Sports scores, stats for Thursday: B-P boys basketball extend win streak to five

By Cameron Merritt, The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
TAUNTON— It was a relatively quiet day for high school sports in the Greater Taunton area.

Here's a look at all of the scores, stats and highlights for Thursday.

Boys Basketball: Bristol-Plymouth vs. Blue Hills

SCORE: Bristol-Plymouth 52, Blue Hills 37

LOCATION: Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School

RECORD: 12-3 (7-1 Mayflower League)

HIGHLIGHTS: Down by one at the half, Ryan Donovan led the Craftsmen comeback with 10 points in the third quarter to put the hosts up for good and give them their fifth straight win. He finished the game with 12 points while Tucker Bumila had a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds, Billy Donovan had 10 points and Donte Morris had nine.

NEXT GAME: Monday vs. Upper Cape Tech

Girls Basketball: Bristol-Plymouth at Blue Hills

SCORE: Blue Hills 46, Bristol-Plymouth 31

LOCATION: Blue Hills Regional Technical School

DATE: Feb. 2

RECORD: 2-13 (0-13 MAC)

NEXT GAME: Monday at Upper Cape Tech

Taunton Daily Gazette sports reporter Cameron Merritt can be reached at cmerritt@tauntongazette.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @CamMerritt_News. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to the Taunton Daily Gazette today.

Taunton Daily Gazette

