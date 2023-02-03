ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All49ers

Defensive Coordinator Hire is the 49ers' Most Critical Offseason Move

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
All49ers
All49ers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g9Acj_0kasVwqc00

The 49ers cannot screw up their search for a new defensive coordinator or they will find themselves dreading it when the 2023 regular season arrives.

Defense has been the main strength of the 49ers since 2019.

Quite a crazy concept considering that Kyle Shanahan is an offensive oriented head coach. Typically a team's strength aligns with the side of the ball that a head coach identifies with. Not the 49ers who's identity always resides with the defense.

Right now, the 49ers are searching for a way to maintain that identity with DeMeco Ryans becoming the new head coach of the Texans. What Ryans did the previous two seasons as defensive coordinator was nothing short of magnificent. He took an already elite defense that Robert Saleh managed and transcended it. Having two coordinator hires back-to-back be a massive success isn't common. Whoever they end up bringing in to fill the vacant position has to be a sure fire one.

The 49ers' defensive coordinator hire is their most critical offseason move.

It's not even close. What has carried the 49ers to success in all three of their playoff runs under Shanahan is the defense. The offense always starts slow no matter what and they are allowed that time to figure it out because the defense is granting them that. If not for how great the defense was, the 49ers probably don't make it to the Super Bowl in 2019. If not for how great the defense was, it probably doesn't matter that Deebo Samuel made the switch to running back in 2021. The same thing this year when the offense was a complete drag until Brock Purdy took over.

The 49ers can't miss when they hire their next defensive coordinator. It's what has allowed them to thrive all these years. Finding someone on the same level as Ryans is most likely out of the question, but can the next coordinator be in the realm of it? If the 49ers' defense is just a few notches less with the next coach, then that is fine. The Niners should sign up for that instantly. Besides, they have tremendous talent all over the defense, so it would be quite difficult for a new coordinator to make them regress substantially.

Vic Fangio is now off the table as he officially is going to Miami to take the same position. Steve Wilks formerly of Carolina and Chris Harris formerly of the Commanders are the two coaches left to be considered for the position. Defensive line coach Kris Kocurek could also be a candidate should he desire it. Kocurek could arguably be the Niners' best option since Shanahan wants as little tinkering as possible with how the defense is structured now. I personally would advocate for Wilks, which I will explain why in a follow up article.

Whoever the 49ers end up with, they just cannot whiff or else they can be dreading it in the middle of the 2023 regular season.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Saddened By The Gisele Update

It was Gisele Bundchen, not Tom Brady, who truly pushed for the divorce this past fall. Gisele wanted a divorce from Tom, while the now-retired NFL quarterback wanted to stay together. Brady, 45, reportedly took the divorce decision extremely hard. "During his most hyper-focused time of his life, ...
TAMPA, FL
Us Weekly

Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’

The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
chatsports.com

Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead

Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
Athlon Sports

Tom Brady Had 6-Word Reason For Retiring

There's probably a multitude of reasons why Tom Brady decided to end his professional football career, but one stands out among the rest.  Tom Brady Sr. told ESPN's Mike Greenberg that his son, the legendary NFL quarterback, began complaining about getting hit on the football field.  At ...
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Superstar Arrested

One of the better players to ever play the game of football, despite being a controversial figure, was arrested in Florida on Saturday. According to talk show host Andy Slater, former NFL cornerback and two-time pro-bowl superstar Vontae Davis was arrested on Saturday after crashing into a stopped car on the side of the highway. The car proceeded to then hit another person, who was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries. Vontae Davis was found sleeping on the shoulder of the highway.
The Spun

Prominent NFL Quarterback Could Reportedly Get Cut

A former top NFL Draft pick could reportedly be hitting the market this offseason. According to The Athletic, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky was unhappy with how things played out this season.  Trubisky could reportedly be cut this offseason as a result of that and his contract ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

Niners star has shocking message for Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the Super Bowl after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game thanks to a dominant defensive performance that surrendered just seven points to the Niners’ offense. But even despite the stellar showing from the Eagles’ defense, San Francisco wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk doesn’t sound impressed. This Read more... The post Niners star has shocking message for Eagles appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Geno Smith, Seahawks

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan praised Texans HC DeMeco Ryans for his work as the team’s defensive coordinator in San Francisco. Shanahan added that the team will look for a defensive coordinator that can continue what Ryans has built. “I love DeMeco one of the best coaches I’ve ever been...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Where Bryce Young is expected be drafted amid size concerns, per NFL executives

Bryce Young is the NFL Draft’s biggest dilemma. The talent from the Alabama football product is undeniable. His ability to dissect defenses helped the Crimson Tide find success over the last few years. However, Young’s stature has been called into question multiple times. So, has that affected his draft stock at all? Well, probably not, based on Jeff Howe’s report for The Athletic.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
All49ers

All49ers

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

All49ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis, Draft, Free Agency surrounding the San Francisco 49ers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/49ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy