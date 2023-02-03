ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F4WOnline

Vince McMahon will leave WWE post-sale if it gives shareholders 'the most value'

By Josh Nason
F4WOnline
F4WOnline
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cKf2j_0kasW7Jx00

The WWE CEO said potential buyers need not worry about McMahon insisting on staying around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00PSxB_0kasW7Jx00

WWE CEO Nick Khan said that any concern about Vince McMahon staying with the company post-sale won't be a factor for potential buyers who see that as a detriment.

In the opening question of Thursday's investors call , LightShed Ventures' Brandon Ross speculated that the potential buyer universe for WWE would be impacted by McMahon's insistence to remain with the company post-sale.

Ross asked Khan if he could tell investors "with certainty" if McMahon would be willing to end his involvement with WWE following a sale if that gives shareholders the most value.

Khan immediately said, "Yes. Without question."

"He's declared it to the Board. He's declared it to us in management. It's all about shareholder value. He's obviously a shareholder so it's not about what role he'll have. It's about maximizing that value opportunity," he said.

Khan said with any potential buyer, they are looking for someone in the media business, someone that understands the media business, knows the WWE product and intellectual property, and who can accelerate the business -- not just a company with "deep pockets."

Comments / 0

Related
ringsidenews.com

The Usos Will Have Trouble Making WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber is set to take place on February 18th, 2023 from the Centre Bell arena in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The show will be headlined by the two Elimination Chamber matches, one for the United States Championship and the other to determine the number one contender for the RAW Women’s Championship. Apart from this, the biggest focal point of the show will be the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.
ringsidenews.com

WWE Allegedly Blacklisted Wrestlers For Even Mentioning Forming A Union

Vince McMahon ruled over WWE for decades before his momentary retirement last year. During all that time, McMahon made it clear that he was against a wrestler’s union in the company. In fact, WWE even blacklisted wrestlers for even mentioning a union. A union in professional wrestling has been...
F4WOnline

F4WOnline

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest information across professional wrestling

 https://www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy