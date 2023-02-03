Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Shooting on Memorial Drive in Hollister leaves 1 victim injured
HOLLISTER, Calif. — On Sunday, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Hollister Police Department officers responded to a reported shooting on the 1200 block of Memorial Drive. According to the press release, one victim was found to have sustained a gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening. The Hollister Police Department's detectives responded to the scene are handling the investigation.
Greenfield police make arrest in child molestation case
GREENFIELD, Calif. — A Greenfield man is behind bars on child molestation charges. According to Greenfield police, 39-year-old Miguel Sanchez Rubio was arrested Friday night on five counts of child molestation and five counts of sexual battery. Officers say two adult victims came forward to report he molested them...
Body found at Fanshell beach identified as missing diver by Sheriff's office
DEL MONTE FOREST, Calif. — The Monterey County sheriff's department has identified a body found at Fanshell Beach. The body has been identified as Zachary Nelson, a 27‐year‐old resident of Newark, CA. Nelson went missing on January 28th while diving in the Pebble Beach area. His body...
2 lost hikers found by rescue team in the Big Sur back country
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Monterey County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team members and a California State Park ranger located two lost hikers in the backcountry of Big Sur. The sheriff's department says the two-day hikers became lost when they crossed multiple creeks and rivers as darkness set in.
Local business owner of 'Pizza My Heart' set to attend State of the Union address
CAPITOLA, Calif. — Come Tuesday, President Joe Biden will give his State of the Union address, giving him a chance to highlight key priorities and agenda items. Many notable guests will be in attendance, including some from the Central Coast. Chuck Hammers, owner of “Pizza My Heart,” was invited by local leader Congressman Jimmy Panetta. Hammers' business was one of many that suffered extensive damage in the recent storms.
Monterey cruise tourism may come to an end
MONTEREY, Calif. — Monterey city council will vote on whether to continue to support cruise ships visiting Monterey Bay, a protected marine sanctuary, on Tuesday. The city does not have the authority to allow cruise ships into the bay — that's left up to the U.S. Department of Commerce. But city council does provide security, checking people in and out as they arrive at the Fisherman's Wharf, per federal regulations.
Monterey Bay F.C. launches development team aimed at cultivating local talent
SALINAS, Calif. — Monterey Bay Football Club and the United Soccer League have announced the launch of Monterey Bay F.C. 2, a development club that will join the Southwest Division of USL League Two. The new club will be based in Salinas, California and is set to begin league play this summer.
