Hairstylist & Actress Indicted on Wild Multi-Million Dollar Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzFresno, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Volunteers sought for assisting emergency relief at Central California Food Bank in FresnoD.J. EatonFresno, CA
Arthur Dyson to speak on ‘Touching the Soul: The Poetics of Architecture’ at Fresno Art Museum on February 11D.J. EatonFresno, CA
An entire family targeted in mass shooting in CaliforniaSneha NeupaneGoshen, CA
Hanford Sentinel
Rotarians host another 'groovy' Crab Feed
The 45th annual Rotary Crab Feed at the Hanford Civic Auditorium was a very “radical” place to be Saturday night. This year's theme was "Hippies," and guests came to the event dressed as their favorite '60s characters. Besides the peace symbols and love beads around peoples' necks, the...
Fresno introduces low or no-cost spay and neuter program for pets
Mayor Jerry Dyer to announce a partnership that will allow eligible residents in the City of Fresno to receive low or no-cost spay and neuter services for their pets.
Hanford Sentinel
45th annual Crab Feed Saturday to fund this year's Rotary projects
Fans of seafood won’t have to go to the beach this weekend, as the Rotary Club of Hanford hosts its 45th annual Crab Feed. Set for 6 p.m. Saturday evening at the Civic Auditorium, 1,300 pounds of fresh Pacific Northwest Dungeness crab will be served at the fundraiser. “It’s...
yourcentralvalley.com
The Visalia Spring Fest is back this weekend
The Visalia Springfest, the valley’s biggest home show, is happening this weekend at the Visalia Convention Center located at 303 E. Acequia Ave., Visalia, CA. Friday, Feb. 3rd from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5th from 10 a.m....
Fresno jewelry store robbed in daylight raid, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – At least four suspects are being sought after thousands of dollars of merchandise was taken from a jewelry store in Fresno on Monday, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say the robbery took place at around 12 noon at Alquds Jewelry near Cedar and Herndon avenues. At least four people […]
kingsriverlife.com
Hope Now for Youth
Roger Minassian was the pastor of a prominent church in Fresno when his heart was deeply touched by the needs of gang members and felons like Vanna In. He stepped down from his position and his secure salary to give his life to kids on the streets of Fresno, California.
sjvsun.com
Yelp rolls out Top 100 restaurants. One Valley eatery made the list.
A popular Fresno deli cracked this year’s version of Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Restaurants. Yelp placed Sam’s Italian Deli and Market at 68th on the list, honoring the family-owned deli as the only restaurant throughout the Central Valley to make it. The big picture: Sam’s Italian Deli...
thesungazette.com
North America’s largest Catholic church opens in Visalia
VISALIA – The newly constructed St. Charles Borromeo is the largest Catholic church in North America. It is the most expansive building project for the church in modern history, and it just so happens to be in Visalia. Shimmering red pews line the halls of St. Charles Borromeo, a...
‘She was my first’: Visalia mother mourns loss of her daughter
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The mother of a 17-year-old girl who was killed in a car crash in Visalia on Friday is remembering her daughter as a loving and kind person. “I just want them to remember her as her goofy loving self and how strong she was and how loving she was, and how […]
St. Charles Borromeo Church now open in Visalia
After 11 years of construction and delays, Thursday was the grand opening and dedication mass of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Visalia.
Hanford Sentinel
Farmers pull walnut groves as price sinks | John Lindt
With the price to growers for the 2022 walnut crop at about 40 cents per pound or less — well below last year’s break-even price of 70 to 90 cents per pound — walnut groves are coming out this winter. Walnut farmers are tearing out older trees...
Tequila Fest at Chukchansi Park to feature T.I., Rick Ross and Lil Jon
A star-studded lineup will be coming to Fresno for Tequila Fest at Chukchansi Park. T.I., Rick Ross, and Lil Jon will headline the event downtown on Saturday, May 20.
Tulare Police need your help finding missing teenager
Have you seen me? Authorities say Addison Dennis was reported as a runaway Saturday evening in Tulare.
KMPH.com
Failed home break-in caught on camera in northwest Fresno
The Fresno Police Department is now on the lookout for a suspect they say tried to break into a home last month in northwest Fresno. According to Fresno Police, the suspect, who has yet to be identified, was caught on camera walking up to a home near Ashcroft and Marks Avenues on Jan. 9 around 11:20 a.m.
Fresno receives grant for safer streets after deadly January
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer is setting a high standard, calling for zero pedestrian fatalities after the city received 400,000 dollars to make the streets of Fresno safer. “For the last three years, we have seen a significant uptick in pedestrian deaths as well as cyclists that are killed in our roadways,” […]
Only 1 Fresno restaurant made Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
(KTXL) — Yelp recently released its list of “Top 100 U.S. Restaurants 2023,” an annual collection of top eateries according to online reviewers, and California locations make up more than one-quarter of the list. The company, known for providing a platform for people to rate and review restaurants and businesses, said that its list was […]
KMPH.com
Fundraiser being held for fallen Selma Officer's family
REEDLEY, Calif. (FOX26) — A fundraiser event is being held in support of the fallen Selma Officer’s family. The Reedley Police Department and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up with Starbucks for a fundraiser event to help the family of fallen Selma Police Department Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. who was shot and killed on Jan. 31.
Hanford Sentinel
Lemoore Middle College High School has winning team in 41st annual decathlon
Kings County high school students competed in the 41st annual Kings County Academic Decathlon Saturday at Sierra Pacific High School. The 2023 event theme was “The American Revolution.”. Teams from Corcoran High School, Hanford High School, Hanford West High School, Lemoore High School, Lemoore Middle College High School, and...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Hit-and-Run Accident on Marks Avenue and Olive Avenue in Fresno
Officials in Fresno reported that a man was sent to the hospital after a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Marks Avenue on Thursday, February 2, 2023. The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. near Olive Avenue and Marks Avenue, according to the Fresno Police Department. Details on the Pedestrian Accident...
KMPH.com
Multiple drivers arrested for DUI in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department is reminding folks this weekend to drink responsibly and designate a sober driver before taking to the road. According to Madera Police, multiple DUI-related arrests took place over the weekend as drivers decided to get behind the wheel while intoxicated. “Unfortunately,...
