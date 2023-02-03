ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, WA

Comments / 1

Related
kptv.com

Sandy Police searching for missing 5-year-old boy, mother

SANDY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Sandy Police Department is asking for the public’s help in looking for a missing five-year-old and his mother. Alyssa Dentler O’Donnell, age 26, and her son, Christopher Park have been missing since October 2022. O’Donnell and the father are not together but had shared custody of Christopher until they disappeared.
SANDY, OR
kptv.com

Victims friends say murder at Intel campus could have been prevented

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Friends came to the Multnomah County Courthouse on Monday to show support for a man found dead inside of his car at an Intel parking garage in Hillsboro. The victim’s attorney said Monday’s status conference was the latest in the ongoing invasion of privacy case that...
HILLSBORO, OR
nationalfisherman.com

Search for missing fisherman off Washington

The Coast Guard and other agencies continued searching Monday for a fisherman who was missing after his two crewmates were rescued from a crab boat in distress Sunday off the coast of Washington near the Willapa Bay entrance. Watchstanders at the Thirteenth Coast Guard District in Seattle received an Emergency...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Landslide closes one lane of Timber Road near 'S' curves

FOREST GROVE, Ore. — A landslide closed one lane of NW Timber Road near the 26000 block Monday morning, said the Washington County Sheriff's Office. The closure was first reported shortly before 7:30 a.m. The sheriff's office said the landslide happened just north of the ‘s’ curves on Timber...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
FireRescue1

LODD: Ore. firefighter dies after medical emergency during training

GRESHAM, Ore. — Firefighter Brandon Norbury died Friday morning after suffering a medical emergency during training, Gresham Fire and Emergency Services announced Friday. Norbury was treated at the scene and then transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before noon. He served in the U.S....
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Pedestrian critically hurt in North Portland hit-and-run

PORLTAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition Monday night after being struck by a driver who left the scene, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The crash happened at around 8:40 p.m. on North Victory Boulevard underneath Interstate 5. Police said North Victory...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Colleagues, friends lead procession to honor fallen Gresham firefighter

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Representatives from multiple local agencies escorted a fallen Gresham firefighter on Sunday who, according to the City of Gresham, died in the line of duty on Friday from cardiac arrest. The procession with Brandon Norbury’s body began at the medical examiner’s office in Clackamas and ended...
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Portland Fire: Body found in Willamette River near Terminal 2

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police and Portland Fire have recovered a body in the Willamette River north of Terminal 2. Crews were initially dispatched around 3:15 p.m. and city officials tell KATU that a caller alerted them to the body but was not able to stay at the location.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy