Bill aims to alleviate mammogram costs for women
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local state representative Rebecca Alexander proposed a bill that’s aiming to get the mammogram process, all the way up to potential diagnosis, paid for 100%. Alexander said this bill is the second part of a bill passed last year. “This bill goes one step further, and it will take away […]
Knoxville lawmaker introduces bill that would get rid of early voting in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A state lawmaker from Knoxville is renewing an effort to eliminate early voting for most people in the state of Tennessee. Rep. Elaine Davis (R-Knoxville) introduced House Bill 1099, which deletes portions of state law that establish and outline procedures for early voting. Sen. Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma) sponsored the senate counterpart bill.
Bill would require phones in Tennessee to come with an activated content filter
From WKRN in Nashville: A new bill in the Tennessee General Assembly would require content filters to be preinstalled and turned on for phones activated in the state. Sen. Joey Hensley (R- Hohenwald) wants phone manufacturers to automatically block content that is “harmful to minors,” according to the bill. Under this legislation, adults could unblock content and turn off the filter.
Around 300 Thousand Tennesseans Are at Risk of Losing Health Care
JACKSON, Tenn. - The Tennessee Division of TennCare reports Congress passed legislation in December ending Medicaid’s continuous enrollment requirement. That means nearly 300, 000 Tennesseans who enrolled in Medicaid during the Covid-19 pandemic can lose their health care coverage. State officials are now allowed to remove people from the...
Transportation, TennCare, grocery tax and rainy-day funding plan outlined
(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee plans to propose expanding postpartum TennCare coverage, creating a three-month grocery tax holiday, adding $250 million to the state's rainy-day fund and spending an additional $3 billion to build roads. His proposals cam during the annual State of the State address on Monday night. Lee also proposed adding $350 million in the state’s K-12 public school funding formula, including $125 million for...
Tennessee Fire Marshal’s office calls attention to burn awareness week
The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (“SFMO”) is highlighting the importance of preventing burn hazards and home fires during National Burn Awareness Week (Feb. 5-11, 2023). This year’s theme is “Scalds: Hot Liquids Burn Like Fire” and focuses on ways that consumers can prevent burn-related injuries from...
‘Copperhead Road’ could become an official state song of Tennessee
Tennessee lawmakers may soon officially enshrine Steve Earle's 1988 hit 'Copperhead Road' as a piece of state history.
Gov. Bill Lee gives 2023 State of the State address
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Governor Bill Lee delivered the annual State of the State address on Monday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. The theme of the address was "Tennessee: Leading the Nation." Lee praised his efforts across several issues he bundles together as "opportunities for Tennesseans." These include investments in education, school safety and the workforce.
Tennessee Pastors Claim Lee's Agenda is Failing Families
Advocacy group calls on Lee to move in new direction ahead of State of the State. As Gov. Bill Lee prepares to deliver his State of the State address tonight, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling for a change of direction and claiming that Lee's current agenda is failing Tennessee families.
Proposed Bill Would Eliminate Sales Tax on Food
Two Tennessee lawmakers are calling for eliminating the state sales tax on food to be replaced by an increase in tobacco taxes. The proposal would end the 4% sales tax on food for human consumption and increase the tax on cigarettes from 3 cents per cigarette to 8.35 cents each.
East Tennessee families react to the Turkey-Syria earthquake
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In East Tennessee, families are witnessing and reliving the devastating images from a recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria. The earthquake killed more than 3,400 people as of Monday evening and toppled thousands of buildings. Seliz Sazil, a student at the University of Tennessee whose family...
Tennessee National Guard’s 730th composite supply company deploys
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 200 soldiers were deployed from Tennessee National Guard’s 730th Composite Supply Company on Monday, February 6. This will be the first leg of a nine-month deployment overseas. Based in Memphis, the 730th Company is a unit made up of specialty-trained Guardsmen in various logistics....
Sick raccoons on the prowl in West Tennessee
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has received numerous reports of sick raccoons with symptoms consistent with rabies or canine distemper infections. Members of the public should exercise caution and avoid interacting with sick wildlife. Rabies is a virus that can affect all mammals, including humans, and is deadly if left...
TennCare: Nearly 300k Tennesseans likely to lose coverage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nearly 300,000 Tennesseans who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to lose their coverage this year now that state officials are once again allowed to bump people from the government-funded health insurance program. A spokesperson for TennCare, the state’s Medicaid program, said this week that no removals will […]
Chinese ‘spy balloon’ may have crossed East TN
What some are referring to as a suspected Chinese spy balloon is expected to cross over Tennessee overnight. Here's when it might be over East Tennessee.
It’s been smelling pretty ‘skunky’ lately in Middle TN
Over the last month, it's been hard to drive through Middle Tennessee or Southern Kentucky without smelling that repugnant odor. For skunks, though, that's the smell of love during mating season.
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locations
A national retail store chain recently announced that it would be closing at least two of its store locations in Tennessee early next month. Read on to learn more. Last week we reported that the Best Buy store located in Hixson would be closing permanently on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
Adoption Project announces 2023 legislative push to turn 'the most unstable' foster care system in the U.S. into the best
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — We've heard from parents, lawyers, and even a juvenile court judge worried the foster care system in Tennessee is on the "verge of collapse." Numbers from the 2022 State of the Child report on the health and welfare of children in the state researchers call the foster care system "the most unstable in the country."
Some bills filed in TN seek changes to law effectively banning abortion treatments
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The 113th General Assembly is underway in Tennessee, and as of Wednesday three bills were filed that would put legal protections in place for some cases where a pregnant person undergoes abortion treatments. After the Roe v. Wade decision was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court,...
