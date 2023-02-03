Read full article on original website
Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'
Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
HipHopDX.com
Quavo Holds Up TakeOff's Chain During Emotional Grammys Tribute
Los Angeles, CA - Quavo has paid tribute to TakeOff with a heartfelt performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The Migos rapper honored his late nephew and groupmate by performing “Without You,” which he released earlier this year following TakeOff’s death, during the ceremony’s In Memoriam segment.
HipHopDX.com
Ludacris Says He’s Having ‘Fun Again’ As He Drops Off Fire New Freestyle
Ludacris appears to be back in his bag and having fun with rap again, having dropped off a brand new freestyle that has impressed his peers. The Atlanta rapper and actor — who hasn’t put out a new album since 2015’s Ludaversal — took to Instagram on Friday (February 3) to remind fans of just how good he is behind the mic.
HipHopDX.com
J. Prince Disputes Claims That People Have To ‘Check In’ While Visiting Houston
J. Prince has denied the rumor that Hip Hop artists are expected to “check in” with him whenever they visit Houston, saying he “doesn’t have time” for that. In a preview of his forthcoming interview with the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast, the longtime Houston music executive scoffed at the idea that he would enforce such a protocol.
HipHopDX.com
Quavo & Offset Reportedly Fought Backstage At Grammys Over TakeOff Tribute
Los Angeles, CA - Update: Offset refuted the backstage fighting claims in a tweet on Monday (February 6). “What tf look like fighting my brother yal n-ggas is crazy,” he wrote. Quavo and Offset were reportedly involved in a physical altercation backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday...
HipHopDX.com
Cardi B Seemingly Scolds Offset & Quavo For Grammys Fight In Backstage Video
Los Angeles, CA - A video of Cardi B yelling backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards has surfaced amid reports of a fight between Quavo and Offset. TMZ reported on Monday (February 6) that the Migos rappers were involved in a physical altercation backstage at the awards show, which was held at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday (February 5).
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Says 'God Did' Grammys Performance Was 'For Hip Hop': 'We Owe It To The Culture'
JAY-Z has said that he performed his iconic “God Did” verse at the 2023 Grammys Awards out of respect for Hip Hop culture. In an interview with TIDAL, Hov admitted he was debating whether the Grammys audience could stomach all four minutes of his guest verse, but decided to go for it because of the song’s monumental impact on Hip Hop.
HipHopDX.com
Jack Harlow Balls Out In First Trailer For ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Reboot
Jack Harlow is front and center in the first trailer for the upcoming White Men Can’t Jump reboot, which sees the Kentucky rapper show off a few of his basketball skills. Arriving on Sunday (February 5), the trailer for the 20th Century Studios film, which is set to land on Hulu on May 19, shows the very first look at Harlow and his co-star Sinqua Walls in character.
HipHopDX.com
Alex Thomas On Making 50 Cent's 'Back Down': 'Ja Rule Hated Me For A While'
Exclusive - Alex Thomas has been entertaining Hip Hop fans for the best part of three decades as a comic actor and acclaimed stand-up, but his biggest role might have come as part of 50 Cent‘s Get Rich or Die Tryin’. Monday (February 6) marks the 20th anniversary...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Sells Miami Mansion For $28M — Almost Double What He Paid For It
Miami, FL - Lil Wayne has sold his luxury Miami mansion for a whopping $28 million price tag, which is a significant increase compared to what he paid for it six years ago. According to TMZ, Weezy and his powerhouse real estate agency Douglas Elliman accepted a bid from a potential buyer on February 3 for $28 million, shortly after Wayne discounted his original $29.5 million listing.
HipHopDX.com
Jim Jones Says Dipset 'Started The Mixtape Movement,' Not G-Unit
Jim Jones has declared that contrary to popular opinion, he and his Dipset brethren started the rap group mixtape wave — not G-Unit. In a lengthy interview with the Flip Da Script podcast, Capo cleared the air over who kicked off the wave of mixtapes from rap collectives that dominated the streets in the early 2000s.
HipHopDX.com
GloRilla Gushes Over Meeting Beyoncé At Grammys: 'My Life Is Complete'
GloRilla is head over heels after meeting Beyoncé for the first time at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The 65th annual show was a major night for Big Glo, who was not only nominated for the first time for her breakout single “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” but also hit the stage for the first time as part of the Hip Hop 50 Tribute.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Duval Thinks Hip Hop Has ‘Become More About Podcasting Instead Of Music
Lil Duval has chimed in about what he believes to be the downfall of the music industry. The Meet the Blacks star recently took aim at Hip Hop artists, claiming that they care more about banter than bars these days. “Seem like hip hop has become more about podcasting instead...
HipHopDX.com
LL COOL J Hails Q-Tip's 'Unbelievable' Production Skills Ahead Of New Album
Los Angeles, CA - LL COOL J spoke fondly at the Grammy Awards of Q-Tip’s prowess on the production side of his anticipated forthcoming album arriving later this year. E! News caught up with the Queens native on the red carpet Sunday night (February 5) where he set expectations sky-high for his first LP in over a decade, but ultimately knows the fans will decide the record’s greatness.
HipHopDX.com
Busta Rhymes Celebrates Slick Rick’s Grammy Honor: ‘The Win Is Secured’
Busta Rhymes took some time out to give Slick Rick his flowers this week at a Grammy celebration ahead of being awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award. On Friday (February 3), the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) hosted a pre-Grammy event in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop and of Slick Rick’s recognition ahead of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.
HipHopDX.com
Juice WRLD’s Final Posthumous Album Is 'In The Works'
Juice WRLD‘s final posthumous album is on its way, according to the late rapper’s longtime friend and label head Lil Bibby. Taking to Instagram on Saturday (February 4) to share a video of the late rapper wildin’ out in the studio, Bibby told fans he wanted the upcoming album — the follow-up to 2021’s Fighting Demons — “to feel like a celebration,” as he wants to move past mourning Juice.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Reflects On 20-Year Partnership With Eminem & Dr. Dre: 'You Can't Rewrite History'
50 Cent has reflected on his partnership with Eminem and Dr. Dre on the 20th anniversary of Get Rich or Die Tryin’, saying he feels “blessed” to have worked with such iconic talents. As his blockbuster debut celebrated its major milestone on Monday (February 6), the G-Unit...
HipHopDX.com
Will Smith Dropped Out Of Hip Hop Grammys Tribute, Says Questlove
Will Smith was supposed to be a part of the Grammys’ 50th anniversary Hip Hop tribute performance but backed out, according to Questlove. The Roots drummer, who curated the all-star spectacle, revealed to Variety on the 2023 Grammys red carpet on Sunday (February 5) that Smith had initially agreed to dust off his Fresh Prince persona and join the celebration.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Denies Shading Burna Boy Over Grammys Loss
Diddy has denied throwing shade at Burna Boy after he went home empty handed at the Grammys. Burna’s 2022 album Love, Damini was nominated for Best Global Music Album at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 5), but ended up losing out to Japanese composer Masa Takumi’s Sakura.
HipHopDX.com
Benny The Butcher & Hit-Boy Preview New Collaboration: '[We] Undefeated'
Benny The Butcher and Hit-Boy were spotted in the studio following Sunday night’s (February 5) Grammy Awards and the Griselda rapper took to social media to tease more heat between the lethal duo on the way. “It’s almost my turn again…Me and @hitboy undefeated,” Benny captioned the post featuring...
