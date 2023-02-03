Read full article on original website
Louisville Pop-Up Dinner Celebrates the PhilippinesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Wave 3
Third juvenile charged with shooting death of teenager in Shawnee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested a third juvenile in connection to the death of a 16-year-old in the Shawnee neighborhood back in December. On Monday, a 13-year-old male was charged with murder and robbery first degree for the death of Draven J. Daniel, who was shot and killed at the intersection of South 39th Street and River Park Drive on Dec. 6.
wdrb.com
Driver arrested for drag racing, blocking ambulances amid reports of 300 street racers in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Shepherdsville man was arrested late Saturday for fleeing police and blocking ambulances amid reports of 300 street racers in downtown Louisville. According to court documents, 18-year-old Justin Wagner was arrested by Louisville Metro Police shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday. Police said they were...
WLKY.com
Overnight police chase comes to end on I-65 South in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Interstate 65's southbound lanes in downtown Louisville are back open after a two-state police chase came to an end there overnight. The chase started in Clark County, Indiana, when a driver led police over the John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge. It ended in what is known...
wdrb.com
Pedestrian killed in Dixie Highway crash last week identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 40-year-old man who died last Thursday after he was hit by a car on Dixie Highway. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Jeremy Hurst. Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded...
Wave 3
Man arrested in connection to homicide in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating after a body was found in the Russell neighborhood Sunday morning. Around 9 a.m., officers responded to a call for service to a house in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street. When officers arrived, they found a person dead. LMPD spokesperson...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 21-year-old killed in single vehicle crash in Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 21-year-old man who died after police say he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a parked recreational vehicle last week. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Shawn Denham, of Louisville. It happened on...
WLKY.com
Third arrest: 13-year-old charged in murder of 16-year-old in Shawnee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested a third teen, 13 years old, in connection to a deadly shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood. LMPD said they arrested the teen on Monday and he is being charged with murder and robbery. Due to the suspect's age, his name is not released.
WLKY.com
LMPD looking for car involved in hit-and-run on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are looking for a car involved in a hit-and-run incident. It happened overnight when police say a man was hit by a car near the Thornton's on Bardstown Road. That's not far from the Watterson Expressway. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital,...
WLKY.com
ISP: 2 officers shot, suspect dead after traffic stop turns into shoot-out in southern Indiana
MITCHELL, Ind. — An early morning traffic stop in southern Indiana led to two cops being shot and a dead suspect. Indiana State Police said it happened on Sunday around 3:15 a.m. when a Lawrence County Sheriff's Deputy and his K9 partner pulled a vehicle over for a traffic violation in the 4800 block of SR 37.
WLKY.com
Name released of man who died after crashing into RV at Dixie Highway dealership
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man killed Thursday after crashing into a parked RV at a Louisville dealership has been identified by the coroner. Shawn Denham, 21, of Louisville, died as a result of blunt force injuries sustained when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and sped into a dealership parking lot.
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Man arrested after person found dead in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have made an arrest after a person was found dead Sunday morning in the city's Russell neighborhood. According to officer Matt Sanders, a spokesperson for LMPD, police were called to a home in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street at 9 a.m. That's between South 26th and South 28th streets.
wvih.com
Man Found Shot Death In Van Identified
Authorities have identified a 61-year-old man found shot to death in a van early Thursday morning in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the man has been identified as Mark E. Lucas, of Louisville. Louisville Metro Police were called to the 3400...
WLKY.com
Gun confiscated from student at Ballard High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools officials say a gun was confiscated from a student at Ballard High School on Monday. Ballard principal Jason Neuss sent an email out to parents about the incident. Neuss said that over the weekend, school officials were made aware of a student...
Wave 3
Police: Two students hit by car outside Moore High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two students are being treated for minor injuries after being hit by a car outside of Moore High School on Monday morning. Louisville Metro Police confirmed the incident and said two students, ages 15 and 16, were hit by a vehicle near campus. The driver stayed...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man arrested for fatal stabbing on National Turnpike
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested for the fatal stabbing near the Kenwood Hill neighborhood last November. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Yoel Perez-Gonzalez, 46, was arrested Friday and charged with murder. Perez-Gonzalez had a warrant for murder and was charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing...
Officials: 2 Louisville students struck by driver outside high school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville high school students are recovering after being struck by a driver while trying to get to school early Monday morning. According to Louisville Metro Police, two students, believed to be about 15 or 16, were hit by a driver outside Moore High School in the 6400 block of Outer Loop.
Wave 3
Man hospitalized in South Louisville shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been sent to the hospital following a shooting in South Louisville on Friday afternoon. Around 3:15 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2900 block of South Fourth Street. Officers arrived and found an adult man who...
WLKY.com
Accounts of overcoming addiction told as Drug Facts Week kicks off in southern Indiana
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A group in southern Indiana dedicated to fighting addiction is beginning its annual drug week. Clark County CARES was founded eight years ago to combat powerful and dangerous drugs that often ruin lives. At an emotional kickoff event, an audience heard stories of tragedy and triumph...
Wave 3
Louisville activist reports double-digit homicide numbers for January
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local community activist reports that the city of Louisville is on track to reach triple-digit homicide numbers for this year, according to data provided by Louisville Metro Police. Christopher 2X, founder of 2X Game Changers, reported said the city ended the month of January with...
WLKY.com
Police find 16-year-old girl reported missing from Daviess County safe in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE:Louisville Metro Police have found Erica McLimore and say that she is now safe. Kentucky State Police is looking for a 16-year-old girl believed to be in the Louisville area. Police said that around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, KSP Post 16 - Henderson received a call that...
