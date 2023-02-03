ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Black Hills Surgical Hospital ranks first in the nation for major orthopedic surgery, but “it’s about the patient care that we deliver”

RAPID CITY, S.D. – With quality care and customer service for their patients, Black Hills Surgical Hospital (BHSH) has been ranked as the number one hospital in the nation for major orthopedic surgery for medical excellence. Orthopedics is a branch of surgery that takes care of the musculoskeletal system like hips, knees, spines, hands and feet.
Check out the new name of Rapid City’s SD DOT plow

RAPID CITY, S.D.– The winner of the South Dakota DOT Snowplow Naming Contest met the machine she helped name Monday. Tayla Irwin won with the name Betty White-Out. Tayla, her husband and their two children were given a tour of Betty at the Rapid City SDDOT Offices. DOT started the contest to engage people around the state in winter driving safety awareness. 12 plows were given names this year for each DOT area in the state.
RAPID CITY, SD
Flags at half-staff in honor of former State Senator Frank Simpson

RAPID CITY, S.D. -Governor Kristi Noem has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff this coming Saturday in honor of former Rapid City-Area State Senator Frank Simpson. He passed away recently at the age of 93. Simpson served two terms in the South Dakota Legislature in the mid-1970s. He and...
RAPID CITY, SD
Famous Sturgis saloon prepares for a “crappy” time at upcoming fundraiser event

STURGIS, S.D.– For almost 10 years, The Knuckle Saloon in Sturgis is preparing to take part in the annual Nemo 500 Outhouse Races. The annual races are some of the multiple events taking place to help raise money for the Naja Shrine Kids Transportation Fund. Outhouse racer Builder for the saloon Mick McAuley explains more about their participation and why they come back to participate.
STURGIS, SD
What is being built on Mount Rushmore Rd?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – When traveling on Mt. Rushmore Road, you may be delayed by a lane closure. Currently, a portion of Mt. Rushmore Road is one-lane due to the construction on the corner of Mt. Rushmore Road and Flormann St. 2202 Mt. Rushmore Road will become the new home of Dakota Title LLC.
RAPID CITY, SD
UPDATE: Rapid City Police report missing 13-year-old found safe

UPDATE (3:52 p.m.): Brooklyn Kline has been located safe. RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 13-year-old Brooklyn Kline. Officers have checked numerous locations since she was reported missing early Sunday morning. Brooklyn is a Caucasian female standing 5’2″, 120 lbs, with hazel eyes. She was last seen in the unit block of Knollwood Drive. Her clothing description is unknown.
RAPID CITY, SD
Taste the award-winning wines at Prairie Berry Winery

Receiving over 1,000 international wine awards, offering complimentary tastings every day of the week and an interesting backstory, Prairie Berry Winery doesn’t come up short to impress its guests. Almost every single wine on the menu has received an award, with the Red Ass Rhubarb wine winning the most...
HILL CITY, SD
25 years of razzle dazzle: Broadway musical CHICAGO is coming to The Monument

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The musical CHICAGO is coming to Rapid City May 8-9 in the Fine Arts Theatre at The Monument. After 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.
RAPID CITY, SD
Check out this home in Deadwood, you’ll fall in love with it’s historic charm!

DEADWOOD, S.D. – This fully renovated home features amazing rock retaining walls and an awesome covered front patio. On the main floor, you’ll find an open living and dining space, hardwood floors and tall ceilings. The kitchen features all-new stainless steel appliances and a small pantry with an attached laundry room. One bedroom and a half bath are also on this floor.
DEADWOOD, SD

