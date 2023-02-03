Read full article on original website
TikTok's New Trend Is All About Celebrating Dads, but Some Users Are Shading Them Instead
The newest trend on TikTok, dubbed the "Sometimes all you need is your dad" trend, is all about celebrating (you guessed it!) dads. With mostly young women participating, the trend utilizes TikTok's photo slideshow feature and allows users to piece together screenshots of some of the sweetest texts they've ever gotten from dad, as well as photos. The results are nothing short of heartwarming.
School bully meets his match when another student puts hair remover cream in his shampoo
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. High school can be challenging for any teen. My friends and I were no exception. One afternoon the school bully, who also happened to be one of the jocks, showed up in class with bits of his hair falling out. Naturally, he was concerned as most of his self-image relied upon his hair; he was always combing to show off for the girls.
Guy cut hole in the Wall and was shocked by what comes pouring out.
Nick Castro, who runs Nick’s Extreme Pest Control in California, has been in business for over 20 years but in all that time, he’s never encountered something quite like this.
A woman found out she was dead after her parents told news outlets they were grieving her 'loss' by feeding ducks
Multiple news outlets reported that Alicia Rowe died 10 years ago. The problem is, she was very much alive.
White cashier ignores a black woman who’s first in line to serve a White man. Lesson learned on Kindness of strangers
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was lining up to buy coffee at a cafe in Heathrow. Being the next in line to be served, the white cashier called the white guy behind me to serve him. I thought it was a mistake and started walking towards her. She insisted that the guy behind me goes first! Instead of going to be served, the sweet guy pointed at me and said to the cashier, “She’s next in line.” The guy refused to be served until I was served. We had lined up so well and was so sure there was no confusion as to who was first in line.
calfkicker.com
(Video) Elle Brooke unleashes X-rated rant at Astrid Wett during weigh-in confrontation
At the weigh-in for Brooke’s boxing bout against Faith Ordway in London tonight, Wett and Brooke met face to face. During their frenzied verbal sparring, the two yelled insults in one other’s faces. For the Kingpyn Boxing event last year, Brooke and Wett were scheduled to square off...
Woman Gets Revenge on Plane Passenger Who Keeps Putting Bare Feet on Her Arm Rest
Keeping some personal space while inside an airplane is a pretty tall order. It's no secret that seats in commuter aircraft vessels have considerably shrunk over the years, while fares have ballooned a whopping 1,094.70% since 1963. This means that you're paying a lot more but are getting a lot less, i.e. you're getting royally screwed for the most part, every time that you fly.
The woman who holds the world record for the tallest professional model
The world record for the longest legs a woman was once held by Ekaterina Lisina. She is a Russian model and a former basketball player who holds the Guinness World Record for the longest legs of a woman. Her legs measure 52.2 inches from hip to heel.
A 14-year-old thought she had 'butterflies' from dancing with a boy at winter formal. It was a heart attack.
Ceirra Zeager's heart started racing after a high school dance. What she thought was butterflies was a heart attack.
We adopted our son from an orphanage in Hong Kong. Later, we found out about his best friend, so we adopted him, too.
After adopting a boy with severe medical issues, the family found out his best friend was still in need of a family. They adopted him, too.
Milburn Stone Found Shocking Medical Mistakes in ‘Gunsmoke’ That Made Him Start Learning Medicine
Television shows and feature films aren’t always medically accurate, although such mistakes can destroy the illusion of reality when they’re far off from the real science. Gunsmoke actor Milburn Stone was bombarded with letters from real-life doctors in response to the medical information in the show. As a result, he decided to start learning medicine in his own time to start double-checking the scripts.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
TikToker Claims Walmart Self-Checkouts Are Worse Than People Realize in Viral TikTok
A TikToker is claiming that Walmart's new self-checkout machines have instituted a litany of security measures that sound like they were lifted straight out of a novel set in a Dystopian, corporate-ruled future. @ashthetruth21 stitched a video response to another TikTok user, @righteousray2.0, who showed off the new futuristic-looking self-checkout...
Fstoppers
Tips on Photographing New Female Models
Photographing female models can be an exciting and creative process, but it's essential to approach it with professionalism and sensitivity. Here are some tips based on my own experience to help you get the best results during a photo shoot with a new model. Pay attention to composition: Like any...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Confirms 'Steamy' Kiss in Deleted 'Scooby-Doo' Scene
Jinkies, someone needs to use their Scooby senses to find this deleted footage!
Halle Berry Is 'Feeling Freaky' While Donning Bell Bottoms in New Snap
Berry is embracing that Friday feeling with a peak '00s fit!
Hypebae
Rising Designer Sia Arnika Looks to Her Childhood for FW23 Show
Berlin-based Danish designer Sia Arnika showcased her latest collection in the German capital in anticipation of the Fall/Winter 2023 season. Falling just in time for Berlin Fashion Week, the collection was an exploration of Arnika’s childhood, as explained in a press release, “A memory of a childhood, playing witches with my friends, putting spells on boys we liked, watching the snowfall, walking onto the ice summoning the winter witch.” With inspiration from Nordic myths and folktales, the range plays around with silhouettes and textures while using sustainable textiles with support from Circulose.
'Below Deck' Fans Are Curious About Bobby Giancola's Relationship History
During his two seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean, deckhand Bobby Giancola gained a reputation as a wannabe ladies' man who was unafraid to play the field. And even though he's no longer part of the franchise, viewers are curious about Bobby Giancola's dating life and who he may (or may not) be seeing now.
Tugboat Captain Lucca in '1923' May Look Familiar to Some Viewers — Here's Why
Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for 1923 Season 1, Episode 5. The latest Yellowstone spin-off to hit Paramount Plus, 1923, features an all-star cast and an intriguing plot. It's not surprising that the show, which follows the Dutton family during the Great Depression era, would also attract attention for its cast of Hollywood legends like Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Heaviest Cat of All Time That Weighs More Than A Grand Piano
Discover the Heaviest Cat of All Time That Weighs More Than A Grand Piano. We know there are some massive feline friends that exist in the world. Ranging from record breaking house cats to huge exotic cats, the world is filled with incredible felines. With so many large cats out there, many wonder who the heaviest cat of all time is.
