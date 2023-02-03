Feb. 5----Luis Correa-Ortiz, 37, whose last known address was in the 1400 block of South Eighth Street, Reading, is wanted on burglary, simple assault charges. Police said that on Dec. 9, Correa-Ortiz broke into the home of the victim through the basement doors. He went upstairs and grabbed the victim's phone from her hands. He then threatened to kill her and her friend. He began to strangle the victim, but she was able to kick him and get away. Correa-Ortiz left the residence shortly after in a cream-colored Toyota Corolla.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO