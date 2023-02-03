ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nanticoke, PA

Reading woman suffers knife injury during domestic incident, police say

Feb. 6—A Reading man cut his girlfriend with a kitchen knife that she armed herself with as she fled to the bathroom in their apartment, city police said. Alejandro Aguilar, 30, was arrested when he returned to his Berkshire Tower apartment hours after police were called to the high-rise in the 700 block of Washington Street for a report of a stabbing late Friday.
READING, PA
3 New Jersey men in custody after using gun in robbery

Feb. 6—SUNBURY — Three New Jersey men are in police custody after Sunbury Police said they used a handgun in a strong-arm robbery last month in Sunbury. According to Sunbury Police Sgt. Travis Bremigen police investigating the incident that occurred on Jan. 31 at 4:57 a.m. along the 1000 block of Fort Augusta Avenue.
SUNBURY, PA
Reading High School senior arrested for school threat

READING — A Reading High School senior was arrested Saturday, Feb. 4, for intentionally communicating a threat against the school. Joshua Aaron Wade Dobbs, 18, was arraigned Monday, Feb. 6, in 2B District Court on the misdemeanor offense where bond was set at $20,000 with 10-percent allowed. His arrest...
READING, PA
Man kicked out of Scranton rooming house threw rock through landlord's car window, police said

Feb. 6—A Scranton rooming house operator accused a tenant he evicted of smashing his vehicle's rear window with a rock, city police said. Police officers took Roderick Jenkins into custody Friday on misdemeanor counts of propelling a missile into an occupied vehicle, simple assault, resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, escape and evading arrest or detention on foot. He also was cited with harassment.
SCRANTON, PA
Wanted in Berks: February 5, 2023

Feb. 5----Luis Correa-Ortiz, 37, whose last known address was in the 1400 block of South Eighth Street, Reading, is wanted on burglary, simple assault charges. Police said that on Dec. 9, Correa-Ortiz broke into the home of the victim through the basement doors. He went upstairs and grabbed the victim's phone from her hands. He then threatened to kill her and her friend. He began to strangle the victim, but she was able to kick him and get away. Correa-Ortiz left the residence shortly after in a cream-colored Toyota Corolla.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

