Read full article on original website
Related
valdostatoday.com
Ellianos Coffee expands to N. Valdosta Rd.
VALDOSTA – Ellianos Coffee will soon be expanding with a new store that will be located on North Valdosta Road. Ellianos Coffee , a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is soon to expand in Valdosta, Georgia. Ellianos reports that it signed the agreement with new franchisees, Beth Joyner and Mystie Fehlman, and is looking forward to growing in the Valdosta market. The new store will be located at 3277 North Valdosta Road.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Old Post Office, Circa 1935, Cairo
The old post office in Cairo was built during the New Deal and has the characteristic architecture of the era. While some post offices of the time were built in the Neoclassical Revival style, this one is Stripped Classical, meaning, essentially, a “flatter” interpretation of Neoclassical. An Art...
Remains of Georgia sailor killed during Pearl Harbor attack to be buried in Arlington
BALL GROUND, Ga. — A recently-identified Georgia sailor who was killed 82 years ago, will now be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery, according to a news release from the Navy Personnel Command Public Affairs Office. The remains of Navy Shipfitter 3rd Class John M. Donald will be...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Central Hallway Cottage, Climax
This may be one of the oldest houses in Climax but I cannot confirm at this time. The information I’ve found in architectural surveys gives a wide variety of dates, from 1860-1935. The sidelights lead me to believe it probably dates to the late 19th century, at the latest. One survey notes that the windows were originally taller, another indication of an earlier date.
WALB 10
Valdosta Fire Dept. trains during Severe Weather Preparedness Week
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - This week, the state of Georgia is looking to prepare ahead in the event of severe weather. The Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) is also doing its part to be prepared. Severe weather can happen anywhere at any time and people should be ready if disaster strikes.
WALB 10
Downtown Valdosta welcomes new electric vehicle charging stations
Albany’s Sherwood Acres Elementary unveils new S.P.A.C.E. room. Drugs: Costs and Consequences exhibit premieres in Albany. Question of double jeopardy raised in Ben Hill Co. Court hearing in the Grinstead case. Updated: 47 minutes ago. Question of double jeopardy raised in Ben Hill Co. Court hearing in the Grinstead...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Neoclassical Revival House, Circa 1914, Decatur County
This is as fine a country house of the Neoclassical Revival style as I’ve seen anywhere. It is surrounded by well-landscaped grounds and is beautifully maintained.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Mary Lizzie Harrell Boarding House, 1914, Climax
Built as a residence by a Mr. Allen, this house was located along the railroad tracks when this section of Southwest Georgia was experiencing its first major agribusiness and timber boom. It was sold to Mary Lizzie Harrell [Mrs. T. J. Harrell] in the 1920s and would have been the de facto hotel in Climax. Women, who were limited in employment opportunities at the time, often operated such establishments, as was the case with this property.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Central Hallway Farmhouse, Decatur County
The central hallway form is one of the most common house types in rural Georgia; this is a particularly fine example, with a shed room at the rear. It’s located just outside Brinson.
Date set for annual Downtown Albany Street Festival
ALBANY — The Flint River Entertainment Complex announced Monday that the annual Downtown Street Festival, held for the last several years in conjunction with the Snickers Marathon, will return to the Veterans Park Amphitheatre on March 4. The Downtown Street Festival, which is one of Albany’s largest family-friendly arts...
WALB 10
Ga. Supreme Court upholds murder conviction in 2019 fatal downtown Albany shooting
ATLANTA (WALB) - The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction and life sentence of a man charged in connection to a 2019 fatal shooting in downtown Albany. The state’s highest court denied Jazzy Huff’s appeal to overturn his conviction for the shooting death of Zenas Davis, who was one of his employees.
2 sentenced after trafficking ring distributes more than 4 kilos of meth in Ga. community
Two Tifton men associated with an armed drug trafficking network were sentenced to prison Thursday for their crimes.
WCTV
Two killed in single-car crash in Gadsden County
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Two Chattahoochee residents were killed Saturday evening after a single-car crash in Gadsden County. A pickup truck was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy 90 a little before 8 p.m. when it attempted to negotiate a left curve. For an unknown reason, the vehicle lost control...
TPD investigating shooting on Volusia Street
Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Saturday, leaving one man with gunshot wounds to his foot.
Valdosta City Schools: In need of full-time and substitute bus drivers
Valdosta City Schools announced they are in need of both full-time and substitute bus drivers.
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes residents encouraged to prepare for severe weather
LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County is encouraging residents to participate in Severe Weather Preparedness Week. Lowndes County, Georgia: Severe weather events such as floods, thunderstorms, and tornadoes can occur suddenly in Lowndes County. That is why Lowndes County Emergency Management in partnership with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, encourages all residents to participate in Severe Weather Preparedness Week, February 6 –10. Participation enables us to be better prepared for any type of potential inclement weather.
WALB 10
Family, friends and law enforcement gather to mourn fallen Cairo deputy
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, law enforcement agencies and the city of Cairo are honoring the life of a patrol officer who died on duty. Clarence “CJ” Williams died after having a medical episode while on a foot pursuit last Saturday evening. He was just 23 years old.
Juveniles injured in two-vehicle incident on U.S. 90 in Havana
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a two vehicle incident on U.S. Highway 90 and Lanier Road in Havana Friday morning.
WCSO investigating two homicides that occurred in Crawfordville neighborhood
Wakulla County Sheriff's Office is investigating two homicides that occurred on Saturday in a Crawfordville neighborhood.
WCTV
Two bodies found on Crawfordville driveway, investigation underway
CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead in the driveway of a Crawfordville home. Deputies responded to a house on Carousel Circle around 3:30 p.m. Saturday after they received a call about someone who was suicidal, said Lt. Jeffrey Yarbrough. When WCSO arrived, the bodies of two deceased people were found. At least one of them appeared to be the victim of a homicide, he told WCTV’s Katie Kaplan.
Comments / 0