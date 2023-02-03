BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – In Northeast Baltimore, a juvenile male was shot and killed yesterday evening. The shooting occurred at the 1800 Block of East 29th Street. Shortly after 6 pm, a Spot Shotter alert led the Baltimore PD to the location. There, they found an unresponsive 16-year-old male. The victim was pronounced at the scene. The identity of the victim has not been released and no arrests have been made. If you have any information about this shooting, please get in touch with Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post 16-Year-Old Shot And Killed In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO