Spokane, WA

Fault Lake, Sandpoint

It’s a beautiful hike if you like a challenge. It’s a long climb to the top, but the lake is so peaceful and the scenery is stunning. The alpine lake at the top! It’s peaceful, pretty and a great reward after a hard hike. This is a great spot for backpacking, with a dozen dedicated spots around the lake.
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY

Spokane Police gives tips on how to avoid online scammers

SPOKANE, Wash. — Online scamming is a complex crime, and knowing how to identify and avoid a scammer is important, especially with modern-day technology. You've probably received a call that was labeled "Scam Likely" on your smartphone, or had an email in your inbox that tries to get you to click a link. These are becoming very frequent, and the best course of action you can do is to avoid them altogether.
SPOKANE, WA
Sandpoint Reader

Fish and Game responds to ‘unusual’ coyote behavior in Bonner County

Idaho Fish and Game has received multiple reports of highly unusual coyote behavior in and around the city of Sandpoint. In early January, reports were received of coyotes roaming the Schweitzer ski resort, chasing skiers as they navigated down the slopes. Fish and Game staff worked closely with resort staff to develop a plan to dispatch the coyotes in the interest of public safety.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Fentanyl Overdoses in Spokane County up 1233%

Spokane County Sheriffs served a search warrant early Wednesday morning leading to the arrest of four individuals tied to the alleged sale of fentanyl in the Spokane area. Ryan Lovitt, 37, was arrested on two felony warrants. Brooke Benton, 29, and Sarah Langford, 39, were both arrested on misdemeanor warrants.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

45 dogs ready for adoption after being saved from euthanasia in Texas

SPOKANE, Wash. - Earlier this year, members of the Path of Hope rescue drove from Spokane to Texas to rescue 47 dogs from euthanasia. Now, the rescue says those pups are ready for adoption. Path of Hope is a Spokane-based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing pregnant dogs and puppies from euthanasia...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Convicted Spokane killer arrested again for assault

SPOKANE, Wash. — Less than 10 years after he was sentenced to prison for killing a woman on the Centennial Trail in Spokane, a man has been arrested again for assault in Spokane. Avondre Graham was sentenced in November 2013 for killing Sharlotte McGill as she walked her dog...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Eastern Washington Athletic Director Lynn Hickey to leave role in April

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington Athletic Director Lynn Hickey is leaving EWU after a five year stint. The athletics department announced today via press release that Hickey has decided to retire from her current role when her contract expires on April 30th. Hickey came to Eastern Washington after 18...
CHENEY, WA
KXLY

SPD arrest two suspected of shoplifting over $20,000 worth of merchandise

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department arrested two people suspected of shoplifting around $23,000 worth of merchandise over three months. SPD's Stolen Property Enforcement and Recovery Unit got several reports of the two suspects shoplifting across different locations in Spokane and Spokane Valley. Police say the suspects had a specific method of shoplifting: they would enter a store, fill shopping baskets with merchandise and run out of the store.
SPOKANE, WA
OnlyInYourState

An Interactive Show With Life-Size Dinosaurs Is Coming To Washington Soon

When you think of dinosaurs, a few words might come to mind – prehistoric, enormous, monstrous, extinct. But what if we told you that you could get up close and interact with these ancient reptiles in real life? We can’t bring you the real deal, but you can see the next best thing. A live-action dinosaur show of Jurassic proportions is stomping its way to Spokane, Washington and you’re not going to want to miss it!
SPOKANE, WA

