The Harlem Globetrotters, who have been touring since the late-1920s, bring their zany brand of basketball to Reed Arena on the Texas A&M campus at 7 p.m. Thursday as part of the team’s 2023 World Tour. The Washington Generals, the Globetrotters’ longtime nemesis, is the opponent and you can guess which team will have the upper hand in a contest known for its sleight of hand and athleticism. Tickets: $26-58 available at 12thmanfoundation.evenue.net/

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO