This Idaho Ski Resort May be One of America's Last Hidden Mountain Gems
And it comes with a fantastic view, too.
KXLY
I-90 closing between Division and Freya in Spokane to remove the Magnolia Pedestrian Bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you plan on driving on I-90 between Division and Freya this weekend, you will need to make changes to your commute. WSDOT says they will be closing I-90 in both directions between Division and Freya in order to remove the Magnolia Pedestrian Bridge in Spokane.
nspiremagazine.com
Fault Lake, Sandpoint
It’s a beautiful hike if you like a challenge. It’s a long climb to the top, but the lake is so peaceful and the scenery is stunning. The alpine lake at the top! It’s peaceful, pretty and a great reward after a hard hike. This is a great spot for backpacking, with a dozen dedicated spots around the lake.
KXLY
'I'm really worried': Spokane woman with ties to Turkey reacts to devastating earthquake
'I'm really worried': Spokane woman with ties to Turkey reacts to devastating earthquake. Rezvan Mohammadi works at World Relief. She has ties to Turkey, as her family lives close to the cities hit by the earthquake.
KXLY
Spokane Police gives tips on how to avoid online scammers
SPOKANE, Wash. — Online scamming is a complex crime, and knowing how to identify and avoid a scammer is important, especially with modern-day technology. You've probably received a call that was labeled "Scam Likely" on your smartphone, or had an email in your inbox that tries to get you to click a link. These are becoming very frequent, and the best course of action you can do is to avoid them altogether.
Sandpoint Reader
Fish and Game responds to ‘unusual’ coyote behavior in Bonner County
Idaho Fish and Game has received multiple reports of highly unusual coyote behavior in and around the city of Sandpoint. In early January, reports were received of coyotes roaming the Schweitzer ski resort, chasing skiers as they navigated down the slopes. Fish and Game staff worked closely with resort staff to develop a plan to dispatch the coyotes in the interest of public safety.
KXLY
Despite decreasing numbers, local businesses still concerned with crime near Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — There are 124 people left at Camp Hope. Within the past few months, people have been moving into housing or out of the camp altogether. There were over 600 people at Camp Hope this past summer.
FOX 28 Spokane
Nearly 75% of Spokane County residents aren’t up to date on their COVID boosters
SPOKANE, Wash. – According to statistics provided by the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD), only 25.9% of the eligible population in Spokane County has received the bivalent or updated COVID-19 booster, which the Centers for Diseases Control (CDC) highly recommends. It is recommended that those two months removed from...
Fentanyl Overdoses in Spokane County up 1233%
Spokane County Sheriffs served a search warrant early Wednesday morning leading to the arrest of four individuals tied to the alleged sale of fentanyl in the Spokane area. Ryan Lovitt, 37, was arrested on two felony warrants. Brooke Benton, 29, and Sarah Langford, 39, were both arrested on misdemeanor warrants.
KHQ Right Now
45 dogs ready for adoption after being saved from euthanasia in Texas
SPOKANE, Wash. - Earlier this year, members of the Path of Hope rescue drove from Spokane to Texas to rescue 47 dogs from euthanasia. Now, the rescue says those pups are ready for adoption. Path of Hope is a Spokane-based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing pregnant dogs and puppies from euthanasia...
KREM
Flight data shows 3 military aircraft from Spokane went to Montana following discovery of possible Chinese spy balloon
MONTANA, USA — According to online flight trackers, three KC-135 Stratotankers took off from Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane County, circled Montana for a while, and, as of 4:30 p.m., were on their way back to Spokane. The U.S. is currently tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon seen...
KXLY
Convicted Spokane killer arrested again for assault
SPOKANE, Wash. — Less than 10 years after he was sentenced to prison for killing a woman on the Centennial Trail in Spokane, a man has been arrested again for assault in Spokane. Avondre Graham was sentenced in November 2013 for killing Sharlotte McGill as she walked her dog...
KXLY
Man hospitalized with significant injuries from South Hill stabbing
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department says a man was stabbed on the South Hill Sunday night. SPD says they responded to a man suffering "apparent stab wounds" near 44th Avenue and Regal Street just before 11 p.m.
KHQ Right Now
2012 Centennial Trail killer arrested again for assaulting woman in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two-time felon, 28-year-old Avondre Graham, was arrested last month for attacking a woman and attempting to sexually assault her. He is the same man convicted of murdering a woman on the Centennial Trail in 2012. According to a release from Spokane Police Department (SPD), a woman was...
KREM
Eastern Washington Athletic Director Lynn Hickey to leave role in April
CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington Athletic Director Lynn Hickey is leaving EWU after a five year stint. The athletics department announced today via press release that Hickey has decided to retire from her current role when her contract expires on April 30th. Hickey came to Eastern Washington after 18...
KXLY
SPD arrest two suspected of shoplifting over $20,000 worth of merchandise
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department arrested two people suspected of shoplifting around $23,000 worth of merchandise over three months. SPD's Stolen Property Enforcement and Recovery Unit got several reports of the two suspects shoplifting across different locations in Spokane and Spokane Valley. Police say the suspects had a specific method of shoplifting: they would enter a store, fill shopping baskets with merchandise and run out of the store.
KREM
Town Hall on Idaho School Choice funding
Kootenai Co. Republicans discussed a proposed school choice funding bill.
KXLY
'This person is going to kill me': Visitor to Spokane describes downtown attack now blamed on recently-released convicted killer
SPOKANE, Wash - A man convicted of killing a woman in Spokane in 2012 allegedly committed a new crime just weeks after he was released from prison and attacked a stranger just two months later. Documents filed in Spokane County Superior Court show Avondre Graham is charge with assaulting and...
KREM
Spokane City Council members discuss possibility of moving city hall location
Spokane's city hall could be downsizing. Council members want to know what it would take to move city hall and whether the city could save money in the long-run.
OnlyInYourState
An Interactive Show With Life-Size Dinosaurs Is Coming To Washington Soon
When you think of dinosaurs, a few words might come to mind – prehistoric, enormous, monstrous, extinct. But what if we told you that you could get up close and interact with these ancient reptiles in real life? We can’t bring you the real deal, but you can see the next best thing. A live-action dinosaur show of Jurassic proportions is stomping its way to Spokane, Washington and you’re not going to want to miss it!
