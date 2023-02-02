ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Exponent

AI Grayden Graphic | 1/28/23

The Exponent
The Exponent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0voXAA_0kasTI3K00

After ChatGPT, a language model that can generate human-like text, was released at the end o…

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

Have You Ever Rooted or Jailbroken a Smartphone?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We pay a lot for smartphones, so it makes sense that we’d want to customize our devices to suit our specific needs. Unfortunately, many smartphone manufacturers place restrictions on their devices—restrictions that can only be bypassed by rooting or jailbreaking your phone. As glamorous as rooting or jailbreaking a phone may be, the process isn’t without risks.
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy