Sports scores, stats for Thursday: B-P boys basketball extend win streak to five
TAUNTON— It was a relatively quiet day for high school sports in the Greater Taunton area.
Here's a look at all of the scores, stats and highlights for Thursday.
Boys Basketball: Bristol-Plymouth vs. Blue Hills
SCORE: Bristol-Plymouth 52, Blue Hills 37
LOCATION: Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School
RECORD: 12-3 (7-1 Mayflower League)
HIGHLIGHTS: Down by one at the half, Ryan Donovan led the Craftsmen comeback with 10 points in the third quarter to put the hosts up for good and give them their fifth straight win. He finished the game with 12 points while Tucker Bumila had a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds, Billy Donovan had 10 points and Donte Morris had nine.
NEXT GAME: Monday vs. Upper Cape Tech
Vote:Who is the Taunton Daily Gazette Player of the Week for Jan. 23-29
Girls Basketball: Bristol-Plymouth at Blue Hills
SCORE: Blue Hills 46, Bristol-Plymouth 31
LOCATION: Blue Hills Regional Technical School
DATE: Feb. 2
RECORD: 2-13 (0-13 MAC)
NEXT GAME: Monday at Upper Cape Tech
Taunton Daily Gazette sports reporter Cameron Merritt can be reached at cmerritt@tauntongazette.com.
