Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Best 2023 NFL Draft Fits for Senior Bowl, Shrine Bowl Standouts

The 2023 NFL draft cycle is officially under way with both the Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl behind us. Both games offered a little glimpse into what prospects from the 2023 class can do, but it's the week of practices that are the best evaluation tools. The opportunity to work...
Top Potential NFL Cap Casualties Who Could Be Steals for Other Teams in 2023

The NFL offseason will bring about a fresh round of salary-cap casualties. As teams look to cut costs and get cap compliant for the 2023 campaign, it is all but inevitable that a slew of highly paid veterans will be released. While some of these players have seen their production...
Tom Brady Says He'll Begin Fox NFL Broadcasting Role Starting with 2024 Season

Tom Brady will make his transition from NFL quarterback to broadcaster, but not before taking a gap year. The future Hall of Famer told Colin Cowherd on Monday that he plans to begin broadcasting NFL games for Fox Sports starting in the 2024 season (h/t Field Yates of ESPN). Brady,...
Offensive Transfers Who Could Have the Biggest Impact in 2023 CFB Season

While the activity level of the transfer portal continues to rise, the number of impact players presumably should grow. Only a select group of additions, however, will legitimately have a major influence on an offense's level of success in 2023. Naturally, the obvious choices are quarterbacks such as Wake Forest-to-Notre...
NFL Exec Doesn't Think Teams Will Match Lamar Jackson Trade Value, Contract Demands

NFL personnel predict Lamar Jackson will remain with the Baltimore Ravens because of his excessive contract demands. "If it wasn't for all of the comments that (general manager) Eric DeCosta and (coach) John Harbaugh said in their postseason presser, I would think he is going to get traded," an NFL executive told Mike Sando of The Athletic. "I feel like he is just going to get tagged now and play on the tag. I don't think anyone is going to offer-sheet him for two ones and his contract demands."
JuJu Smith-Schuster Played Call of Duty with Mahomes, Kelce, MVS to Build Chemistry

If a team is rebuilding almost its entire wide-receiver group, it can take a lot of time to build chemistry with your quarterback unless you have the benefit of online gaming. Speaking to reporters during Super Bowl Opening Night (starts at 5:00 mark), Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said he put in "a lot of hours" playing Call of Duty with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
NFL Exec on Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: 'I Think the Packers Are Done with Him'

At least one NFL executive believes the Green Bay Packers are ready to move on from Aaron Rodgers this offseason. "I think the Packers are done with him," the longtime executive told The Athletic's Mike Sando. "The time to jump off was last year. They missed the ability to maximize their compensation. And they missed the playoffs. When they moved Davante (Adams), they should have moved Aaron and said, 'We are starting over and we have all these picks.' They could have sent him to Denver."
NFL Draft Prospects Giants Must Target After 2023 Shrine, Senior Bowls

The New York Giants had a breakthrough campaign in 2022. After five straight losing seasons, the Giants reached the playoffs and advanced to the divisional round. Rookie head coach Brian Daboll helped turned New York into a contender, and now it's time for the Giants to start building instead of rebuilding.
Heat Rumors: Miami Open to Kyle Lowry Trade as PG Draws Interest Ahead of Deadline

If the Miami Heat make some changes before Thursday's trade deadline, don't be surprised if veteran point guard Kyle Lowry is on the move. According to Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, the Heat have "been receiving inquiries" regarding Lowry and he's "now among several Heat players in play" on the trade market.
Cowboys Rumors: Why McCarthy Named Schottenheimer OC After 'Differences' with Moore

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore reportedly had "philosophical differences" that led to Moore's departure this offseason. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said McCarthy will now be running the Cowboys offense amid the hiring of Brian Schottenheimer as Moore's replacement. "This is Mike McCarthy's show now. He's...
Victor Wembanyama to Rockets in ESPN's 2023 NBA Mock Draft Before Trade Deadline

The Houston Rockets would pick French super prospect Victor Wembanyama in the latest NBA mock draft from ESPN's Jonathan Givony. The draft order is far from set, but the Rockets have the worst record in the NBA at 13-39 entering Saturday. It would give them a 14 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA draft.
