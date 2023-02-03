ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KIALDEM
4d ago

The younger they can brain wash the better. If I had kids today they all would be home school

spokanepublicradio.org

"Medicaid unwinding" and its effect in Washington and Idaho

On April 1, many people now on Medicaid in Washington and Idaho will lose their federally-subsidized care. That’s the day when Covid pandemic era rules that have allowed people to stay on the Medicaid rolls will lapse. “What happened during the pandemic was that, in order to ensure that...
WASHINGTON STATE
newsnationnow.com

Greater Idaho: Counties in Eastern Oregon push to secede

(NewsNation) — Conflicting views on crime and social policies are creating a bigger divide between big cities and rural America, sparking efforts to secede. Among the largest pushes across the country, counties in Eastern Oregon are looking to be annexed to Idaho as a part of the Greater Idaho movement.
IDAHO STATE
102.7 KORD

ALERT: “Snow”-qualmie Pass Lives Up to Name This Week in WA

The mountain passes of Washington State are getting hit with more snow this week, especially one with snow at the beginning of its name. Stormy weather and snow are expected most of this week in the most traveled mountain pass in Washington State. Spring is around the corner in the Northwest but you should still be prepared if you plan on traveling over Snoqualmie Pass this week. The pass has received 4 inches of new snow over the last 3 days, and more snow is expected all week long. Currently, there are 56 inches of snow on the ground in Snoqualmie Pass with a total of 236 inches of snow so far this season according to WSDOT.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
107.3 KFFM

Time To Fill Up The Tank With Cheaper Gas

Driving to the gas station today you'll be paying less than last week if you're in eastern and central Washington State. GasBuddy officials say average gasoline prices in Yakima are down 5.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 26.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 4.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
YAKIMA, WA
Flying Magazine

Washington Bill Seeks Statewide Ban of 100LL

According to the bill’s language, restrictions would initially be placed on airports in areas of greatest population with a complete ban of 100LL for the entire state by 2030. [Credit: Meg Godlewski]. A bill that would ban the sale of leaded avgas has been introduced in the Washington state...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Bill would create Washington cannabis commission

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A new bill under consideration this week in the State Legislature would create a cannabis commission in Washington State. Lawmakers say the commission would help growers and producers to compete nationally if or when federal restrictions are finally loosened, and the entire U.S. market opens up. It...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: WA Dept of Health defends mocking a death, then censors critic

The Washington State Department of Health (WADOH) mocked the death of a Washingtonian in a tone-deaf tweet. After criticism, the department triple-downed on the offensive message and even censored a critic. An unidentified King County resident reportedly died from an infection linked to a brand of over-the-counter eye drops contaminated...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Washington receives $9 million grant in the fight to end homelessness

YAKAMA, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Commerce (WSDC) has been awarded a $9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) set to provide new housing for people experiencing homelessness in parts of Washington. Yakama county will be awarded $1.65 million going to...
WASHINGTON STATE
Edy Zoo

Ohio Senators introduce a bill to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for third-party reports

COLUMBUS, OH. - Ohio Senator Schuring and Senator Lang have introduced a new bill, the S. B. No. 8, which aims to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for the contents of third-party motor vehicle history reports. The bill was introduced during the 135th General Assembly Regular Session and, if passed, would be enacted as section 4517.262 of the Revised Code.
OHIO STATE

