KIALDEM
4d ago
The younger they can brain wash the better. If I had kids today they all would be home school
Reply(31)
11
How WA State lawmakers should address the anesthesia “staffing crisis.” | Opinion
Here’s a different take on the debate over anesthesia care in Washington state. | Guest Opinion
KXLY
WA legislators considering bill that could limit right turns on a red light
OLYMPIA, Wash. — There's a new controversial bill under consideration right now in Olympia that could limit turning right on a red light in certain areas while you're driving. Aerius Franklin, who has a disability, says he's often in a blind spot when he crosses the street. He needs...
Chronicle
How a Washington Bill Could Help Caregiver Shortage Ahead of ‘Silver Tsunami’
To become certified, prospective home care workers in Washington must be tested on what they’ve learned in their 75 required hours of training. But many face challenges even before they get to the test — a would-be caregiver might have to drive several hours to a site at a scheduled time they didn’t choose.
Over 1,600 Washington families targeted by fraudsters amid surge in SNAP benefit theft
The United States Department of Agriculture reports an alarming surge in SNAP benefit theft across the country. According to Washington’s Department of Social and Health Services, more than 1,600 Washington State EBT cardholders have been hit by fraudsters.
spokanepublicradio.org
"Medicaid unwinding" and its effect in Washington and Idaho
On April 1, many people now on Medicaid in Washington and Idaho will lose their federally-subsidized care. That’s the day when Covid pandemic era rules that have allowed people to stay on the Medicaid rolls will lapse. “What happened during the pandemic was that, in order to ensure that...
newsnationnow.com
Greater Idaho: Counties in Eastern Oregon push to secede
(NewsNation) — Conflicting views on crime and social policies are creating a bigger divide between big cities and rural America, sparking efforts to secede. Among the largest pushes across the country, counties in Eastern Oregon are looking to be annexed to Idaho as a part of the Greater Idaho movement.
ALERT: “Snow”-qualmie Pass Lives Up to Name This Week in WA
The mountain passes of Washington State are getting hit with more snow this week, especially one with snow at the beginning of its name. Stormy weather and snow are expected most of this week in the most traveled mountain pass in Washington State. Spring is around the corner in the Northwest but you should still be prepared if you plan on traveling over Snoqualmie Pass this week. The pass has received 4 inches of new snow over the last 3 days, and more snow is expected all week long. Currently, there are 56 inches of snow on the ground in Snoqualmie Pass with a total of 236 inches of snow so far this season according to WSDOT.
Time To Fill Up The Tank With Cheaper Gas
Driving to the gas station today you'll be paying less than last week if you're in eastern and central Washington State. GasBuddy officials say average gasoline prices in Yakima are down 5.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 26.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 4.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Flying Magazine
Washington Bill Seeks Statewide Ban of 100LL
According to the bill’s language, restrictions would initially be placed on airports in areas of greatest population with a complete ban of 100LL for the entire state by 2030. [Credit: Meg Godlewski]. A bill that would ban the sale of leaded avgas has been introduced in the Washington state...
Chronicle
'Eyesore': First Vote on Washington Bill to Stop Wind Turbine Lights From Blinking All Night
A Washington state bill that would require the blinking red lights on wind turbines to turn off when there is no airplane nearby has passed out of a legislative committee after a unanimous vote. Rep. April Connors, R-Kennewick, proposed the limit to light pollution just as Scout Clean Energy is...
Murder of Kent teacher calls attention to mental health crisis in Washington
A Tacoma mom stabbed and killed on Wednesday has been identified as 66-year-old Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in Kent. Investigators say the suspect is her son, 31-year-old Michael Gese, who was reportedly having a mental health crisis. Gail Gese’s death is once again highlighting the...
q13fox.com
Bill would create Washington cannabis commission
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A new bill under consideration this week in the State Legislature would create a cannabis commission in Washington State. Lawmakers say the commission would help growers and producers to compete nationally if or when federal restrictions are finally loosened, and the entire U.S. market opens up. It...
Chronicle
Religious Health Care Restrictions Prompt Call for Washington Merger Oversight
Suffering from a cancerous mass in his jaw, he waited months to ask his regular oncologist about accessing life-ending medication through the state's Death with Dignity Act. He knew that physician, from a Catholic-affiliated health system on the Kitsap Peninsula, was bound by rules against providing such medication. When the...
Is the Pacific Northwest prepared for an earthquake?
As the world watches the damaging effects of the 7.8 earthquake in Turkey and Syria on Monday, many are wondering if Oregon and Washington are prepared for an earthquake.
Ars Technica
US woman has walked around with untreated TB for over a year, now faces jail
A woman in Washington state is facing electronic home monitoring and possible jail time after spending the past year willfully violating multiple court orders to have her active, contagious case of tuberculosis treated and to stay in isolation while doing so. Last week, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announced that...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: WA Dept of Health defends mocking a death, then censors critic
The Washington State Department of Health (WADOH) mocked the death of a Washingtonian in a tone-deaf tweet. After criticism, the department triple-downed on the offensive message and even censored a critic. An unidentified King County resident reportedly died from an infection linked to a brand of over-the-counter eye drops contaminated...
FOX 28 Spokane
Washington receives $9 million grant in the fight to end homelessness
YAKAMA, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Commerce (WSDC) has been awarded a $9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) set to provide new housing for people experiencing homelessness in parts of Washington. Yakama county will be awarded $1.65 million going to...
Pa. governor advises residents to shelter-in-place
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is advising that Pennsylvanians living within 2 miles of ground zero of the train derailment site in East Palestine should continue to exercise caution.
Ohio Senators introduce a bill to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for third-party reports
COLUMBUS, OH. - Ohio Senator Schuring and Senator Lang have introduced a new bill, the S. B. No. 8, which aims to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for the contents of third-party motor vehicle history reports. The bill was introduced during the 135th General Assembly Regular Session and, if passed, would be enacted as section 4517.262 of the Revised Code.
q13fox.com
'The data shows it is saving lives': WA Coalition for Police Accountability stands firm on police pursuit data
SEATTLE - Data examining Washington's police pursuit law that went into effect in 2021 has come under scrutiny but the person who helped craft it says it shows HB 1054 is working as it intended. "The initial picture we're getting from the data is that in the year and a...
