Ruston, LA

Williams and Louisiana Tech take down Rice 80-72

 4 days ago

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Cobe Williams scored 20 points and Louisiana Tech defeated Rice 80-72 on Thursday night.

Williams added eight assists for the Bulldogs (13-10, 6-6 Conference USA). Kaleb Stewart scored 17 points, shooting 6 for 15, including 5 for 11 from beyond the arc. Dravon Mangum was 5 of 7 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 15 points.

Max Fiedler finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for the Owls (15-7, 6-5). Travis Evee added 14 points for Rice. In addition, Quincy Olivari finished with 13 points and two steals.

Kenny Hunter’s layup with 54 seconds remaining in the second half gave Louisiana Tech the lead for good at 74-72.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

