNB, one of the largest cryptocurrencies in terms of market cap, recently posted data showcasing high activity on its network. According to the tweet, the number of weekly...
Ethereum: Understanding the Zhejiang angle in the Shanghai upgrade
Public testnet launched before Shanghai upgrade activation. There was an increased interest from validators in the Ethereum ecosystem. The launch of Ethereum‘s Zhejiang testnet on 1 February marked an important milestone in the journey towards the Shanghai upgrade. Zhejiang is different from previous Ethereum testnets as it is open...
Evaluating whether this new proposal can help SUSHI beat the bears
SUSHI Vesting Merkle Tree Clawback passed implementation with over 99% support. A few metrics and market indicators were bullish, but SUSHI’s daily chart was red. On 6 February, SushiSwap [SUSHI] announced that its proposal for Sushi Vesting Merkle Tree Clawback got approved for implementation. Realistic or not, here’s SUSHI’s...
Avalanche reveals intention to double down on subnets, but what about AVAX?
A peek into Avalanche’s plan to leverage growth through subnets. AVAX encounters resistance but sell pressure remains low. Since the start of 2023, we have seen an increased focus on development that is aimed at network expansion. This has been the case among top blockchain networks including Avalanche. Is...
Binance will temporarily halt USD bank transfers
Binance will suspend USD bank transfers as soon as this week. The platform made the statement days after its banking partner put a limit on the USD transfer amount. Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by market cap, is reportedly halting USD bank transfers. The halt will last for a few weeks till the crypto exchange partners with a new banking agency, as per a Twitter post by DB Newswire. Additionally, the USD services will halt on February 8, 2023, from 22:00 UTC, read an email from Binance. The notice further said,
Can Binance Coin’s [BNB] increased adoption help it beat the bears?
FCF Pay announced that it will accept BNB for virtual prepaid debit cards. Metrics remain bullish, but market indicators gave reasons for concern. Binance Coin [BNB] posted its weekly metrics on 4 February, mentioning a few of the chain’s notable statistics. As per the latest data, BNB’s weekly transactions exceeded 17 million, while the daily average transaction remained at 2.87 million. Furthermore, its weekly and daily average users stood at 2.78 million and 829k, respectively.
Shiba Inu is strongly bullish but sellers can look for scalping opportunities soon
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure was firmly bullish. The price headed into a cloud of resistance, which meant a pullback could occur. Bitcoin hovered about the $23.4k mark at press...
Shorting Cardano in February? Read these updates before you take a position
The Cardano foundation recently posted the latest edition of its weekly development report. There was an increased accumulation of ADA and some key metrics looked positive. Cardano’s [ADA] price has rallied by more than 65% over the last month, which is commendable. But there was more to the story, as Santiment’s data revealed that Cardano sharks and whales were accumulating more ADA.
