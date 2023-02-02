ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cairo, GA

valdostatoday.com

Ellianos Coffee expands to N. Valdosta Rd.

VALDOSTA – Ellianos Coffee will soon be expanding with a new store that will be located on North Valdosta Road. Ellianos Coffee , a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is soon to expand in Valdosta, Georgia. Ellianos reports that it signed the agreement with new franchisees, Beth Joyner and Mystie Fehlman, and is looking forward to growing in the Valdosta market. The new store will be located at 3277 North Valdosta Road.
VALDOSTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Old Post Office, Circa 1935, Cairo

The old post office in Cairo was built during the New Deal and has the characteristic architecture of the era. While some post offices of the time were built in the Neoclassical Revival style, this one is Stripped Classical, meaning, essentially, a “flatter” interpretation of Neoclassical. An Art...
CAIRO, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Central Hallway Cottage, Climax

This may be one of the oldest houses in Climax but I cannot confirm at this time. The information I’ve found in architectural surveys gives a wide variety of dates, from 1860-1935. The sidelights lead me to believe it probably dates to the late 19th century, at the latest. One survey notes that the windows were originally taller, another indication of an earlier date.
CLIMAX, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta Fire Dept. trains during Severe Weather Preparedness Week

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - This week, the state of Georgia is looking to prepare ahead in the event of severe weather. The Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) is also doing its part to be prepared. Severe weather can happen anywhere at any time and people should be ready if disaster strikes.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Downtown Valdosta welcomes new electric vehicle charging stations

Albany’s Sherwood Acres Elementary unveils new S.P.A.C.E. room. Drugs: Costs and Consequences exhibit premieres in Albany. Question of double jeopardy raised in Ben Hill Co. Court hearing in the Grinstead case. Updated: 47 minutes ago. Question of double jeopardy raised in Ben Hill Co. Court hearing in the Grinstead...
VALDOSTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Mary Lizzie Harrell Boarding House, 1914, Climax

Built as a residence by a Mr. Allen, this house was located along the railroad tracks when this section of Southwest Georgia was experiencing its first major agribusiness and timber boom. It was sold to Mary Lizzie Harrell [Mrs. T. J. Harrell] in the 1920s and would have been the de facto hotel in Climax. Women, who were limited in employment opportunities at the time, often operated such establishments, as was the case with this property.
CLIMAX, GA
The Albany Herald

Date set for annual Downtown Albany Street Festival

ALBANY — The Flint River Entertainment Complex announced Monday that the annual Downtown Street Festival, held for the last several years in conjunction with the Snickers Marathon, will return to the Veterans Park Amphitheatre on March 4. The Downtown Street Festival, which is one of Albany’s largest family-friendly arts...
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

Two killed in single-car crash in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Two Chattahoochee residents were killed Saturday evening after a single-car crash in Gadsden County. A pickup truck was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy 90 a little before 8 p.m. when it attempted to negotiate a left curve. For an unknown reason, the vehicle lost control...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
valdostatoday.com

Lowndes residents encouraged to prepare for severe weather

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County is encouraging residents to participate in Severe Weather Preparedness Week. Lowndes County, Georgia: Severe weather events such as floods, thunderstorms, and tornadoes can occur suddenly in Lowndes County. That is why Lowndes County Emergency Management in partnership with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, encourages all residents to participate in Severe Weather Preparedness Week, February 6 –10. Participation enables us to be better prepared for any type of potential inclement weather.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Two bodies found on Crawfordville driveway, investigation underway

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead in the driveway of a Crawfordville home. Deputies responded to a house on Carousel Circle around 3:30 p.m. Saturday after they received a call about someone who was suicidal, said Lt. Jeffrey Yarbrough. When WCSO arrived, the bodies of two deceased people were found. At least one of them appeared to be the victim of a homicide, he told WCTV’s Katie Kaplan.
CRAWFORDVILLE, FL

