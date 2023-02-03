Binance will suspend USD bank transfers as soon as this week. The platform made the statement days after its banking partner put a limit on the USD transfer amount. Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by market cap, is reportedly halting USD bank transfers. The halt will last for a few weeks till the crypto exchange partners with a new banking agency, as per a Twitter post by DB Newswire. Additionally, the USD services will halt on February 8, 2023, from 22:00 UTC, read an email from Binance. The notice further said,

22 HOURS AGO