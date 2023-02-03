Read full article on original website
Landslide closes Timber Road in Washington County
An early morning landslide has closed part of Northwest Timber Road about halfway between Highway 6 and Highway 26 on Monday, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.
Police: Suspects crash into, steal from Fat Tire Farm in Portland
Authorities are searching for two men who allegedly stole from Fat Tire Farm after backing a van into and damaging the Portland bicycle shop early Monday morning.
Man shot in broad daylight in SW Portland, rushed to hospital
A man was brought to a hospital after being shot in Southwest Portland on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
kptv.com
Sandy Police searching for missing 5-year-old boy, mother
SANDY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Sandy Police Department is asking for the public’s help in looking for a missing five-year-old and his mother. Alyssa Dentler O’Donnell, age 26, and her son, Christopher Park have been missing since October 2022. O’Donnell and the father are not together but had shared custody of Christopher until they disappeared.
KATU.com
Thieves crash van through door of NW Portland bike shop to steal bicycle
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are looking for suspects who crashed a van through the door of a Northwest Portland bike shop early Monday morning to burglarize the business. The break-in at Fat Tire Farm bicycles on Northwest Thuman Street happened just before 2 a.m. Officers say two men drove...
VIDEO: Man evades police after bursting through dealership door in stolen Jeep
An Oregon man is wanted by authorities for allegedly breaking into a Coos Bay car dealership, stealing an SUV, driving it through the business’s garage door and speeding away on Highway 101 as police officers looked on.
kptv.com
Victims friends say murder at Intel campus could have been prevented
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Friends came to the Multnomah County Courthouse on Monday to show support for a man found dead inside of his car at an Intel parking garage in Hillsboro. The victim’s attorney said Monday’s status conference was the latest in the ongoing invasion of privacy case that...
nationalfisherman.com
Search for missing fisherman off Washington
The Coast Guard and other agencies continued searching Monday for a fisherman who was missing after his two crewmates were rescued from a crab boat in distress Sunday off the coast of Washington near the Willapa Bay entrance. Watchstanders at the Thirteenth Coast Guard District in Seattle received an Emergency...
kptv.com
Highway 217 reopens near SW Allen Blvd after barricaded suspect taken into custody
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 217 has reopened Monday morning after a barricaded suspect was safely taken into custody. Beaverton police said officers were trying to contact a suspect holed up in a porta potty in a construction area. The suspect was claiming to be armed. The Washington County Tactical...
KATU.com
Police: Astoria man faces attempted murder for throwing IED, stabbing shelter employee
ASTORIA, Ore. — An Astoria man has been arrested on charges of attempted murder after an incident where he allegedly threw an IED in a warming shelter and then stabbed an employee. Dwayne Blair, 58, was arrested by police after an altercation at the Astoria Warming Center on February...
kptv.com
Friends show support in court for man found dead inside car at Intel campus
5-year-old hurt when stolen SUV crashes into Vancouver home; teen arrested. A stolen vehicle smashed into a Vancouver home Sunday evening, causing both the house and SUV to catch fire. Bike shop in NW Portland dealing with fourth break-in in less than a year.
Killer in 2019 Portland slaying sent to prison
The man who admitted killing Trayontay Jones in Portland nearly 4 years ago was sentenced to prison Friday in Multnomah County.
Chronicle
Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online
Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
KATU.com
Landslide closes one lane of Timber Road near 'S' curves
FOREST GROVE, Ore. — A landslide closed one lane of NW Timber Road near the 26000 block Monday morning, said the Washington County Sheriff's Office. The closure was first reported shortly before 7:30 a.m. The sheriff's office said the landslide happened just north of the ‘s’ curves on Timber...
FireRescue1
LODD: Ore. firefighter dies after medical emergency during training
GRESHAM, Ore. — Firefighter Brandon Norbury died Friday morning after suffering a medical emergency during training, Gresham Fire and Emergency Services announced Friday. Norbury was treated at the scene and then transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before noon. He served in the U.S....
KATU.com
Pedestrian critically hurt in North Portland hit-and-run
PORLTAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition Monday night after being struck by a driver who left the scene, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The crash happened at around 8:40 p.m. on North Victory Boulevard underneath Interstate 5. Police said North Victory...
kptv.com
Colleagues, friends lead procession to honor fallen Gresham firefighter
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Representatives from multiple local agencies escorted a fallen Gresham firefighter on Sunday who, according to the City of Gresham, died in the line of duty on Friday from cardiac arrest. The procession with Brandon Norbury’s body began at the medical examiner’s office in Clackamas and ended...
KATU.com
All carrot, no stick? Recovery advocates split on drug-use intervention after Measure 110
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon law enforcement agencies are writing far fewer citations for drug possession under Measure 110 relative to the number of people arrested for simple drug possession before the law took effect, a KATU News Investigation has found. Voters approved Measure 110 in November 2020; the landmark...
kptv.com
Vancouver Public Schools apologizes to former student unlawfully restrained
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Vancouver Public Schools is apologizing to a student and his mother after an internal investigation found a district resource officer used a banned restraint hold on a middle-schooler in two separate incidents this past fall. LeAnn Slagle told FOX 12 the resource officer pinned down her...
KATU.com
Portland Fire: Body found in Willamette River near Terminal 2
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police and Portland Fire have recovered a body in the Willamette River north of Terminal 2. Crews were initially dispatched around 3:15 p.m. and city officials tell KATU that a caller alerted them to the body but was not able to stay at the location.
