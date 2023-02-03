ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How ‘That ’90s Show’ Explains Danny Masterson’s Absence

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for That ’90s Show.]. There’s one character you won’t be seeing or hearing about on Netflix’s reboot of That 70’s Show, entitled That 90’s Show, and that’s Steve Hyde, originally portrayed in the first iteration by Danny Masterson.
Spencer Breslin, Stacey Dash to Star in Feature Adaptation of ‘Waiting for Rainbows’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Spencer Breslin, Stacey Dash and Taryn Manning are set to star in “Four,” a feature adaptation of Ashley Berry’s memoir “Waiting for Rainbows.” Meghan Carrasquillo (“What Lies Behind the Walls”) will star in the film as Berry, a woman struggling with infertility who eventually turns to adoption. Breslin (“The Santa Clause 3”) will play Berry’s husband Cal while Dash (“Clueless”) will play social worker Beth. Manning (“Orange is the New Black”) stars as Dr. Brice. “A small-town couple with big dreams of making their family complete must persevere through infertility and tragedy,” reads the longline. “Hope and fear may come and go, but...
Tom Cavanagh Is Set to Reprise His Guest Role in 'Blue Bloods' — Details on His Return

For a long-running police procedural drama like Blue Bloods, guest actors tend to make the rounds. The series follows the Reagan family, mostly composed of members of law enforcement. There's assistant district attorney Erin (Bridget Moynahan), police officer Jamie (Will Estes), Commissioners Henry (Len Cariou) and Frank (Tom Sellick), and Detective Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), each of whom operate in different positions of the U.S. legal system.
Hallmark Fans Can’t Handle What Lacey Chabert Posted on Instagram About Her New Movie

Hallmark fans, you'll want to hear what Lacey Chabert just announced on Instagram. Nearly one year after the network released the popular The Wedding Veil trilogy, the actress shared that she was teaming back up with Alison Sweeney, Autumn Reeser and When Calls the Heart star Kevin McGarry to make another set of movies for the franchise. What's more, the first one is set to drop as part of Hallmark's "New Year, New Movies" programming, titled The Wedding Veil: Expectations.
General Hospital Alum and Primetime MVP Dead at 45

“What a beautiful, bright light we lost today.”. Multiple fandoms are mourning the passing of much-loved actress Annie Wersching. To General Hospital fans, she was Amelia Joffe. Viewers of Star Trek: Picard knew her as the Borg Queen. And Vampire Diary lovers know her Lily was the mother of the Salvatore brothers.
Nia Long Says Fresh Prince Costar Will Smith 'Carried a Burden for Many Years to Represent' Perfection

Nia Long also addressed the "devastating" moments of her past few months following the cheating scandal, and subsequent split from her partner of 13 years, former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka Nia Long is proud of how far Will Smith has come.  In speaking of her former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costar, Long, 52, applauded Smith, 54, for how he's handled himself in the spotlight.  "I will always love him. He's had an incredible career, and he's carried a burden for many years to try — to represent what...
Yellowstone Star Reveals Actors Physically Attacked Each Other Filming Season 5 Finale

Yellowstone made some explosive moves with the midseason finale for Season 5 before the series returns with new episodes later this Summer, and one of the stars behind the series revealed that some of the actors physically attacked each other during the finale's filming! The star behind Jamie Dutton, Wes Bentley, has been opening up about the series following the midseason finale, and has noted how much change is coming for the character and the pressures of playing one of the most hated Yellowstone characters overall.
How Bad Is Tom Hanks's New Film 'A Man Called Otto'? Here's What The Reviews Say

Director Marc Forster's comedy-drama "A Man Called Otto" is the first English adaptation (there was a Swedish one in 2015) of Fredrick Backman's novel "A Man Called Ove." Tom Hanks stars as Otto Anderson, a suburban Pittsburgh resident who decides to end his life after losing his wife Sonya. While Otto is a grumpy and tough-looking man, his life begins to change after he meets his new neighbors, a family with two young children.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Popular NBC Show Announces Final Season

A popular NBC show is coming to an end after ten seasons on the network, as "The Blacklist" is coming to a conclusion, the network announced this week. "The Blacklist," season 10, which premieres on February 26th, will also feature the series 200th episode. It first debuted in 2013, starring James Spader alongside Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee, and Harry Lennix.
