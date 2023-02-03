Read full article on original website
Bojangles brings back heart-shaped bo-berries for two weeks
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Warming hearts and tummies across the Southeast, Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits are returning to Bojangles menus for a limited time only. “Forget flowers and jewelry, nothing says ‘I love you’ like opening a warm box filled with delicious and festive biscuits,” said Marshall Scarborough, vice president of menu and culinary innovation for Bojangles. “The best part: you can share these with anyone including loved ones, friends and co-workers, but they taste so good you may want to keep them to yourself.”
‘Boards Across CB’ installation showcases local creative talent
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — 55 local artists were given the chance to display their work across 59 surfboards on Monday during the ‘Boards Across CB’ event. The community donated 70 boards for use, and the artists chose how they wanted to design and decorate them. The boards were displayed for 3 months in local businesses and are available for the public to view for 2 days before they are auctioned off.
Moores Creek National Battlefield asking artists to create pieces for public use area
CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — Moores Creek National Battlefield and Pender Arts Council are partnering in a call for artists. The call is for New Hanover County artists 18 years and older. Artists are asked to submit their original two-dimensional work in the medium of their choice. Winning artwork will...
Against odds, Laney’s McLeod graduates while fighting cancer
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The last year has “sucked” for DJ McLeod. Friday, he said he was feeling “great.”. The Laney High School student has faced numerous obstacles while battling cancer during his senior year. Despite the challenges, he is persevering. DJ was able...
Cape Fear River Watch holding second community cleanup of year
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Weeks after collecting 1,600 pound of trash around Wilmington, another cleanup Saturday is being held in the area. Cape Fear River Watch is partnering with Keep New Hanover Beautiful for a cleanup on February 11th. The cleanup will take place in an area that drains...
Black History Month: Wilmington Fire Department reflects on African American Company history
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In honor of Black History Month, the Wilmington Fire Department is taking a look back at the history of African Americans with the Department. Before the days of the paid department, there were volunteer fire companies that worked to fight fires in the 19th century, both before and after the Civil War.
Land-clearing burn moves to phase two in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The second phase of a controlled burn taking place since late January is beginning Tuesday. The burn is happening in the 200 block of Lendire Rd behind New Hanover County Fire Rescue Station 16. This is the second of several burns that will...
New Hanover County Schools bus drivers collecting books for ‘respectful’ students
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Being a school bus driver can be a difficult job, especially when students misbehave during the drive. With that in mind, New Hanover County Schools bus drivers are collecting books to reward students who are respectful, responsible and kind on the bus. ‘Books...
D.C. Virgo Preparatory Academy invites guest readers for its Black History Month read-in
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local school is inviting community members to sit down and read books to students during Black History Month. D.C. Virgo Preparatory Academy, a K-8 year-round public school opened by UNCW, is honoring of Black History Month, with guest readers sharing stories with students by Black authors and illustrators every school day this month.
‘We ain’t got nowhere to go:’ Community reacts to ordinance banning sleeping on New Hanover County property
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In a four-to-one vote on Monday, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners banned sleeping on county property from 10 pm to 7 am. This comes after the commissioners heard a presentation on January 23 about criminal activity, littering, and using outdoor and parking deck areas as restrooms. Commissioners voted on the ordinance last month following the presentation. It also resulted in a four-to-one vote, with Jonathan Barfield being the only dissenting vote. However, because it was the adoption of an ordinance without a public hearing, the vote had to be unanimous to forgo the second reading.
UNCW offering free tax assistance for certain tax payers
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s tax season and UNCW is offering free tax assistance to some. The UNCW Cameron School of Business is offering the assistance as part of an Internal Revenue Service-sponsored initiative known as the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Taxpayers who earn less than $73,000...
Highway 421 near Wilmington temporarily closed due to industrial building fire
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A major road near Wilmington had to be closed for a time Monday afternoon due to a building fire. Crews with the Wilmington Fire Department and New Hanover County Fire Rescue were on scene fire at an industrial building off Highway 421. Officials say they...
Commissioners approve ordinance against sleeping overnight on New Hanover County property
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners has voted to pass an ordinance banning anyone from sleeping overnight on New Hanover County owned property. Jonathan Barfield was the only person to vote no. Commissioners voted on the ordinance without a discussion. In the past, commissioners...
Bladen County man arrested for allegedly selling drugs
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a man for allegedly selling drugs. 40-year-old Cedric Lamar McKoy of Elizabethtown was arrested on Saturday on active warrants for Sell cocaine, Deliver cocaine, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, and two counts of Conspire to sell/deliver cocaine.
Wanted Bladen County man arrested in Charlotte
BLADDEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A wanted Bladen County man has been arrested near Charlotte. US Marshals Carolina’s Regional Fugitive Task Force-Charlotte arrested Zakiem Latwan Rogers, 28, of Elizabethtown after being on the run from local narcotics and weapon related charges. Rogers was arrested without incident on active...
