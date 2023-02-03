ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dotesports.com

Brilliance in Boston: Atlanta FaZe end CDL championship wait that stretched back to Cold War

The Atlanta FaZe claimed the Call of Duty League’s Boston Major championship tonight after knocking off the Los Angeles Thieves 4-2. In what was a rematch of the season decider from 2022 that saw the Thieves down FaZe to claim their first world championship in CoD, it was only fitting these teams met with a championship up for grabs all over again.
dotesports.com

Methodz shocks CDL Major 2 crowd with retirement announcement

Another longtime staple of the competitive Call of Duty scene has decided to retire in the middle of the ongoing season. Methodz announced that he’s moving on from competing today in front of the Boston Breach’s hometown crowd at the 2023 Call of Duty League Major Two. The 25-year-old plans to move into full-time content creation.
dotesports.com

Half of the VCT LOCK//IN teams begin grueling travel day

Around 16 VALORANT teams from across the world have begun the travel to São Paulo, Brazil for the first international event of the year. Half of the teams set to compete in the tournament will arrive in São Paulo over the next few days, with the event set to begin on Feb. 13. All teams from the Alpha bracket, which include the likes of NRG, Cloud9, Gen.G, DRX, and more are set to compete next week.

