Top Wellness Brands to Look Out for This Year

From nutrition to fitness to beauty and beyond, if there’s one thing that’s clear from recent trends, it’s that taking care of yourself is in.

It seems that no market has been left untouched by the wellness fever that’s set in over the last five years. This movement represents a refreshing shift in which alternative lifestyles and self-care regimens have become more widely accepted by the general population.

With that wellness movement has come a slew of new brands catering to the massive appetite for products and services that help people look and feel their best. But how can which know which brands can help us be our best selves?

Keep reading for five wellness brands we’re keeping a close eye on in the next year.

What Are the Biggest Trends in Health and Wellness?

Wellness as a category has grown exponentially and doesn’t show any signs of stopping. In a market that used to just focus on fitness, wellness now encompasses nutrition, clothing, skincare, mental health, and beyond. As we move into 2023, there are some key trends that we’re seeing across verticals. First is that there are more men’s care wellness brands, especially in beauty and mental health — two topics that have been slightly taboo for men in the past. Thankfully, that’s starting to change as more brands launch specifically geared toward men. Relatedly, we’re seeing personalization in popularity as a whole grow. Custom shampoos, supplements, and skin care regimens are all becoming more commonplace. For us, it’s a good thing. Everyone is different, and there’s no one-size-fits-all solution to wellness! Lastly, there’s the app world of wellness products. Take sleep, for example. A wellness brand focused on sleep may have simply offered melatonin supplements or eye masks in the past. Now, they can offer those old standards and create an app that monitors how many hours of sleep you’re getting each night — alongside how restless or restful those hours were. Everything is getting smarter.

5 Wellness Brands We Have Our Eyes on This Year

Now it’s time to get into some wellness brands to watch in 2023.

First up is Époque . In line with recent trends, Époque recognizes the growing commitment to health and wellness in today's society. As their name suggests, the brand is paving the way in this new era of the wellness industry with their meticulously curated collection of terpene enhanced full-Spectrum CBD products for managing stress, alleviating pain, increasing focus, and improving sleep. Époque is’t just another wellness brand pushing CBD products, it’s a brand on a mission to help people achieve wealth in wellness without compromising on quality. Their sophisticated products are all made made with organic, USA-grown, natural ingredients. What sets them apart from other brands is their proprietary distillation method which results in the purest, cleanest CBD out there. The proprietary distillation process used removes all impurities, including lipids, waxes, chlorophyll, and other destabilizing compounds. In addition, before and after each harvest, the plant material is tested to ensure the absence of pesticides, heavy metals, molds, or mildews. You won’t find any of these in their serums or drops. With increasing awareness and understanding of CBD, consumers are becoming more open to trying it for themselves. Most people understand that CBD doesn’t cause a ‘high’ feeling and is actually quite effective at helping people manage pain, de-stress, and find balance. With their three times more potent products and proprietary distillation methods, you can trust that you're getting the best for your body and well-being. Every step the brand takes is focused on the goal of helping people lead happier, healthier lives.Next up is Surely . Like CBD, the alcohol-free market has grown exponentially over the last two years. With more people ditching booze, lots of products are popping up to help them feel more at ease in social situations. Rather than sticking to seltzer or going cupless, alcohol-free brands taste like the real thing, and look the part, too. All without the hangovers. Surely is one of the most popular of these alcohol-free brands. The brand is helping people cut back on or cut out their consumption of booze with alcohol-free wine. Available in favorite varieties like ros​​é and sparkling brut, Surely gets points for making wine the old-fashioned way. Rather than trying to imitate the wine flavor, the brand makes wine in California and removes the alcohol afterward, so drinkers can’t tell the difference. A hit brand for millennials and Gen Z alike, who are drinking less and less, Surely has a light, easy-going, and relatable brand voice.Another brand we’re keeping a close eye on this year? Clue . The period tracking app helps people who menstruate keep track of their cycles, predicting when their period is most likely to start and when they can expect to be ovulating. Period trackers are all over the place, but Clue is interesting because of its priority on kick-starting conversations around period health, gender, and data privacy. It’s been a leader in this space since 2013 when the app launched. In fact, you have probably heard of the term “femtech” referring to products in this arena. It was actually coined by one of Clue’s co-founders, Ida Tin. In addition to its period tracking capabilities, Clue also helps people identify symptoms of PCOS, releases its own podcast, and posts blogs read by over four million people monthly.From a period tracker app to a clothing company. The next brand on our list is MadHappy. MadHappy is an interesting brand because it sits in between two industries: comfortable clothing and mental health. Comfortable clothing has experienced a massive growth period since the pandemic's onset. Meanwhile, mental health has skyrocketed in popularity, thanks to meditation apps and teletherapy. MadHappy predates both of those phenomena. It was founded in 2017 with the mission of using a platform of clothing to change the conversation around mental health. Their clothing is comfortable, stylish, and popular. But their donations toward mental health initiatives are even more popular. The brand also prides itself on being a place where people dealing with mental issues can turn for resources and community. They have a podcast, a newsletter, and a blog called The Local Optimist. Their goal is to give people actionable, reasonable steps they can take to improve their mental health and get on the path toward wellness. Respect!Last, we have WHOOP. This wellness brand with an interesting name specializes in wearable fitness tech which tracks everything a person does, day and night, to make sure they’re getting enough exercise and rest. WHOOP is a great option for people averse to wearing a screen on their wrist, a la the Apple Watch. Whoop looks more like a bracelet, but it can track everything and then some. The bracelet even has a haptic vibration signal that gently wakes users up once they’ve reached optimal sleep. Talk about living in the future. In addition to their watch, WHOOP also produces garments that can be connected to the WHOOP app. In other words, your pants can track your movement. The WHOOP app itself is a top-of-the-line fitness tracker. It essentially acts like a coach, letting you know when you should stand up and walk around, sit down and get some rest, and everything in between. Like other wellness apps, the WHOOP app also allows for journaling and diet tracking and provides users with a wealth of resources around wellness. WHOOP is like the Equinox of wearables for anyone looking to level up their existing fitness trackers.

Start Your Year With Wellness

From apps to watches to serums to sweatshirts, there’s a lot to keep up with in the wellness industry. The competition inspires some incredible adaptations as brands look to engage with this growing audience. TL;DR: These are our top picks for wellness brands to watch this year:

From apps to watches to serums to sweatshirts, there's a lot to keep up with in the wellness industry. The competition inspires some incredible adaptations as brands look to engage with this growing audience.



WHOOP: This ultra-chic and screen-less wearable bracelet opens up a world of opportunities for fitness tracking. Come for the data, and stay for the insights.

Whether financially or for your own benefit, any of these five companies is a great place to start if you're looking to invest in the wellness industry. In any case, we applaud you for looking out for yourself and prioritizing your well-being. At the end of the day, it’s the best thing we can do to lead happier, healthier lives. Take the first step into your wellness journey, and explore Époque and the rest of these cutting-edge wellness brands today.

