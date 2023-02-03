Vince McMahon will leave WWE post-sale if it gives shareholders 'the most value'

The WWE CEO said potential buyers need not worry about McMahon insisting on staying around.

WWE CEO Nick Khan said that any concern about Vince McMahon staying with the company post-sale won't be a factor for potential buyers who see that as a detriment.

In the opening question of Thursday's investors call , LightShed Ventures' Brandon Ross speculated that the potential buyer universe for WWE would be impacted by McMahon's insistence to remain with the company post-sale.

Ross asked Khan if he could tell investors "with certainty" if McMahon would be willing to end his involvement with WWE following a sale if that gives shareholders the most value.

Khan immediately said, "Yes. Without question."

"He's declared it to the Board. He's declared it to us in management. It's all about shareholder value. He's obviously a shareholder so it's not about what role he'll have. It's about maximizing that value opportunity," he said.

Khan said with any potential buyer, they are looking for someone in the media business, someone that understands the media business, knows the WWE product and intellectual property, and who can accelerate the business -- not just a company with "deep pockets."