Wave 3

Third juvenile charged with shooting death of teenager in Shawnee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested a third juvenile in connection to the death of a 16-year-old in the Shawnee neighborhood back in December. On Monday, a 13-year-old male was charged with murder and robbery first degree for the death of Draven J. Daniel, who was shot and killed at the intersection of South 39th Street and River Park Drive on Dec. 6.
wdrb.com

Pedestrian killed in Dixie Highway crash last week identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 40-year-old man who died last Thursday after he was hit by a car on Dixie Highway. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Jeremy Hurst. Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded...
Wave 3

Man arrested in connection to homicide in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating after a body was found in the Russell neighborhood Sunday morning. Around 9 a.m., officers responded to a call for service to a house in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street. When officers arrived, they found a person dead. LMPD spokesperson...
WLKY.com

Third arrest: 13-year-old charged in murder of 16-year-old in Shawnee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested a third teen, 13 years old, in connection to a deadly shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood. LMPD said they arrested the teen on Monday and he is being charged with murder and robbery. Due to the suspect's age, his name is not released.
WLKY.com

LMPD looking for car involved in hit-and-run on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are looking for a car involved in a hit-and-run incident. It happened overnight when police say a man was hit by a car near the Thornton's on Bardstown Road. That's not far from the Watterson Expressway. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital,...
wvih.com

Man Found Shot Death In Van Identified

Authorities have identified a 61-year-old man found shot to death in a van early Thursday morning in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the man has been identified as Mark E. Lucas, of Louisville. Louisville Metro Police were called to the 3400...
WLKY.com

Gun confiscated from student at Ballard High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools officials say a gun was confiscated from a student at Ballard High School on Monday. Ballard principal Jason Neuss sent an email out to parents about the incident. Neuss said that over the weekend, school officials were made aware of a student...
Wave 3

Police: Two students hit by car outside Moore High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two students are being treated for minor injuries after being hit by a car outside of Moore High School on Monday morning. Louisville Metro Police confirmed the incident and said two students, ages 15 and 16, were hit by a vehicle near campus. The driver stayed...
Wave 3

LMPD: Man arrested for fatal stabbing on National Turnpike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested for the fatal stabbing near the Kenwood Hill neighborhood last November. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Yoel Perez-Gonzalez, 46, was arrested Friday and charged with murder. Perez-Gonzalez had a warrant for murder and was charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing...
Wave 3

Man hospitalized in South Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been sent to the hospital following a shooting in South Louisville on Friday afternoon. Around 3:15 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2900 block of South Fourth Street. Officers arrived and found an adult man who...
Wave 3

Louisville activist reports double-digit homicide numbers for January

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local community activist reports that the city of Louisville is on track to reach triple-digit homicide numbers for this year, according to data provided by Louisville Metro Police. Christopher 2X, founder of 2X Game Changers, reported said the city ended the month of January with...
