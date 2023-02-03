ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Ghostwriter add-in brings ChatGPT integration to Microsoft Word

By Jacob Siegal
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t27R7_0kasc9EV00

If there is any remaining doubt that ChatGPT will be more than just a fad, the speed at which the technology is being implemented into popular apps and services should eliminate it. For instance, earlier this week, software developer Patrick Husting released an add-in for Microsoft Word which integrates ChatGPT directly into the productivity app.

Husting’s add-in is called Ghostwriter, and it allows Microsoft Word users to provide ChatGPT with a prompt from a sidebar in the app. When you write the prompt and click Ask Me, Ghostwriter will immediately generate a response in the open Word document using “advanced natural language processing and machine learning technology.”

You can see the Ghostwriter ChatGPT add-in in action in the YouTube video below:

According to GeekWire, Husting came up with the idea for the Ghostwriter add-in after getting fed up with all the copying, pasting, and switching between windows while using ChatGPT for writing assistance. He was initially skeptical that Microsoft would allow the app on its Office Add-ins store, especially given the fact that Microsoft has its own plans to integrate AI into Office. Nevertheless, the add-in went live without a hitch, and is available to purchase right now.

“They might kill it off in a year or two, when they add something to Office, and I’m cool with that, too,” Husting told GeekWire this week. “What I’m doing is available for everybody to use and take advantage of now, because why wouldn’t you?”

Creative Data Studios (Husting’s one-person operation) offers a basic and pro edition of the Word add-in. The basic edition costs $10 and comes with one model (ChatGPT), bug fixes for one year, and provides responses of about two paragraphs. The $25 pro edition uses all available OpenAI language models, lets you choose the length of the response, and includes bug fixes and free updates for as long as the add-in exists. You’ll also need a free OpenAI key.

Husting is currently working on a full Office bundle which will bring ChatGPT integration to Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Outlook. If you previously purchased the Word version of Ghostwriter, you’ll get a discount code for the Office bundle when it launches.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

WhatsApp Status adds five new features to users

The Stories-like WhatsApp Status feature has received five new privacy functions that will make the popular disappearing posts even more fun and personal to use. The announcement was made through a blog post. Status is a popular way to share ephemeral updates with friends and close contacts on WhatsApp. They...
BGR.com

Ads are coming to the Microsoft Store

Ads are about to make their big debut in the Microsoft Store on Windows. Today, Microsoft announced the change, saying that developers can now advertise their apps directly in the Microsoft Store app on Windows. The company says it is bringing ads to the store in order to “help developers grow their business by getting their apps or games in front of the right customers at the right time, and to inspire Microsoft Store customers with great content.”
Science Focus

Why AI-generated hands are the stuff of nightmares, explained by a scientist

Pay just £3.50 per issue when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Whether it's hands with seven fingers or extra long palms, AI just can’t seem to get it right. This year, artificial intelligence has won art competitions, dominated the internet, passed law exams and proved that it is the technology of the future… but it still can’t accurately make a hand.
CNET

Why the ChatGPT AI Chatbot Is Blowing Everyone's Mind

There's a new AI bot in town: ChatGPT, and you'd better pay attention, even if you aren't into artificial intelligence. The tool, from a power player in artificial intelligence called OpenAI, lets you type natural-language prompts. ChatGPT offers conversational, if somewhat stilted, responses. The bot remembers the thread of your dialogue, using previous questions and answers to inform its next responses. It derives its answers from huge volumes of information on the internet.
BGR.com

Apple execs on M2 chips, best time to buy a Mac, and macOS for gaming

Apple recently unveiled new Mac mini and MacBook Pro models with the M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max processors. In the second generation of its custom silicon chips, the company made them around 20% faster than its predecessors and continues to overscore Intel compared to its current generation. To TechCrunch,...
BGR.com

Microsoft launches Teams Premium with features powered by OpenAI

Microsoft has launched Teams Premium and packed a ton of AI features into the new paid tier of service. Today, Microsoft announced Teams Premium, a new tier of service for the company’s Slack competitor. While there are a ton of new features added for the higher tier of service, the standout is those enabled with Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT.
BGR.com

Long-promised Apple Pay Later feature is coming soon

Announced at WWDC 2022, Apple Pay Later is one of the features planned to launch during iOS 16’s lifecycle. Exclusive to the US, this function will bring a “seamless and secure way” to split the cost of an Apple Pay purchase into four equal payments spread over six weeks, with zero interest and no fees of any kind.
BGR.com

Twitter will start charging for API as Elon Musk seeks revenue growth

After killing support for long-time Twitter clients, the company has announced it will charge money for its API starting February 9. Unlike other platforms, such as YouTube and Facebook, Twitter believes developers should pay to access its API. According to the Twitter Dev account, “over the years, hundreds of millions...
BGR.com

ChatGPT has the fastest user growth of any app in history

ChatGPT continues to stun the tech world as its user base grows exponentially. The artificial intelligence tool that can provide human-like answers to questions has terrified Google. The company is rushing to build its own chatbots in an effort to prop up its internet search dominance. Those ChatGPT-like Google products might be demoed this spring. But before that happens, ChatGPT will continue to dominate the news cycle.
BGR.com

Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm team up on mixed reality platform

Mixed reality refers to computing experiences that involve augmented (AR) and virtual reality (VR). The most exciting mixed reality rumors in today’s tech landscape concern Apple. Its imminent AR/VR headset is expected to revolutionize this particular business. But Apple isn’t the only tech giant devising mixed reality devices. Samsung invited Google and Qualcomm to its Galaxy S23 Unpacked event on Wednesday to announce they’re working on a mixed reality platform of their own.
BGR.com

Google’s ChatGPT rival might launch at upcoming Search event

ChatGPT has taken the world by storm in the past few months, with recent estimates claiming the chatbot topped 100 million monthly users in January. That’s much faster than apps like TikTok and Instagram, and the increasing popularity of ChatGPT hasn’t gone unnoticed. Google appears to be threatened by the chatbot, which could grow into an online search alternative. That’s why Google scrambled to deploy all resources on its ChatGPT-like chatbots that are already in testing internally.
BGR.com

OnePlus 11 review: Turning things up to 11

OnePlus has grown a lot from its former self. While once known as the “flagship killer,” OnePlus’ phones these days tend towards simply being…flagships. But that’s far from a bad thing — as a mature brand, OnePlus has still been building relatively high-end, well-respected phones. The latest and greatest is the OnePlus 11 — which offers a new take on OnePlus phone design, and bumped up specs from the previous-generation.
BGR.com

iOS 16.3 adds lock screen widgets to classic iPhone wallpapers

IOS 16 unveiled a revamped Lock Screen to users. With that, it’s possible to add different widgets and font styles in multiple wallpapers for your iPhone. But, for reasons unknown, Apple didn’t let users add these widgets in classic iPhone wallpapers. With iOS 16.3, fortunately, that changed. According...
BGR.com

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 review: Tons of features at a decent price

OnePlus may be best known for its phones, but over the past few years it has been expanding — and its earbuds so far have been hailed as offering excellent value for money. The OnePlus Buds Pro, for example, offered a range of smart features and solid audio at $150. Now, the company is back with a follow-up, in the form of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2.
BGR.com

BGR.com

355K+
Followers
13K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy