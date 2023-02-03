Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
The Rock reported that his mother Ata Johnson will survive a terrifying car accidentINSIDE NewsLos Angeles, CA
MLB Legend to Receive Huge Honor This SummerOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Brad Pitt Wants to Sell L.A. Mansion for $40 Million, as Divorce Battle with Angelina Jolie ContinuesWilliamLos Angeles, CA
Developer Continues with Plans for California's Futuristic Costco Store Despite BacklashTech ReviewedLos Angeles, CA
Related
dotesports.com
Los Angeles Thieves eliminate OpTic Texas en route to losers bracket finals at CDL Major 2
The Los Angeles Thieves are one step closer to winning the Call of Duty League Boston Major after a thrilling 3-1 victory over OpTic Texas today, sending the league’s most popular team home in a match that could have gone either way. OpTic started off strong in the series’...
dotesports.com
Florida Mutineers and MajorManiak reportedly part ways ahead of CDL’s third stage
The Florida Mutineers have apparently parted ways with MajorManiak ahead of the Call of Duty League’s third stage of the 2023 season, according to the AR player. The longtime CoD veteran took to Twitter to announce his release from the roster, stating he is now an “unrestricted F/A for stage 3.”
dotesports.com
Brilliance in Boston: Atlanta FaZe end CDL championship wait that stretched back to Cold War
The Atlanta FaZe claimed the Call of Duty League’s Boston Major championship tonight after knocking off the Los Angeles Thieves 4-2. In what was a rematch of the season decider from 2022 that saw the Thieves down FaZe to claim their first world championship in CoD, it was only fitting these teams met with a championship up for grabs all over again.
dotesports.com
LA Thieves preach confidence after sweeping Toronto to reach CDL Major 2 Championship Sunday
The Los Angeles Thieves punched their ticket to Championship Sunday at the Call of Duty League’s Boston Major with an impressive 3-0 victory today over the Toronto Ultra today. Los Angeles have now won three straight series 3-0 since they lost their opening match of the tournament to OpTic...
dotesports.com
LA Thieves ride their OpTic high into Minnesota RØKKR domination as CDL Major 2 decider looms
The Los Angeles Thieves stayed hot today with a dominant 3-0 victory over the Minnesota RØKKR, punching their ticket to the grand finals of the Call of Duty League Boston Major. In the series’ first map, Hotel Hardpoint, Los Angeles continued to ride the momentum from their previous victory...
dotesports.com
Atlanta FaZe roll Toronto Ultra 3-0, punch ticket to winners bracket finals at CDL Boston Major
Atlanta FaZe inched closer to an appearance in the grand finals of the Call of Duty League Boston Major today by annihilating the Toronto Ultra 3-0 and clinching an appearance in the winners bracket finals tomorrow. Coming off of a series against the hometown Boston Breach that went to a...
dotesports.com
New competitive collegiate esports series aims to provide a platform for women
Three gaming events aimed at giving women players a platform to spotlight their achievements and skills are coming soon with the help of Xbox, ESPORTSU, and Paidia gaming. These gaming events will showcase women competing on a national level, and will be accompanied by two content series as well. The...
dotesports.com
How do I get a Riot Gun Buddy? Who is the next VALORANT break-out star? VALORANT Mail Room
This is the first installment of the George Geddes’ Mail Room for Dot Esports, a weekly article series that will answer questions from Twitter regarding VALORANT news. It’s a tale as old as time; VALORANT players looking to get their hands on a Gun Buddy with a small Riot logo situated on a boring background.
dotesports.com
Three AD carry superstars lead the LCS in kills after the second week of the 2023 Spring Split
It’s only been two weeks since the 2023 LCS Spring Split began, but three competitors have already established themselves as the leaders of the pack among the league’s best. A trio of superstar AD carry players currently lead the league in kills, with Evil Geniuses’ Victor “FBI” Huang,...
dotesports.com
Methodz shocks CDL Major 2 crowd with retirement announcement
Another longtime staple of the competitive Call of Duty scene has decided to retire in the middle of the ongoing season. Methodz announced that he’s moving on from competing today in front of the Boston Breach’s hometown crowd at the 2023 Call of Duty League Major Two. The 25-year-old plans to move into full-time content creation.
dotesports.com
Half of the VCT LOCK//IN teams begin grueling travel day
Around 16 VALORANT teams from across the world have begun the travel to São Paulo, Brazil for the first international event of the year. Half of the teams set to compete in the tournament will arrive in São Paulo over the next few days, with the event set to begin on Feb. 13. All teams from the Alpha bracket, which include the likes of NRG, Cloud9, Gen.G, DRX, and more are set to compete next week.
Comments / 0