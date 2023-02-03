ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Bar sued after woman says she was left a quadriplegic after drunken fall

By CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County bar is now facing a lawsuit.

The Tribune-Review reports Mary Jo Jordan claims in the suit that she was left a quadriplegic when she was served too much alcohol and fell off a stool.

It happened two years ago at the Lone Star Inn in Bell Township. According to the Trib, the woman claims she was continuously served vodka and beer despite being visibly intoxicated.

Jordan is seeking an unspecified amount in damages for pain and suffering and loss of future earnings.

larry lickenfelt
4d ago

now you know one of the reasons why you pay 5.00 dollars a beer cause the bar has to carry 10 million dollars worth of insurance.

Gene Pavlikowski
4d ago

Always someone else’s fault, might as well sue your Parents for causing You!

SlinkyStar Firelight
4d ago

smh...Wow, No accountability for one's own behavior!!

