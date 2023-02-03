Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Helicopter Company in Bryan, TX Charges Hunters About $3,000 for Two Hours to Shoot Feral Hogs with Assault RiflesZack LoveBryan, TX
Is A&M the best university in Texas? According to this report it is.Ash JurbergCollege Station, TX
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsINSIDE NewsCollege Station, TX
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan boys basketball team falls to Waco Midway
WACO — A big second quarter carried the Waco Midway boys basketball team to a 69-66 victory over the Bryan Vikings in 12-6A play Monday night in a make-up game from last week’s bad weather. Bryan (17-13, 3-6) jumped to a 21-15 lead after a quarter, but had...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station girls 3rd, boys 4th at district wrestling
The College Station girls wrestling team placed third and the boys fourth at the District 11-5A meet at Huntsville on Saturday. The Lady Cougars had 100 points to trail Richmond Foster (233) and Huntsville (107) in the 11-team event. A&M Consolidated was sixth (65 points) and Rudder was ninth (28).
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blinn men's basketball team defeats Angelina on road
LUFKIN — Blinn’s Marco Foster had 19 points and six rebounds, and Damian Watson added 16 points, five rebounds and four steals to lead the Buccaneers past Angelina 76-58 on Saturday in Region XIV Conference men’s basketball. Blinn (17-7, 10-3) will host Victoria at 7 p.m. Wednesday...
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 4 Blinn women's basketball team cruises past Coastal Bend
BRENHAM — The fourth-ranked Blinn women’s basketball team improved to 9-0 in Region XIV Conference play with an 84-53 victory overal Coastal Bend on Saturday at the Kruse Center. Hannah Humphrey hit six 3-pointers and led Blinn (21-1) with 26 points. Tiffany Tullis added 14, and Makayla Patterson...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Centerville's Hancock earns all-state honors; Burton's Gantt on second team
Centerville senior fullback Paxton Hancock was a first-team selection on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A all-state football team. Burton senior defensive back Delvin Gantt was a second-team pick, while Centerville offensive tackle James Wright was on the third team. Earning honorable mention were Centerville junior running back Andrew Newman and junior defensive lineman Zantayl Holley; Bremond sophomore quarterback Braylen Wortham; Burton junior running back Tyrone Gilmon; and Milano junior offensive tackle Greg Storey.
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 3 Aggie women's tennis team rolls past Owls for fourth sweep of season
HOUSTON — The third-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team made quick work of Rice on Saturday, winning 7-0 in nonconference play at the George R. Brown Tennis Center. A&M’s Jayci Goldsmith and Salma Ewing clinched the doubles point with a 6-4 victory over Federica Trevisan and Sydney Berlin at No. 2 doubles.
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 4 Aggie equestrian team rides past No. 3 Tigers 13-5
The fourth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team had little trouble with No. 3 Auburn on Saturday, beating the Tigers 13-5 at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. A&M’s Devon Thomas, Maggie Nealon, Rylee Shufelt and Devan Thomas scored points in flat with Devan Thomas earning the most outstanding performer. Lauren Hanson and Keesa Luers won in reining for A&M (6-3, 2-2 SEC), while Haley Redifer, Devon Thomas and Brooke Brombach won in fences, and Hanna Oluassen, Ellie Gerbrandt, Cori Cansdale and Ella Petak scored points in horsemanship. Redifer was named most outstanding rider in fences, and Oluassen earned the honor in horsemanship.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M lands 2024 3-star QB commitment
The Texas A&M football team landed a commitment from 2024 three-star quarterback Anthony Maddox Jr. of Hattiesburg, Miss., on Monday. Maddox (6-2, 175) is the 430th-ranked player in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He chose A&M over Alabama and Penn State after he announced those schools as his top three choices on Sunday. Maddox was offered by A&M on Jan. 30.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M women slip to ninth
ORLANDO, Fla. — The third-ranked Texas A&M women's golf team slipped two spots into a tie for ninth place after 36 holes of the UCF Challenge. The Aggies shot 2-over 290 on Monday for a 5-under 571 total, 29 shots behind Northwestern. Wake Forest is second in the 18-team field at 31-under par followed by Mississippi State (-28), UCF (-23), College of Charleston (-19), Kentucky (-16) and North Texas and Kansas (both at -10). North Carolina-Wilmington is tied with A&M.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M women in seventh after opening round of UCF Challenge
