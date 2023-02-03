Read full article on original website
George Santos is reportedly stepping down because 'he is a distraction,' according to a lawmaker
A lawmaker has claimed that George Santos is stepping down from his position because he believes that he is some sort of a "distraction" to House Republicans and the party as a whole.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments over past statements that she said were part of getting sucked into QAnon online.
Congressman Banned From Congressional Breakfast
Amid the continuing backlash to Republican Rep. George Santos following more and more revelations that he lied about various aspects of his background and qualifications while running for Congress, he has been disinvited from a major event.
Companies linked to embattled congressman George Santos draw scrutiny. What we know.
Santos' work with major banks was false, and his recent professional history all leads back to a fund that federal regulators called a Ponzi scheme.
GOP Rep. Nancy Mace says Rep. George Santos' 'entire résumé and life was manufactured' and that it will be 'very difficult to work with anyone who cannot be trusted'
Mace lambasted freshman Rep. George Santos on television for lying about his background and experience on the campaign trail.
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
How does someone steal $700,000 from a senator’s campaign in the midst of an election?
The Moran campaign is working with investigators, but he could have been hit by a common scam used on businesses.
Jim Jordan Showed on His First Day How Unfit He Is To Lead the Judiciary Committee
On Wednesday, Rep. Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, gaveled in the first hearing in what he promised will be a crusade against the Biden administration: “we won’t stop until we get the truth to fix the problem for the American people.” The hearing—supposedly about the “border crisis”—had little to do with truth, though, instead going off on wild tangents, highlighting MAGA disinformation, and exploiting human suffering. That was to be expected given the record of the man who led it—one of obstructing investigations, spreading disinformation, and sowing false doubt in the minds of the American people. It confirmed what we knew going into the hearing: Jordan is unfit to serve on the Judiciary Committee, much less lead it.
The One Lie That Could Get George Santos in the End
Of all the falsehoods and fabrications surrounding GOP Rep. George Santos (R-NY), which one will ultimately cause him to unravel?That’s the question hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie tackle on this week’s The New Abnormal—with The Daily Beast’s politics editor Matt Fuller joining the program to discuss Santos’ meteoric rise and fall.“There are a lot of questions here and there are a lot of pretty serious crimes that could be involved.”Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.“Lying about your résumé is not a crime. It’s very dishonest and politically it’s sort...
Jeffries names Omar to Foreign Affairs Committee, setting up floor clash
Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) named Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) to the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Friday, despite House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) vow to block her from sitting on the panel over past antisemitic comments.
Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries Sets House on Fire with Empowering Alphabet-Based Speech
Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) set the House on fire over the weekend with a mic-dropping speech that took the alphabet to another level. Shortly after Kevin McCarthy finally gained enough votes for House Speaker after the 15th try, the Democratic Minority Leader wanted to peacefully but passionately transfer power before taking his seat.
George Santos a ‘bad guy’ who did ‘bad things’ but should not be forced out, top Republican says
New York congressman’s résumé is largely fiction and campaign finance questions abide but support is vital for speaker McCarthy
McCarthy says Santos will be removed from Congress if investigation finds he broke law
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) will be removed from Congress if an investigation finds that he broke the law. Santos is currently under investigation by the House Ethics Committee. The investigation resulted from revelations that the freshman congressman had lied about numerous parts of his life and career. In addition to the Ethics Committee inquiry, Santos is currently under investigation by a variety of federal and state entities.
The Shadow Race to Replace George Santos Has Already Begun
Rep. George Santos hasn’t resigned. He hasn’t even publicly said that he won’t run for re-election in 2024. But the shadow race to replace him has already begun.In New York’s 3rd Congressional District, which Santos continues to represent despite growing calls to step down, political operators on both sides of the aisle are plotting their next moves.Republicans are clamoring to find a candidate with an immaculate, bulletproof résumé who can patch up the Long Island GOP’s scarred reputation. Democrats are looking for someone who can lead their comeback—an emboldened move to flip the district back to blue after Santos dyed...
Man threatens to crack Marjorie Taylor Greene's skull with a baseball bat
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is seen outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday, June 24, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) A man who told Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) he'd pay somebody $500 to "take a baseball bat and crack your skull" has pleaded guilty to making threatening phone calls.
GOP Latina congresswoman blasts MSNBC for opinion piece calling her white supremacist ally: 'Twisted lie'
Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna clapped back at MSNBC on Sunday over a "hit piece" that she argued painted her as a "white supremacist."
Swalwell shares threatening voicemail he says was prompted by McCarthy 'spreading lies'
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) shared a tweet featuring a death threat he received via voicemail — a message the California Democrat said was inspired by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy “spreading lies” about him. In a tweet posted on Thursday, Swalwell shared audio from a voicemail telling the...
Former donor of Rep. Santos' campaign says he feels betrayed as congressman continues being caught in apparent lies
Rep. Santos claims the change must have come from someone on his staff, but would not take responsibility for it himself.
George Santos’s lies are so big you almost have to admire them
In retrospect, as it often seems to go in these cases, the evidence appears to have been so glaringly obvious, it’s a wonder we were ever taken in. George Santos – like Anna Sorokin, the “fake heiress” – even had the Scooby-Doo, black-rimmed glasses that might have come from a joke shop selling disguises. When the representative for New York’s third congressional district entered the House last November, he was briefly notable as the Republican’s first openly gay non-incumbent to win a seat.
George Santos news - live: Republican congressman quits committees ‘to avoid drama’ as past lies draw scrutiny
Embattled GOP congressman George Santos has announced he will step down from his committee assignments after meeting with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Monday.Mr Santos continues to be at the centre of a growing number of scandals. The New York lawmaker was spotted coming out of Mr McCarthy’s office but refused to confirm the meeting to reporters.The GOP leader then confirmed to CNN that he had met with Mr Santos.The meeting comes as pressure continues to mount on Mr McCarthy to take action after the freshman congressman has been exposed as a serial liar and is now believed...
