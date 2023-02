Jeffrey Edward Sweeney, beloved father and son, passed away on February 1, 2023, at the age of 62. Jeff was born in Sibley, Iowa, on July 18, 1960, to Edward and Juanita Sweeney. He graduated from Chadron High School in Nebraska in 1979 and then worked at Fischer Auto Repairs for several years.