ORLANDO, Florida — The No. 3 Texas A&M women's golf team finished the first round of Sunday's UCF Challenge with a 7-under, 281. The Aggies are in seventh place with two rounds to go. Heading into Monday, A&M is 13 strokes off the lead as No. 2 Wake Forest shot a 20-under, 268.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Tuesday, Feb. 7
The Harlem Globetrotters, who have been touring since the late-1920s, bring their zany brand of basketball to Reed Arena on the Texas A&M campus at 7 p.m. Thursday as part of the team’s 2023 World Tour. The Washington Generals, the Globetrotters’ longtime nemesis, is the opponent and you can guess which team will have the upper hand in a contest known for its sleight of hand and athleticism. Tickets: $26-58 available at 12thmanfoundation.evenue.net/
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M to honor three Aggies at Tuesday’s Silver Taps
Texas A&M will conduct a Silver Taps ceremony at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to honor three Aggies who recently died. The students who will be honored are: Nicholas James Brueckner, a junior studying finance from Hockley; Arjun M. Kumar, a senior studying university studies, mathematics for business from Sugar Land; and A. Drake Rowlands, a junior studying economics from Kerrville.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M women win 4x400 relay at New Mexico Collegiate Classic
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Texas A&M’s Jermaisha Arnold, Kennedy Wade, Tierra Robinson-Jones and Jania Martin led the women’s 4x400-meter relay wire-to-wire on Saturday at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The Aggies finished in 3:28.85 to top Arkansas (3:30.93). A&M took second in the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 3 LSU holds on for 72-66 victory over Texas A&M women
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team keeps improving, while third-ranked LSU just keeps on winning. The Tigers held on for a 72-66 victory over the gritty Aggies in Southeastern Conference women’s basketball action Sunday afternoon at Reed Arena. A&M (6-15, 1-10) fell behind by 17 points, but charged back to get within 66-62 with 1 minute, 45 seconds left. LSU (23-0, 11-0) pulled away by hitting four free throws with junior forward Angel Reese adding a short hook shot to push the lead to 72-63 with 17 seconds left.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M men's basketball team cruises past Georgia 82-57
With 10 minutes left and the Texas A&M men’s basketball team cruising to an 82-57 victory over Georgia, Aggie head coach Buzz Williams called a timeout. In the big picture, A&M was clicking on all cylinders Saturday night at Reed Arena, but guard Andre Gordon said he knew the details had been lacking for just a few possessions.
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 3 Aggie women's golf team to compete in UCF Challenge beginning Sunday
The third-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team will compete in the UCF Challenge on Sunday through Tuesday at the Eagle Creek Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. A&M won the “Mo”Morial Invitational and the stroke-play portion of the East Lake Cup during the fall. Hailee Cooper, Adela Cernousek, Blanca Fernández García-Poggio, Jennie Park and Zoe Slaughter will fill out the Aggies’ lineup at the UCF Challenge.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M women's basketball gets a mulligan in trying to stop Reese, third-ranked LSU
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team prides itself on taking away opponents’ top scorers. The Aggies failed miserably last month against LSU’s Angel Reese, who had 26 points and a school-record 28 rebounds in a 74-34 romp by the Tigers. The Aggies (6-14, 1-9 SEC) get a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for February 7
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
Bryan College Station Eagle
BISD to begin implementing school boundary adjustments
School boundaries have been set, which means the time has come for the Bryan school district to implement them. During a Monday workshop, Barbara Ybarra, associate superintendent of teaching and learning, presented the next steps to the board. In September 2022, the board approved the implementation of the revised school...
Bryan College Station Eagle
B-CS Habitat for Humanity, Bryan ISD team up for groundbreaking
The Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity and Bryan school district held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Bryan ISD Build Project on Friday. “B-CS Habitat for Humanity and Bryan ISD celebrated a major milestone in their collaboration for the Bryan ISD Build project,” Matt Browning, marketing and communications coordinator for Habitat, said Friday.
Comments / 0