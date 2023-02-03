ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Bill aims to alleviate mammogram costs for women

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local state representative Rebecca Alexander proposed a bill that’s aiming to get the mammogram process, all the way up to potential diagnosis, paid for 100%. Alexander said this bill is the second part of a bill passed last year. “This bill goes one step further, and it will take away […]
Bill would require phones in Tennessee to come with an activated content filter

From WKRN in Nashville: A new bill in the Tennessee General Assembly would require content filters to be preinstalled and turned on for phones activated in the state. Sen. Joey Hensley (R- Hohenwald) wants phone manufacturers to automatically block content that is “harmful to minors,” according to the bill. Under this legislation, adults could unblock content and turn off the filter.
Around 300 Thousand Tennesseans Are at Risk of Losing Health Care

JACKSON, Tenn. - The Tennessee Division of TennCare reports Congress passed legislation in December ending Medicaid’s continuous enrollment requirement. That means nearly 300, 000 Tennesseans who enrolled in Medicaid during the Covid-19 pandemic can lose their health care coverage. State officials are now allowed to remove people from the...
Transportation, TennCare, grocery tax and rainy-day funding plan outlined

(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee plans to propose expanding postpartum TennCare coverage, creating a three-month grocery tax holiday, adding $250 million to the state's rainy-day fund and spending an additional $3 billion to build roads. His proposals cam during the annual State of the State address on Monday night. Lee also proposed adding $350 million in the state’s K-12 public school funding formula, including $125 million for...
Tennessee Fire Marshal’s office calls attention to burn awareness week

The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (“SFMO”) is highlighting the importance of preventing burn hazards and home fires during National Burn Awareness Week (Feb. 5-11, 2023). This year’s theme is “Scalds: Hot Liquids Burn Like Fire” and focuses on ways that consumers can prevent burn-related injuries from...
Gov. Bill Lee gives 2023 State of the State address

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Governor Bill Lee delivered the annual State of the State address on Monday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. The theme of the address was "Tennessee: Leading the Nation." Lee praised his efforts across several issues he bundles together as "opportunities for Tennesseans." These include investments in education, school safety and the workforce.
Tennessee Pastors Claim Lee's Agenda is Failing Families

Advocacy group calls on Lee to move in new direction ahead of State of the State. As Gov. Bill Lee prepares to deliver his State of the State address tonight, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling for a change of direction and claiming that Lee's current agenda is failing Tennessee families.
East Tennessee families react to the Turkey-Syria earthquake

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In East Tennessee, families are witnessing and reliving the devastating images from a recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria. The earthquake killed more than 3,400 people as of Monday evening and toppled thousands of buildings. Seliz Sazil, a student at the University of Tennessee whose family...
Tennessee National Guard’s 730th composite supply company deploys

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 200 soldiers were deployed from Tennessee National Guard’s 730th Composite Supply Company on Monday, February 6. This will be the first leg of a nine-month deployment overseas. Based in Memphis, the 730th Company is a unit made up of specialty-trained Guardsmen in various logistics....
Sick raccoons on the prowl in West Tennessee

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has received numerous reports of sick raccoons with symptoms consistent with rabies or canine distemper infections. Members of the public should exercise caution and avoid interacting with sick wildlife. Rabies is a virus that can affect all mammals, including humans, and is deadly if left...
TennCare: Nearly 300k Tennesseans likely to lose coverage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nearly 300,000 Tennesseans who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to lose their coverage this year now that state officials are once again allowed to bump people from the government-funded health insurance program. A spokesperson for TennCare, the state’s Medicaid program, said this week that no removals will […]
Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
