ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

TikTok's New Trend Is All About Celebrating Dads, but Some Users Are Shading Them Instead

The newest trend on TikTok, dubbed the "Sometimes all you need is your dad" trend, is all about celebrating (you guessed it!) dads. With mostly young women participating, the trend utilizes TikTok's photo slideshow feature and allows users to piece together screenshots of some of the sweetest texts they've ever gotten from dad, as well as photos. The results are nothing short of heartwarming.
Lefty Graves

School bully meets his match when another student puts hair remover cream in his shampoo

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. High school can be challenging for any teen. My friends and I were no exception. One afternoon the school bully, who also happened to be one of the jocks, showed up in class with bits of his hair falling out. Naturally, he was concerned as most of his self-image relied upon his hair; he was always combing to show off for the girls.
Comfy, Safe Couch

White cashier ignores a black woman who’s first in line to serve a White man. Lesson learned on Kindness of strangers

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was lining up to buy coffee at a cafe in Heathrow. Being the next in line to be served, the white cashier called the white guy behind me to serve him. I thought it was a mistake and started walking towards her. She insisted that the guy behind me goes first! Instead of going to be served, the sweet guy pointed at me and said to the cashier, “She’s next in line.” The guy refused to be served until I was served. We had lined up so well and was so sure there was no confusion as to who was first in line.
Distractify

Woman Gets Revenge on Plane Passenger Who Keeps Putting Bare Feet on Her Arm Rest

Keeping some personal space while inside an airplane is a pretty tall order. It's no secret that seats in commuter aircraft vessels have considerably shrunk over the years, while fares have ballooned a whopping 1,094.70% since 1963. This means that you're paying a lot more but are getting a lot less, i.e. you're getting royally screwed for the most part, every time that you fly.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Milburn Stone Found Shocking Medical Mistakes in ‘Gunsmoke’ That Made Him Start Learning Medicine

Television shows and feature films aren’t always medically accurate, although such mistakes can destroy the illusion of reality when they’re far off from the real science. Gunsmoke actor Milburn Stone was bombarded with letters from real-life doctors in response to the medical information in the show. As a result, he decided to start learning medicine in his own time to start double-checking the scripts.
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Fstoppers

Tips on Photographing New Female Models

Photographing female models can be an exciting and creative process, but it's essential to approach it with professionalism and sensitivity. Here are some tips based on my own experience to help you get the best results during a photo shoot with a new model. Pay attention to composition: Like any...
Hypebae

Rising Designer Sia Arnika Looks to Her Childhood for FW23 Show

Berlin-based Danish designer Sia Arnika showcased her latest collection in the German capital in anticipation of the Fall/Winter 2023 season. Falling just in time for Berlin Fashion Week, the collection was an exploration of Arnika’s childhood, as explained in a press release, “A memory of a childhood, playing witches with my friends, putting spells on boys we liked, watching the snowfall, walking onto the ice summoning the winter witch.” With inspiration from Nordic myths and folktales, the range plays around with silhouettes and textures while using sustainable textiles with support from Circulose.
Distractify

Tugboat Captain Lucca in '1923' May Look Familiar to Some Viewers — Here's Why

Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for 1923 Season 1, Episode 5. The latest Yellowstone spin-off to hit Paramount Plus, 1923, features an all-star cast and an intriguing plot. It's not surprising that the show, which follows the Dutton family during the Great Depression era, would also attract attention for its cast of Hollywood legends like Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.
MONTANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Heaviest Cat of All Time That Weighs More Than A Grand Piano

Discover the Heaviest Cat of All Time That Weighs More Than A Grand Piano. We know there are some massive feline friends that exist in the world. Ranging from record breaking house cats to huge exotic cats, the world is filled with incredible felines. With so many large cats out there, many wonder who the heaviest cat of all time is.
WISCONSIN STATE
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
189K+
Followers
31K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy