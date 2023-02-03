Read full article on original website
Related
Sacred Mountain Retreat Center’s Winter Gala hopes to further help veterans and first responders with their programs
Sacred Mountain Retreat Center is an organization that focuses on saving lives, saving marriage and saving careers. It’s a seven-day all expense paid retreat for veterans and first responders to get away and go to a quiet place south of Deadwood and just enjoy equine therapy, blacksmithing and massage therapy.
Black Hills Surgical Hospital ranks first in the nation for major orthopedic surgery, but “it’s about the patient care that we deliver”
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With quality care and customer service for their patients, Black Hills Surgical Hospital (BHSH) has been ranked as the number one hospital in the nation for major orthopedic surgery for medical excellence. Orthopedics is a branch of surgery that takes care of the musculoskeletal system like hips, knees, spines, hands and feet.
Check out the new name of Rapid City’s SD DOT plow
RAPID CITY, S.D.– The winner of the South Dakota DOT Snowplow Naming Contest met the machine she helped name Monday. Tayla Irwin won with the name Betty White-Out. Tayla, her husband and their two children were given a tour of Betty at the Rapid City SDDOT Offices. DOT started the contest to engage people around the state in winter driving safety awareness. 12 plows were given names this year for each DOT area in the state.
Girl scouts “Tagalong” and learn new, “deLite”-ful skills at the annual Cookie University
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The cookie season is nearly here and Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons started preparing with the annual Cookie University Saturday held at South Dakota Mines. There were different activities that scouts participated in to learn skills that will help them sell cookies. Cookie University:. “At this...
Stock show cleanup begins at The Monument in Rapid City as more events prepare to come to town
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Like clockwork every year, the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo comes to a close and gives way to more events coming to town. Operations Manager for The Monument in Rapid City Nathan Kleinschmit explains how officials get the place ready in such a short amount of time.
Flags at half-staff in honor of former State Senator Frank Simpson
RAPID CITY, S.D. -Governor Kristi Noem has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff this coming Saturday in honor of former Rapid City-Area State Senator Frank Simpson. He passed away recently at the age of 93. Simpson served two terms in the South Dakota Legislature in the mid-1970s. He and...
Famous Sturgis saloon prepares for a “crappy” time at upcoming fundraiser event
STURGIS, S.D.– For almost 10 years, The Knuckle Saloon in Sturgis is preparing to take part in the annual Nemo 500 Outhouse Races. The annual races are some of the multiple events taking place to help raise money for the Naja Shrine Kids Transportation Fund. Outhouse racer Builder for the saloon Mick McAuley explains more about their participation and why they come back to participate.
What is being built on Mount Rushmore Rd?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – When traveling on Mt. Rushmore Road, you may be delayed by a lane closure. Currently, a portion of Mt. Rushmore Road is one-lane due to the construction on the corner of Mt. Rushmore Road and Flormann St. 2202 Mt. Rushmore Road will become the new home of Dakota Title LLC.
UPDATE: Rapid City Police report missing 13-year-old found safe
UPDATE (3:52 p.m.): Brooklyn Kline has been located safe. RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 13-year-old Brooklyn Kline. Officers have checked numerous locations since she was reported missing early Sunday morning. Brooklyn is a Caucasian female standing 5’2″, 120 lbs, with hazel eyes. She was last seen in the unit block of Knollwood Drive. Her clothing description is unknown.
Taste the award-winning wines at Prairie Berry Winery
Receiving over 1,000 international wine awards, offering complimentary tastings every day of the week and an interesting backstory, Prairie Berry Winery doesn’t come up short to impress its guests. Almost every single wine on the menu has received an award, with the Red Ass Rhubarb wine winning the most...
City Street Sweepers are cleaning up Rapid City, 2500 tons of debris. That’s a lot of trash!
RAPID CITY, SD—They don’t possess the speed of the police cruisers, the brawn of the Solid Waste dumpsters or the girth of the dump trucks and plows over at the City streets department. When it comes to speed and maneuverability, they are the sloths of the City fleet.
That’s a wrap on the 2023 Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo! See what you missed!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – From Broncs for Breakfast to Monument Health’s Special Rodeo, the 2023 Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo has come to a close. Let’s take a look at some of the amazing photos taken at the show this year.
25 years of razzle dazzle: Broadway musical CHICAGO is coming to The Monument
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The musical CHICAGO is coming to Rapid City May 8-9 in the Fine Arts Theatre at The Monument. After 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.
Rodeo Rapid City final day photos and highlights: Shorty Garrett wins the saddle bronc, Cash Wilson finishes second
RAPID CITY, S.D. – After a week of exciting action, the dust has finally settled at Rodeo Rapid City. The event wrapped up on Saturday with the final two PRCA rodeo performances. Eagle Butte cowboy Shorty Garrett won the saddle bronc with a score of 89.5 points on Sutton...
Check out this home in Deadwood, you’ll fall in love with it’s historic charm!
DEADWOOD, S.D. – This fully renovated home features amazing rock retaining walls and an awesome covered front patio. On the main floor, you’ll find an open living and dining space, hardwood floors and tall ceilings. The kitchen features all-new stainless steel appliances and a small pantry with an attached laundry room. One bedroom and a half bath are also on this floor.
