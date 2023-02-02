AI Grayden Graphic | 1/28/23

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We pay a lot for smartphones, so it makes sense that we’d want to customize our devices to suit our specific needs. Unfortunately, many smartphone manufacturers place restrictions on their devices—restrictions that can only be bypassed by rooting or jailbreaking your phone. As glamorous as rooting or jailbreaking a phone may be, the process isn’t without risks.

