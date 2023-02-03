AUBURN, Alabama—Hired on October 31 by Auburn as its new athletics director, John Cohen has had a busy three months on the job. Jumping right into a football coaching hire with Hugh Freeze coming to Auburn from Liberty, Cohen talks about the fit that he saw from Freeze and what he's seen from him on the job already. He also discusses the facilities arms race, NIL and more in this exclusive video interview with Auburn Undercover.

