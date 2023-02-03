ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Chasing Kareem: Tracking LeBron James' pursuit of NBA record

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since April 5, 1984:

Abdul-Jabbar points: 38,387.

James points: 38,325.

Difference: 62 points.

James’ latest game: He scored 26 points Thursday night in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 112-111 victory at Indiana.

James’ scoring average this season: 30.1.

Potential record-breaker: At his current rate of 30.1 points per game, with 63 points needed to pass Abdul-Jabbar, it would take James three more games to become the NBA’s scoring leader. Assuming he does not miss any games in the interim, he would be on pace to break the record on Thursday, Feb. 9, at home against Milwaukee.

Next Lakers game: Saturday night at New Orleans.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

