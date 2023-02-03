Danville, Pa. — A Danville woman was arrested for drunken driving after she rear-ended a car in the pickup lane at an elementary school. Police say Melissa Heun appeared to have "soiled herself" by the time officers arrived at the Danville Primary School on Ironman Lane just after 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 19. Heun was there to pick up her daughter when she drove her Dodge Caliber into the back of a Volkswagen, according to the school's officer, LaRue Brion. ...

DANVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO