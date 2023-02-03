Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Auburn AD John Cohen talks Hugh Freeze, facilities, NIL and more
AUBURN, Alabama—Hired on October 31 by Auburn as its new athletics director, John Cohen has had a busy three months on the job. Jumping right into a football coaching hire with Hugh Freeze coming to Auburn from Liberty, Cohen talks about the fit that he saw from Freeze and what he's seen from him on the job already. He also discusses the facilities arms race, NIL and more in this exclusive video interview with Auburn Undercover.
247Sports
5 takeaways from Auburn's 83-78 loss at Texas A&M
Auburn narrowly missed another one. For the third straight Quadrant 1 road game, the Tigers had opportunities down the stretch but couldn't come away with what would have been a quality win for their NCAA tournament resume, this time falling 83-78 at Texas A&M on Tuesday night. Here are Auburn...
247Sports
Twitter reacts to Auburn's 83-78 loss at Texas A&M
For the 11th time since Texas A&M joined the SEC in 2012, Auburn lost its matchup with the Aggies, falling 83-78 in College Station and failing to avenge its home loss from two weeks ago. Auburn held a lead of 12 points with 6:28 to play in the first half,...
247Sports
Ben Aigamaua has long history working with Hugh Freeze
Ben Aigamaua, who coaches tight ends for the Auburn football team, has a long history with Coach Hugh Freeze.
Comments / 0