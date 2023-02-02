ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have a Date Night at 2023 GRAMMYs

Jennifer Lopez looked happy as ever on Sunday night when she presented the first award of the televised portion of the 65th GRAMMY Awards. The triple-threat star looked stunning in a flashy Gucci gown that she paired with Bulgari jewelry. Lopez announced that Harry Styles won for Best Pop Vocal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Brandi Carlile's Wife and Kids Introduce Her 'Broken Horses' Performance at 2023 GRAMMYs

A family affair! Brandi Carlile got some love from her wife and kids on Sunday in one of the sweetest moments at this year's GRAMMY Awards. Ahead of her performance of "Broken Horses" -- the second musical act of the night, following Bad Bunny's high-energy opening number and host Trevor Noah's skillful monologue -- Carlile was introduced by her wife, Catherine Carlile.
Kim Petras Celebrates Being the First Transgender Woman to Win a GRAMMY

Kim Petras just made history at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards by becoming the first transgender woman to win on music's biggest night. The 30-year-old singer took home the honors Sunday night in Los Angeles after her and Sam Smith's hit track, "Unholy," beat out ABBA ("Don't Shut Me Down"), Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran ("Bam Bam"), Coldplay and BTS ("My Universe") and Post Malone and Doja Cat ("I Like You (A Happier Song)") in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bonnie Raitt Wins Song of the Year Over Beyoncé and Adele in GRAMMYs Shocker

A big win and a big surprise! Bonnie Raitt claimed GRAMMY glory when her song, "Just Like That," took home the award for Song of the Year!. Raitt was overwhelmed and truly surprised by the win when her name was announced, and her moving acceptance speech reflected her shock. "I'm...
Viola Davis Achieves EGOT With Her 2023 GRAMMYs Win

Viola Davis finally completed her EGOT on Sunday, when she won the GRAMMY for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording. The 57-year-old actress is only the 18th person to achieve this coveted status, and became the third Black woman to do so, joining Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Hudson. Davis...
Trevor Noah Helps Adele Finally Meet Dwayne Johnson During 2023 GRAMMYs Monologue

Once again, Trevor Noah delivered the laughs during his opening monologue for the 2023 GRAMMYs, which marks his third time as host of the Recording Academy's annual awards show. On Sunday, the former Daily Show host took the stage at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, to kick off the primetime ceremony, before the biggest awards of the night were handed out live.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bad Bunny kicks off Grammys with high-energy performance

WASHINGTON — Bad Bunny kicked off the Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles with a festive, high-energy performance that brought many of the audience including Taylor Swift who rose to her feet and danced near her table. Trevor Noah opened the ceremony standing outside Crypto.Com Arena, celebrating the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Megan Fox Says She Suffered a Concussion and Broke Her Wrist Before GRAMMYs Party

Nothing was going to stop Megan Fox from attending Clive Davis' pre-GRAMMYs gala -- not even a medical emergency. The 36-year-old actress revealed on Instagram that she suffered a broken wrist and a concussion before attending the star-studded affair on Sunday in Beverly Hills, California. She had been photographed at the event with Machine Gun Kelly, sporting an elegant Alexis Mabille strapless red gown. However, it was her hot-pink brace on her right hand that was hard to look past.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Why Taylor Hawkins Wasn't Included in 2023 GRAMMYs In Memoriam Tribute

Foo Fighters fans were quick to point out that late drummer Taylor Hawkins was not included in the 2023 GRAMMYs In Memoriam tribute. However, the rocker -- who died on March 25, 2022 -- was featured in an emotional tribute in last year's ceremony. The 2022 awards show, which was held on April 3, came just nine days after his tragic death.
Why Chrissy Teigen Skipped the 2023 GRAMMYs

John Legend closed out the GRAMMYs with a special Last Supper-inspired performance of "God Did" alongside JAY-Z, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne and Fridayy, but his wife, Chrissy Teigen, was not by his side at the awards show. Teigen took to Instagram during the GRAMMY telecast to explain why...
Luke Combs Says He 'Freaked Out' When He Recently Met Shania Twain (Exclusive)

Luke Combs is just like everyone else -- meeting Shania Twain is a mind-blowing experience. The 32-year-old country star opened up about it when he spoke to ET's Kevin Frazier on the red carpet for the 2023 GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles. The "Beautiful Crazy" singer told ET he recently met Twain, who will be presenting at the awards show.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Who Is Samara Joy? Everything to Know About the 2023 Best New Artist Winner

The 2023 GRAMMY Awards have crowned their Best New Artist... and it's Samara Joy!. The jazz singer took home the coveted award in a shocker on Sunday, accepting the honor from last year's winner, Olivia Rodrigo, over artists like Latto, Anitta and Maneskin. "I've been watchin' y'all on TV for...
Miguel Hits the Red Carpet in Head-Turning Denim Look at 2023 GRAMMYs

Miguel's GRAMMYs fashion is a sure thing! On Sunday, the 37-year-old singer-songwriter hit the red carpet in one of the night's most buzzed-about looks. For the evening, celebrating music's biggest night, the superstar walked the carpet in an oversized quilted hooded denim jacket -- layered over a white tank top -- that he paired with matching pants.

