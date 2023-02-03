Read full article on original website
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Post-Pro Bowl Projections for 1st-Round Prospects
The majority of NFL teams are now solely focused on preparations for the 2023 NFL draft. The conclusions of the Pro Bowl and Senior Bowl have left the Super Bowl as the only NFL-sanctioned event between now and the talent grab in Kansas City on April 27-29. The Chicago Bears...
Bleacher Report
Best 2023 NFL Draft Fits for Senior Bowl, Shrine Bowl Standouts
The 2023 NFL draft cycle is officially under way with both the Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl behind us. Both games offered a little glimpse into what prospects from the 2023 class can do, but it's the week of practices that are the best evaluation tools. The opportunity to work...
Bleacher Report
Super Bowl Opening Night 2023: Best Moments and Twitter Reaction from Media Day
For the first time since the 2020 season, Super Bowl media day returned to normalcy with a festive opening night that saw players and coaches from the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles let loose and enjoy themselves. The previous two seasons saw teams meet with the media via video...
Bleacher Report
Travis, Jason Kelce's Mom Donna Responds to Petition About Super Bowl 57 Coin Flip
A petition on Change.org has over 150,000 signatures in an effort to get Donna Kelce—the mother of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce—to do the coin flip ahead of Super Bowl LVII, given that both of her sons are in the game.
Bleacher Report
Top Potential NFL Cap Casualties Who Could Be Steals for Other Teams in 2023
The NFL offseason will bring about a fresh round of salary-cap casualties. As teams look to cut costs and get cap compliant for the 2023 campaign, it is all but inevitable that a slew of highly paid veterans will be released. While some of these players have seen their production...
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady Says He'll Begin Fox NFL Broadcasting Role Starting with 2024 Season
Tom Brady will make his transition from NFL quarterback to broadcaster, but not before taking a gap year. The future Hall of Famer told Colin Cowherd on Monday that he plans to begin broadcasting NFL games for Fox Sports starting in the 2024 season (h/t Field Yates of ESPN). Brady,...
Bleacher Report
Offensive Transfers Who Could Have the Biggest Impact in 2023 CFB Season
While the activity level of the transfer portal continues to rise, the number of impact players presumably should grow. Only a select group of additions, however, will legitimately have a major influence on an offense's level of success in 2023. Naturally, the obvious choices are quarterbacks such as Wake Forest-to-Notre...
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady's Dad Discusses When He Knew Son Would Retire, Reflects on His NFL Career
Tom Brady Sr. knew something was different this year when his son, Tom Brady, didn't immediately jump into training for the next season when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated by a playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys. "There's no training or no plans on training anymore," Brady Sr. said,...
Bleacher Report
King: Russell Wilson 'Willing to Be Coached Hard by' Sean Payton; Spoke to Drew Brees
Russell Wilson is coming off the worst season of his career, but he's reportedly hopeful that the Denver Broncos' hiring of Sean Payton as head coach will help turn things around. According to Peter King of NBC Sports, "Wilson and [Drew] Brees have gotten to be friends, and Wilson has...
Bleacher Report
Peter King: If Aaron Rodgers Traded to Jets, 'It Likely Wouldn't Be Till the Summer'
If the New York Jets are looking to Aaron Rodgers as their short-term savior at quarterback, then they might have to be patient. NBC Sports' Peter King wrote Monday in his weekly column that a trade between the Jets and Green Bay Packers "likely wouldn't be till the summer." To...
Bleacher Report
NFL Exec Doesn't Think Teams Will Match Lamar Jackson Trade Value, Contract Demands
NFL personnel predict Lamar Jackson will remain with the Baltimore Ravens because of his excessive contract demands. "If it wasn't for all of the comments that (general manager) Eric DeCosta and (coach) John Harbaugh said in their postseason presser, I would think he is going to get traded," an NFL executive told Mike Sando of The Athletic. "I feel like he is just going to get tagged now and play on the tag. I don't think anyone is going to offer-sheet him for two ones and his contract demands."
Bleacher Report
JuJu Smith-Schuster Played Call of Duty with Mahomes, Kelce, MVS to Build Chemistry
If a team is rebuilding almost its entire wide-receiver group, it can take a lot of time to build chemistry with your quarterback unless you have the benefit of online gaming. Speaking to reporters during Super Bowl Opening Night (starts at 5:00 mark), Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said he put in "a lot of hours" playing Call of Duty with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
Bleacher Report
NFL Exec on Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: 'I Think the Packers Are Done with Him'
At least one NFL executive believes the Green Bay Packers are ready to move on from Aaron Rodgers this offseason. "I think the Packers are done with him," the longtime executive told The Athletic's Mike Sando. "The time to jump off was last year. They missed the ability to maximize their compensation. And they missed the playoffs. When they moved Davante (Adams), they should have moved Aaron and said, 'We are starting over and we have all these picks.' They could have sent him to Denver."
Bleacher Report
NFL Draft Prospects Giants Must Target After 2023 Shrine, Senior Bowls
The New York Giants had a breakthrough campaign in 2022. After five straight losing seasons, the Giants reached the playoffs and advanced to the divisional round. Rookie head coach Brian Daboll helped turned New York into a contender, and now it's time for the Giants to start building instead of rebuilding.
Bleacher Report
Heat Rumors: Miami Open to Kyle Lowry Trade as PG Draws Interest Ahead of Deadline
If the Miami Heat make some changes before Thursday's trade deadline, don't be surprised if veteran point guard Kyle Lowry is on the move. According to Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, the Heat have "been receiving inquiries" regarding Lowry and he's "now among several Heat players in play" on the trade market.
Bleacher Report
Cowboys Rumors: Why McCarthy Named Schottenheimer OC After 'Differences' with Moore
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore reportedly had "philosophical differences" that led to Moore's departure this offseason. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said McCarthy will now be running the Cowboys offense amid the hiring of Brian Schottenheimer as Moore's replacement. "This is Mike McCarthy's show now. He's...
Bleacher Report
Victor Wembanyama to Rockets in ESPN's 2023 NBA Mock Draft Before Trade Deadline
The Houston Rockets would pick French super prospect Victor Wembanyama in the latest NBA mock draft from ESPN's Jonathan Givony. The draft order is far from set, but the Rockets have the worst record in the NBA at 13-39 entering Saturday. It would give them a 14 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA draft.
Bleacher Report
Bulls Trade Rumors: CHI Open to Listening to Offers for Alex Caruso Ahead of Deadline
The Chicago Bulls may be willing to move Alex Caruso for the right price. Jamal Collier of ESPN reported Monday that the Eastern Conference team "has been open to listening to offers on the reserve guard." However, it would "likely have to be blown away" by an offer to complete such a move ahead of Thursday's deadline.
